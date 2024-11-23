On November 20, 2024, Love Next Door actor Jung Hae-in expressed his desire to get married during his appearance on Lee Yong-jin's Tarot show on his official YouTube channel. The latest episode was titled 'The Result of Jung Hae-in's Yong Tarot Reading?' Yong Tarot EP.4.

During the conversation, the male actor asked a random question where he inquired whether he could get married. In response, the host stated that the question was the highlight of the show. Jung Hae-in mentioned, as translated by YouTube:

"I want to get married. But I don't know when that will be."

Jung Hae-in reasoned why he wanted to get married

Love Next Door actor mentioned that if he got married late, the age gap between parents and children would be bigger. In response, the host tried to explain the concept of marriage using a metaphor. He added marriage was like a sudden urge to visit the bathroom.

Lee Yong-jin added that people get married out of the blue. They suddenly show up in front of the society and do it. The host further compared getting married to cooking beans over a flash of lightning. He added, as translated by the YouTube channel:

"If you dream about getting married for a long time? If you are prepared to get married soon? It doesn't work if you are like that."

The host inquired about the qualities the male actor liked in a person. In response, the male actor added that having someone with whom he could communicate was the most significant. He said:

"I think the most important thing is finding someone I can communicate well with. Someone with the same sense of humor."

As the duo conversed about other issues, including dad jokes, the male artist also wondered if he would be able to get married a little late in his life, like in his forties. Subsequently, he picked up a tarot card, which suggested that he would not get married in recent times. Later, Jung Hae-in picked up a card that indicated that he might get married in his forties.

In another section of the interview, the Love Next Door actor revealed the people he shares a close bond within the South Korean Entertainment industry. He mentioned Im Siwan, Ahn Bo-hyun, and Kim Soo-hyun.

In recent news, Jung Hae-in appeared in the hit Netflix series Love Next Door alongside Jung So-min. It premiered from August 17 to October 6, 2024. The duo entertained the viewers with their onscreen chemistry and the realistic plot of the series.

The male artist is known for other shows, including One Spring Night, Snowdrop, A Piece of Your Mind, Something in the Rain, Prison Playbook, While You Were Sleeping, Night Light, and Connect.

