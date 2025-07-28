“Can’t wait to meet Yeonmin!” – Fans thrilled as comedy film First Ride, starring Cha Eun-woo eyes October release amid his military enlistment

On July 28, 2025, film distribution company Showbox revealed the debut poster for First Ride, offering a first glance at the movie's stars, including Cha Eun-woo. The comedy film is slated for a theatrical release in October and features Cha in a leading role.This marks the actor's on-screen return while serving in the military. First Ride centers on four men who share a close bond since their youth. Now in their thirties, they head overseas together for the first time.Cha Eun-woo steps in as Yeon Min, with Kang Ha-neul playing Tae Jeong, Kim Young-kwang as Do Jin, and Kang Young-seok as Geum Bok. Actress Han Sun-hwa takes on the role of Ok Sim. The poster shows five characters locking pinky fingers and aiming upward. Showbox posted,&quot;When we come together, we go wild; when we scatter, we burst into laughter,” teasing the launch image (translated via Google).Fans are excited to see Cha back on screen, even after his enlistment.&quot;After Eunwoo's album release in September, we're getting First Ride in October. Can't wait to meet Yeonmin! 🤗,&quot; an X user commented.⭐ BooTs ⭐ @maroha223LINKAfter Eunwoo's album release in September, we're getting First Ride in October. Can't wait to meet Yeonmin! 🤗Director Nam Dae-jung, who previously teamed up with Kang Ha-neul on Love Reset, will helm this project.&quot;AYYY U CANT STOP THE EUNWOO GRIND EVEN THO HE ENLISTED TO THE MILITARY,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;CHA EUNWOO you will always be relevant . We will always feel your presence,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;What a mix emotion. Dropping this while Eunwoo will enlist today wow! 😮 What a special day! 🥰😥 Serving in military while us promoting his project,&quot; a person shared.Others are eager to see Cha Eun-woo showcase his comedic chops.&quot;Cha eunwoo in comedy is on another level! this man is going to bring everyone to their knees,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Eunwoo in this poster is so eunwoo😭🫶,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;Eunwoo in comedy!,&quot; another fan added.Cha Eun-woo begins military duty, joins army band after full pre-service runOn July 28, Cha Eun-woo enlisted, entering Nonsan Training Center to begin his military deployment. He’ll go through five weeks of basic drills, then serve as part of the Republic of Korea Army’s music unit, his agency Fantagio confirmed.The night before, Cha went live on YouTube to talk with fans. The K-pop idol called the enlistment “surreal&quot; and mentioned the new buzz cut was the shortest style, since he was a baby.“I will be back safe and healthy. I wish all the best for you all,” Cha Eun-woo asserted ( The Korea Times reported).However, the 28-year-old left behind a full slate of content. In June, he performed in ASTRO’s fourth solo tour, Stargraphy. The next month, the South Korean artist held a fan meeting titled The Royal at Kyung Hee University’s Peace Hall, appearing in crown prince-style attire.August brings a VR concert, his solo album is planned for September release, and in October, his movie First Ride will hit screens. Netflix series The Wonderfuls is also queued up to drop during his service. Though off duty for now, Cha’s projects will keep him visible throughout his time away.Meanwhile, fans can tune into Cha Eun-woo's other dramas like True Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, and Gangnam Beauty on Netflix!