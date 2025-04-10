“Can’t wait until next week”- Fans thrilled as Netflix drops chaotic teaser for the upcoming episodes of Kian Bizarre B&B featuring BTS Jin

Netflix Korea’s newest original variety series, Kian Bizarre B&B, released a new teaser featuring BTS Jin, and the fans are all for it. The variety series presents a fresh twist on the guesthouse reality show format, bringing together beloved cartoonist Kian84, BTS’s Jin, and Saturday Night Live Korea star Ji Ye-eun.

Set on a bed and breakfast floating near Ulleung-do, the show features a rotating group of guests staying in a whimsical space conceived by Kian84 himself. The guesthouse includes unique elements such as a rock-climbing entrance, cocoon-like tea rooms, and slides for exits, all designed to reflect Kian84’s imaginative style.

Casting Jin brought even greater attention to the series. Jung Hyo-min, the producer, explained that previous variety appearances only showed a small fraction of Jin’s personality. The goal was to reveal a more genuine and entertaining side of the global superstar. Ji Ye-eun, recommended by Kian84, also adds to the eclectic chemistry of the trio.

"I can't wait until next week! I laughed so much the first three episodes, this will feel like the longest week till the next ones !! Just love everyone's chemistry on this show" said one fan.

"He is beautiful and I love him." commented another fan.

"This is hilarious! I can't wait, 5 more days for the next episodes" responded another.

Fans are enjoying watching Jin in Kian Bizarre B&B.

"just finished the latest episode and one things is for sure, Jin will be the best husband if ever." noted another fan.

"Jin is made for variety shows like this" reacted another fan.

"This is honestly so much fun to watch. Don't miss out!" another fan said.

The producer and director discuss the making of Kian Bizarre B&B

Kian Bizarre B&B is helmed by producer Jung Hyo-min, best known for the hit show Hyori’s Homestay. At a press conference held in Jung-gu, Seoul, producer Jung Hyo-min shared how the concept for Netflix Korea’s Kian’s Bizarre B&B came to life.

He explained that the idea originated from discussions about modernizing the beloved variety show Hyori’s Homestay, which he worked on in 2018 alongside writer Yoon Shin-hye. Despite years of brainstorming, they struggled to envision a concept that could rival the charm and appeal of Hyori’s Homestay.

“But we always hit a wall. ... No matter who we considered casting, we kept wondering -- could it ever be more interesting than ‘Hyori’s Homestay’?” he said.

Known for his eccentric and humorous presence on various Korean variety programs, Kian84 brought a completely new and quirky energy to Kian Bizarre B&B. Jung noted that if Kian84 were at the center, the show would naturally take on a distinct tone, far from the traditional guesthouse format.

The setting of the show plays a crucial role in its uniqueness. Inspired by Kian84’s drawings, the guesthouse is a whimsical space floating near Ulleung-do, complete with unusual features like a rock-climbing entrance and slide exits. Producer Lee So-min emphasized the team’s dedication to staying true to Kian84’s original vision.

“We wanted to bring our imagination to life just as we had envisioned it and we hoped the set would closely match Kian84’s drawings,” Lee said.

They collaborated with an experienced art director, known for his work on shows like Youn’s Kitchen, who was both surprised and excited by the unconventional design. Lee shared that Kian Bizarre B&B was seen as a rare creative opportunity, pushing the limits of what is typically expected in production design.

