On Wednesday, April 23, pictures and videos of the protest trucks at Fantagio in support of ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo surfaced on the internet. Recently, the idol has been the centre of criticism for the release of his song, Memory of the Moon, which was a tribute song to his late fellow group member, Moobin.

Ad

The song was sung by 22 other close friends of Moonbin and was released around the death anniversary of the idol, who passed away on April 19, 2023. However, many criticized Cha Eun-woo for allegedly using Moonbin's death anniversary and fame for his own profit.

However, this wasn't the only thing that Cha Eun-woo was scrutinized for. Previously, following the death of Kim Sae-ron, the idol's ex-labelmate, many pointed out that he didn't attend the funeral of the actress and only sent a flower wreath to the funeral.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As these allegations continued to surface, the idol's fans were angered by the alleged unnecessary and groundless claims that dominated the internet.

They were also disappointed at Fantagio, Cha Eun-woo's agency, for its lack of action against the alleged rumors. Therefore, they sent protest trucks to Fantagio, calling out the agency's alleged lack of protection towards its artists.

The fandom also expressed that they will be taking legal action against Fantagio for its alleged negligence towards Cha Eun-woo. Here are the statements that were displayed through the protest trucks sent by the idol's fandom to Fantagio:

Ad

"We have not filed a lawsuit in the 9 years since Cha Eun-woo's debut, and the indiscriminate criticism and groundless rumors are becoming increasingly serious. The agency is turning a blind eye to the creation and fabrication of rumors by antis, including through the YouTube channel Rekka, and is overly dependent on Eun-woo while neglecting the basics of support and monitoring as an agency."

Ad

Fantagio Entertainment says they are taking legal action following fans' protests advocating for ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo

On Wednesday, April 23, soon after pictures and videos of the protest in support of Cha Eun-woo landed on the internet, Fantagio released a statement expressing that they had taken formal action regarding the matter after seeing the disappointment and concerns from the fans.

Ad

Ad

In the statement, they expressed that they've noticed the alleged defamation that has been circulating on the internet, aimed at the ASTRO member and actor.

Therefore, they explained that they've been collecting the required data to take legal action against those involved. Here's a part of the statement that Fantagio released.

"We are aware that malicious posts defaming ASTK's character and honor, spreading and reproducing baseless rumors, are indiscriminately circulating through social media and online communities. We have been monitoring the situation cautiously as it is a sensitive matter."

Ad

The statement continued:

"But due to the repeated malicious acts, we have determined that we can no longer overlook this and are preparing strong legal action without leniency. Actions that exploit anonymity to spread false information or create malicious posts constitute clear illegal acts beyond simple defamation."

Therefore, many fans and netizens have been considerably calmer over the issue following Fantagio addressing their concerns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More