“Cha Min-ho we missed you” – Fans thrilled as NCT Jaehyun’s debut K-drama Dear.M is reportedly set to broadcast in South Korea after 4 years 

On March 10, 2025, KBS reportedly confirmed that the long-delayed drama Dear.M will finally air on April 14, 2025. Spotify News reported that the broadcasting TV network has finished compiling the drama for its release. The show had been shelved since 2021 due to controversial reasons.

Now, the K-drama, which marks NCT's Jaehyun’s screen debut, is set to premiere on the KBS JOY channel. It will air every Monday and Tuesday at 9:50 p.m. KST. Fans are reacting to KBS’s confirmation of the series' broadcast.

"Dear.M will finally be broadcasted on the kbs joy channel on april 14th omg cha minho we missed you," an X user commented.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Jaehyun's first screen appearance.

"Nctzens keep winning lately," a fan remarked.

"FINALLY OUR JAEHYUN," a user wrote.

"Let's goo actor jaehyun," a person shared.

Others are celebrating Dear.M’s long-awaited return after four years.

"Yes yes yes 😭 its officially real 😭 freaking 4 years," a viewer noted.

"2021 me is bawling my eyes out rn," a netizen added.

"The long wait is over," a fan added.

Dear.M’s 2021 halt was caused by allegations against a cast member

After multiple postponements, this marks the first time Dear.M will be officially broadcast in South Korea. Initially set to premiere on February 26, 2021, the K-drama was fully filmed. It was even ready for release.

However, days before its scheduled broadcast, KBS withdrew the release following school violence allegations against lead actress Park Hye-soo. However, she later returned to acting with the film You and Me.

The ongoing controversy forced KBS to stop all plans for the drama. Even after many internal talks about rescheduling, the network couldn’t move ahead. The case was still legally unresolved.

The series stars Park Hye-soo, NCT’s Jaehyun, Roh Jeong-eui, Bae Hyun-sung, and Lee Jin-hyuk. It’s a campus romance about a mystery figure called “M”, whose anonymous post in Seoyeon University’s online community shakes up campus life.

After the 2021 release was canceled, KBS turned to international platforms. In June 2022, Dear.M was released on Japan’s U-NEXT, where it received a limited audience. The series later streamed on Viki for global audiences. However, it never aired on South Korean television.

Throughout 2023, KBS kept reviewing the option to air Dear.M, but concerns remained. Early last year, the network confirmed talks were happening but called it “one of many alternatives” with no clear decision. The drama also risked criticism for being outdated since it was filmed years earlier.

A few days back, Jaehyun was seen singing APT. at the Military Academy, and the clip has since gone viral. Wearing a red uniform, he performed with a band as soldiers recorded the moment. Serving in the Army Band, the NCT member was enlisted on November 4, 2024. The South Korean singer is set to be discharged on May 3, 2026.

