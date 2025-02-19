"This is insane & historic"- Fans go wild as NCT's Jaehyun performs BLACKPINK Rosé & Bruno Mars' 'APT.' in his military band uniform

On Feb 18, 2025, X user @jeongjahyn shared a video of NCT’s Jaehyun singing Rosé and Bruno Mars’ song APT. In the clip, the NCT star is seen delivering the opening lines, originally sung by Mars, starting with “It’s whatever, it’s whatever, it’s whatever you like.”

The singer performed alongside Cho Seung-youn (Woodz) for Korea Military Academy graduates. Both of the K-artists were in their military band uniforms. Fans took to social media to express their excitement over Jaehyun's APT. version, writing:

"This is insane & historic."

Many noted his distinctive take on Rosé and Bruno Mars’ track.

"APT was nothing for our Valentine Day Jay. He brought his swaggnificent & multifaceted flavor to the Korean Military flawlessly," a fan remarked.

"JAEHYUN covering APT. by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars sounds like an incredible combo! His voice must have brought something unique to that mix—can only imagine how smooth it sounded!," a netizen wrote.

"He looks so cute singing apt why is that???" another user shared.

Some expressed their enjoyment of his "rendition," while others noted they hadn’t expected him to sing the song.

"I Love this rendition of APT," a fan commented.

"Never in my life did I think I'd hear him sing APT… but here we are," a person noted.

"Jaehyun's voice on 'APT.'? That's a crossover I didn't know I needed!," another viewer added.

NCT's Jaehyun's current whereabouts

NCT's Jaehyun is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. The rapper enlisted in the Republic of Korea Army on November 4, 2024, and will be discharged on May 3, 2026. He’s the second NCT member to get enlisted.

The first is Taeyong, who joined the ROK Navy in April 2024. Before starting his service, the 28-year-old made his solo debut last year in August with the album J.

NCT's Jaehyun (Image via Instagram/@nct)

The K-pop star has also ventured into acting. He debuted in the 2022 romance drama Dear M, playing the lead role of Cha Min-ho. The actor also starred in the 2024 mystery film, You Will Die After Six Hours.

Meanwhile, NCT is set to take the stage in London as part of SM Entertainment’s SM Town Live 2025 (The Culture, The Future) concert. The event will be held on June 28, 2025, at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

The stadium is known for hosting musicians like The Rolling Stones, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga. This will mark the South Korean agency's first European SM Town Live show in 14 years.

For NCT 127, this is a long-awaited return to the UK since their 2019 show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. They’ll be joined by fellow NCT units NCT Dream, WayV, Riize, and NCT Wish, alongside EXO’s Suho and Chanyeol, Red Velvet, Aespa, and more.

The concert will also introduce SM’s upcoming girl group Hearts2Hearts and virtual idol Naevis. The show is part of SM Entertainment’s 30th-anniversary celebrations and follows the success of SM Town Live 2025 in Seoul.

Before enlisting, Jaehyun was reported to be starring in the upcoming drama I Believe You. However, per Korea JoongAng Daily's October 2024 report, production was put on hold for four months due to issues between the company and investors.

