Cho Yi-hyun reportedly in talks to lead SBS webtoon-based romance drama 'My Brother's House Is Empty'

Cho Yi-hyun has reportedly been approached for a romantic webtoon-based drama, My Brother's House is Empty. On June 20, Xports News reported that the All of Us Are Dead star is currently considering the offer, and nothing has been confirmed. The series is reportedly scheduled to begin filming in September, and SBS is reviewing it for a 12-episode series.

My Brother's House is Empty is based on Tae So-young's web novel of the same name and Lee Seo-hee's webtoon. Both works have been popular among fans. The drama will portray the story of a scandal between a chaebol and a famous star after the former moves into the latter's house.

Cho Yi-hyun will likely play the female protagonist in My Brother's House is Empty

Expand Tweet

Trending

My Brother's House is Empty falls in the romance genre as the story deals with how a scandal leads to unexpected love between a third-generation chaebol, Cha Eun-myeong, and top star, Je Jun-young. As per Xports News, Cho Yi-hyun has been approached to play the female protagonist, Cha Eun-myeong.

According to Newsen, speaking about whether she will be moving forward with the offer, Yi-hyun's agency, Artist Company, on June 20, said:

"It is one of the proposed works and is under review. Nothing has been confirmed."

In My Brother's House is Empty, Cha Eun-myeong leaves home after an argument with her stepmother. Seeking help from her friend, Hee-young, Eun-myeong ends up staying at Hee-young's brother's place.

One day, Eun-myoeng, who is in the shower, runs into Hee-young's brother, who turns out to be the movie star, Je Jun-young. Following this, a scandal breaks out, and the two find themselves in a rather uncomfortable situation.

Cho Yi-hyun's other works

After debuting in the 2017 drama Revenge Note, Cho Yi-hyun appeared in works like Witch's Court, Bad Papa, Bad Detective, Hospital Playlist, School 2021, Homecoming, Gibang Master and Sympathy.

Her character of Choi Nam-ra, the top student and class president who finds herself in a group of students trying to survive a zombie apocalypse in the Netflix-produced All Of Us Are Dead, left a lasting impression. In Wedding Battle, she played the role of Jung Soon-deok, a widow who secretly is one of the best matchmakers in town and the daughter-in-law of a State Councillor.

With Wedding Battle and All of Us Are Dead, she has gained the trust of her fans and viewers. Her elegance and charm are well-loved by the audience, and she has proved herself time and again with her performances.

It will be interesting to see how Yi-hyun plays the role of Cha Eun-myeong and what charms she brings into it this time. Moreover, Netflix declared that it plans to make season 2 of All of Us Are Dead. With the speculation of season two's production being delayed till next year, fans are expected to see more of Cho Yi-hyun soon.