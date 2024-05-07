Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead 2: Season renewal, cast, plot & all we know so far

All of Us Are Dead has been officially renewed by Netflix for season 2, guaranteeing the return of the Hyosan High School students. The highly anticipated return of the acclaimed post-apocalyptic zombie K-drama on Netflix has delighted fans, as it reported the comeback of several old characters from its previous installment.

According to Netflix, season 2 will begin filming in late 2024 and released in 2025.

Several cast members, including Cho Yi-hyun as Nam-ra, Park Ji-hu as On-jo, Im Jae-hyuk as Dae-su, Park Solomon as Su-hyeok, Ha Seung-ri as Ha-ri, Bo-yoon as Hyo-ryung and Lee Eun-saem as Mi-jin, are anticipated to return for the second chapter despite the fatalities of the previous season.

In season 1, Yoon Chan-young, who plays Cheong-san, created suspense by hinting at his possible comeback.

Netflix’s All Of Us Are Dead 2: Everything we know so far

There are currently no official details about the plot for the upcoming sequel. The aftermath of the Hyosan explosion in season 1 presented survival difficulties for the surviving students during a zombie apocalypse.

In an interview with The Korea Herald, director Lee Jae-kyoo of All of Us Are Dead said that he had left space in the program for a possible second season. He said that several plot points, locations and sequences — including the introduction of the new zombie races — were purposefully created to extend the narrative into a second season.

In April 2024, the director went on to say that although the first season focused on humanity's survival, the second season may address zombie survival. A season 2 image and a video were uploaded to Netflix Korea's Instagram page along with the statement:

"Can we survive again? The second chapter of the hard zombie survival era of Hyosan High School buddies begins."

Director Lee recently said in an interview with The Chosun Daily that the upcoming sequel of the popular Netflix series is in pre-production and will start filming in the third or fourth quarter of 2024. He added that All of Us Are Dead season 2 will have Seoul as its backdrop.

“We’re in the pre-production stage right now. The casting is complete. I’m looking forward to the ensemble of the original protagonists and the new ones joining. All I can say is that both the kids from Season 1 and the scale have grown."

He continued:

"Filming will start in the latter half of this year, in the third or fourth quarter, and it’s scheduled to be released in the second half of next year. The season will feature more powerful and evolved zombies, with the fallen city of Seoul as the main setting.” (as reported and translated by The Chosun Daily)

More about All of Us Are Dead season 1

Even though the Netflix series All of Us Are Dead fits into the usual zombie genre, it stood out because it gave a fresh viewpoint that deviates from conventional zombie narratives by making its high school pupils the main characters.

In season 1, a zombie virus — the worst contagious disease — took over the Hyosan High School and spread to everyone around. Other schools in the city segregated pupils in an effort to contain the crisis, which instead served to accelerate the infection's uncontrollable spread.

As they are simply regular school kids, season 1 demonstrated how the students realized that nobody would save them. Furthermore, the spread of the zombie virus was shown as a catastrophe resulting from the exclusionary lives of the students.

The series topped Netflix's TV program rankings globally in 2022 after premiering in January. Notably, it was the top drama/series in as many as sixty countries — including the United States, which invented the zombie subgenre — and stayed there for 15 days, placing second only to Squid Game among Korean releases.

All of Us Are Dead Season 1 is available on Netflix for global streaming.