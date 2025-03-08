Choi Si-won, Cha Joo-young, and Park Hae-soo’s character stills revealed from upcoming movie ‘Lobby’

On March 7, the upcoming film Lobby released a set of character stills showcasing the skilled "Veteran Lobby Team" in action. The movie follows startup CEO Chang-wook, played by Ha Jung-woo, a startup CEO dedicated solely to research.

However, his company struggles as its technology is frequently stolen by a rival firm led by Son Gwang-woo (Park Byung-eun). Due to Son Gwang-woo’s underhanded tactics, Chang-wook's company consistently loses out on contracts, pushing it into financial trouble.

With no other options, he sets his sights on securing a high-stakes national project worth 4 trillion won. Chang-wook decides to abandon his clean-cut approach and step into the murky world of lobbying golf for the first time to save his company.

The movie is set to premier in theaters on April 2.

What do the Lobby stills reveal?

The newly revealed stills highlight the distinctive appearances of the Veteran Lobby Team, led by Gwang-woo (Park Byung-eun), the CEO of a rival company known for winning deals through lobbying, contrasting with Chang-wook, who initially relies on his technical expertise.

Gwang-woo’s sharp and composed demeanor, captured during a funeral conversation, underscores his presence as a competitor.

Meanwhile, the stills of corrupt minister Cho Jang-gwan (Kang Mal-geum), surrounded by key figures including Chief Choi (Kim Eui-seong), depict her as a powerful decision-maker in national projects, heightening anticipation for the film’s tension.

Additionally, the image of national actor Ma Tae-soo (Choi Si-won) anxiously gazing into the grass sparks curiosity about his role and the humor he will bring. The still of Dami (Cha Joo-young), the golf course owner’s wife, sipping soda water hints at an intriguing new side to her character.

Lastly, the intense expression of the golf course owner (Park Hae-soo) as he stares at a monitor raises questions about what he has witnessed and how it will impact the story.

More about the cast

Ha Jung-woo, born Kim Sung-hoon, is a leading South Korean actor and filmmaker known for his box office success, with his films surpassing 100 million ticket sales. He gained fame through his role in The Chaser and has showcased versatility across various genres, including drama, thriller, crime, and comedy.

His notable films include My Dear Enemy, Take Off, The Yellow Sea, Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time, Love Fiction, The Berlin File, and The Terror Live. He played the grim reaper Gang-rim in the Along with the Gods series. Beyond acting, Ha ventured into directing with Fasten Your Seatbelt and Chronicle of a Blood Merchant.

Park Byung-eun studied drama at Chung-Ang University and initially planned to debut with the 90s boy group Taesaja but withdrew due to doubts about his singing. He began acting in minor roles before gaining recognition in The Pit and the Pendulum Pit and Assassination, which led to a management contract.

His first lead role came in One Line, followed by diverse performances in Because This Is My First Life, The Great Battle, and Kingdom. In 2022, he gained wider fame with his lead role in the revenge drama Eve.

Kang Mal-geum debuted in the film Yong-Tae: The Ordinary Memories and gained recognition for her performance in Lucky Chan-sil, winning multiple acting awards. Her notable works include The Chase, Legal High, and Missing: The Other Side. She also made a brief appearance in the Netflix hit Squid Game.

