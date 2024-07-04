Cinderella at 2 AM: Release date, air time, where to stream online, plot, cast, & all you need to know

Cinderella at 2 AM, the romantic comedy starring actors Shin Hyun-been and Moon Sang-min, will premiere on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 9 pm, according to IMBC News. The series will be available every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Coupang Play and jTBC. It promises to offer unique growth, office romance, and vicarious thrill between older and younger people.

Directed by Seo Min-jeong and Bae Hee-young and written by Oh Eun-ji, Cinderella at 2 AM will tell the story of Joo Won, a flawless young chaebol, and Yoonseo, a talented and realistic lady who is set to end her relationship with the former.

Cinderella at 2 AM is an office romantic comedy adapted from a webtoon of the same name by Algome. Created by Park Jun-hwa, the series will be produced by Imagineers and Studio Alja.

Trending

Cinderella at 2 AM: Shin Hyun-been and Moon Sang-min are the main cast of this rom-com

In Cinderella at 2 AM, Shin Hyun-been plays the gifted woman Ha Yun-seo, who has a 200% realistic sense. Yun-seo doesn't think that the Cinderella story is a fairytale. On the other hand, Moon Sang-min portrays Seo Joo-won, a younger guy with a romantic sensibility.

Ha Yun-seo is a single team leader in a big firm. She is well-liked at her job, has a pleasant disposition, and is pretty. When she was younger, she fled her home with her younger brother to escape the domestic abuse. Seo Joo-won is her younger boyfriend, who works for the same firm. One day, Yun-seo is shocked to discover that her lover is the son of the chaebol family that owns her business.

Expand Tweet

Later, she receives a call from Joo-won's mother asking her to end her relationship with her son in exchange for money. Ha Yoon-seo decides to take the money and end her relationship with Seo Joo-won since she doesn't think fairy tales exist in her reality. However, Joo-won strongly follows his heart and believes in love. He makes every effort to persuade Ha Yun-seo.

Moon Sang-min and Shin Hyun-bin's other projects

Moon Sang-min recently captured fans' hearts with Wedding Impossible. The plot of the drama centers on two characters, actress Na Ah-jung (played by Jeon Jong-seo) and her future brother-in-law Lee Ji-han (played by Moon Sang-min).

Ah-jung decides to stage a fake marriage with her male friend Lee Do-han (played by Kim Do-wan) for personal gain, but Ji-han is not too happy about his older brother's marriage. Sang-min is also known for his role in The Queen's Umbrella.

On the other hand, Shin Hyun-been is preparing for her upcoming Netflix movie Revelations, in which she will work alongside Ryu Jun-yeol. The film, which Yeon Sang-ho will direct, tells the tale of Pastor Min Chan, who feels he is on a divine mission to exact revenge on the person responsible for a missing people case.

Shin Hyun-been will be playing the role of Yeon Hee, a detective plagued by images of her sister who died in a terrible accident. While looking into the case, she becomes involved with the mysterious Pastor Min Chan.

Cinderella at 2 AM will premiere on Coupang Play and jTBC. This is the first time fans will see the two actors working together in a rom-com drama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback