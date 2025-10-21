  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “COULD IT BE J-HOPE??”: Fans speculate as LE SSERAFIM members reveal a special guest is scheduled to appear at their Tokyo Dome concert

“COULD IT BE J-HOPE??”: Fans speculate as LE SSERAFIM members reveal a special guest is scheduled to appear at their Tokyo Dome concert

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 21, 2025 15:43 GMT
(Images via Instagram/LE SSERAFIM and Weverse)
(Images via Instagram/LE SSERAFIM and Weverse)

Fans in the K-pop community were thrilled after girl group LE SSERAFIM and BTS’ j-hope announced an official collaboration. On October 20, 2025, the girl group released a short teaser video featuring the BTS star, showcasing him in various moves and poses.

Ad

Following this announcement, eagle-eyed fans dug up a video from September when the girls did a Weverse live stream. In that live, they had hinted at having a “special guest” at their upcoming Tokyo concert.

“There’s going to be a special guest for Tokyo dome..Oh, that’s right, there’s something we’re working hard on.”

But the identity of this guest was not revealed. However, with the above collaboration announced, fans are almost sure that it is going to be j-hope.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A fan exclaimed,

“COULD IT BE J-HOPE??”
Ad

The group will perform at the Tokyo Dome on November 18 and 19 as a part of their “EASY CRAZY HOT” Encore concert tour. Due to the unexpectedness of this collaboration, fans are getting desperate to actually see the BTS star at the quintet’s concert.

Reacting to news of the special guest mystery, fans took to X.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Some posts clearly showed fans' enthusiasm about the upcoming announcement.

Ad
Ad
Ad

j-hope and LE SSERAFIM collaborate on a song called THE KICK

On October 20, j-hope of BTS was announced as the collaborator for one of the songs from LE SSERAFIM's new album, Spaghetti. This song is reportedly named THE KICK.

A video teaser was dropped on social media platforms confirming the collaboration. The song is set to release on October 24. Fans are urging each other to pre-save the song from the get-go.

Ad
Ad

Fans also noticed that j-hope has been credited as one of the songwriters for the above-mentioned song. This will be the BTS star’s first-ever collaboration with a girl group. Hence, this could be interpreted as a senior artist's open support for his juniors, as LE SSERAFIM are also under HYBE, the entertainment company behind BTS.

Previously, LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin was featured as a collaborator with the BTS member for his song, I Don’t Know, from his album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1.

The "EASY CRAZY HOT" Tour marks LE SSERAFIM’s first full-scale world tour, supporting their three-part mini-album project: EASY (2024), CRAZY (2024), and HOT (2025). It kicked off in South Korea at Incheon’s Inspire Arena on April 19 and 20. The tour has already ended, but the two above-mentioned encore concerts will take place in November.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications