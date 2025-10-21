“COULD IT BE J-HOPE??”: Fans speculate as LE SSERAFIM members reveal a special guest is scheduled to appear at their Tokyo Dome concert

Fans in the K-pop community were thrilled after girl group LE SSERAFIM and BTS’ j-hope announced an official collaboration. On October 20, 2025, the girl group released a short teaser video featuring the BTS star, showcasing him in various moves and poses.Following this announcement, eagle-eyed fans dug up a video from September when the girls did a Weverse live stream. In that live, they had hinted at having a “special guest” at their upcoming Tokyo concert.“There’s going to be a special guest for Tokyo dome..Oh, that’s right, there’s something we’re working hard on.”But the identity of this guest was not revealed. However, with the above collaboration announced, fans are almost sure that it is going to be j-hope.A fan exclaimed,“COULD IT BE J-HOPE??”About j-hope @aboutjjhope_LINK#LE_SSERAFIM members mentioned before that A VERY BIG SPECIAL GUEST is scheduled to appear at their Tokyo Dome concert , COULD IT BE J-HOPE??😳👀 #EAT_IT_UP_SPAGHETTIThe group will perform at the Tokyo Dome on November 18 and 19 as a part of their “EASY CRAZY HOT” Encore concert tour. Due to the unexpectedness of this collaboration, fans are getting desperate to actually see the BTS star at the quintet’s concert.Reacting to news of the special guest mystery, fans took to X.Kingpin⁴⁴ 🍝 @KingpinzxLINKYou were so close ! It’s going to be JHOPE FOR SPAGHETTI 🍝CLAIRE⁷ 🐿️🍝 @CaptainJHSeok7LINKDON'T GET MY HOPES UP I CAN'T TAKE THIS 😭😭😭june 🍝 @que_sserasseraLINKI WOULD GENUINELY DIESome posts clearly showed fans' enthusiasm about the upcoming announcement.CLAIRE⁷ 🐿️🍝 @CaptainJHSeok7LINKDon't get me so riled up 😭 It's not even Oct 24 yet 😭ov SAW 2SEOK 🍝 @bora_nootLINKDON'T GIVE ME ʰᵒᵖᵉCassie🌷|| Spaghetti🍝 @hi_casszLINKPLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASEEE!!! MAKE IT HAPPEN MAKE IT HAPPENNN😭😭🙏🏻j-hope and LE SSERAFIM collaborate on a song called THE KICKOn October 20, j-hope of BTS was announced as the collaborator for one of the songs from LE SSERAFIM's new album, Spaghetti. This song is reportedly named THE KICK.A video teaser was dropped on social media platforms confirming the collaboration. The song is set to release on October 24. Fans are urging each other to pre-save the song from the get-go.Fans also noticed that j-hope has been credited as one of the songwriters for the above-mentioned song. This will be the BTS star’s first-ever collaboration with a girl group. Hence, this could be interpreted as a senior artist's open support for his juniors, as LE SSERAFIM are also under HYBE, the entertainment company behind BTS.Previously, LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin was featured as a collaborator with the BTS member for his song, I Don’t Know, from his album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1.The &quot;EASY CRAZY HOT&quot; Tour marks LE SSERAFIM’s first full-scale world tour, supporting their three-part mini-album project: EASY (2024), CRAZY (2024), and HOT (2025). It kicked off in South Korea at Incheon’s Inspire Arena on April 19 and 20. The tour has already ended, but the two above-mentioned encore concerts will take place in November.