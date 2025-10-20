  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "All the times we've been spoiled and no one noticed" - Fans decode spoilers ahead of LE SSERAFIM & BTS’ j-hope collab 'SPAGHETTI' drop

"All the times we've been spoiled and no one noticed" - Fans decode spoilers ahead of LE SSERAFIM & BTS’ j-hope collab 'SPAGHETTI' drop

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 20, 2025 06:08 GMT
BTS
BTS' j-hope & LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon (Image via Instagram/@le_sserafim, @uarmyhope)

BTS’ j-hope is teaming up with K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM for their upcoming single SPAGHETTI, dropping October 24, 2025, at 1 pm KST. This marks Hobi’s first-ever collaboration with a K-pop girl group. A teaser clip on sextet's Instagram showed the BTS rapper-dancer posing under flashing lights to a fast-paced beat.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans quickly began decoding hints leading up to the reveal. j-hope's recent Instagram photo holding a green onion turned out to be a spoiler, mirroring Chaewon’s earlier Weird Garlic photo with the same prop. He was also seen wearing a hoodie featuring Pokémon’s Farfetch’d holding a green onion.

Since it ties to the Humanmade x Pokémon collection, fans couldn’t tell if it was a real spoiler. During a Weverse live, the Chicken Noodle Soup singer noted that something was coming in October.

Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin shared that she went "insane” after learning she’d be on the same track as j-hope, teasing fans further with the line,

"You don’t know, something might be cooking~.”
Ad

She also asked fans to save her picture where she’s holding her mouth with a finger, one of the teaser images tied to the album.

Ad

Fans said the spoilers had been right in front of them all along, but they just hadn’t decoded them.

Ad

Many fans echoed the sentiment that the spoilers were hidden in plain sight and they just hadn’t realized it until now.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others expressed excitement over the collab.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More about LE SSERAFIM'S SPAGHETTI

LE SSERAFIM&#039;s SPAGHETTI (Image via Instagram/@le_sserafim)
LE SSERAFIM's SPAGHETTI (Image via Instagram/@le_sserafim)

LE SSERAFIM is set to drop its first-ever Korean single album SPAGHETTI on October 24, 2025. This release marks the group’s debut standalone single project, not a mini-album, featuring a title track of the same name.

Ad

Hints of the comeback first surfaced during their concert on September 4, when the group teased a new release for October. The confirmation came later, on September 28, as Source Music officially revealed plans for the single. Pre-orders began the next day, September 29, with multiple physical versions available for fans to collect.

At midnight on October 9, the first preview clip, titled EAT IT UP!, went live. Then, on October 13, the first set of concept photos, CHEEKY NEON PEPPER, came out. The second version, KNOCKING BASIL, arrived on October 14, followed by WEIRD GARLIC on October 15.

Ad

On October 16, COMPACT BITES presented the single-seal concept, and on October 17, fans heard snippets of the track through SAMPLE PLATTER. Another surprise came on October 20, when the group unveiled THE KICK.

The HIGHLIGHT PLATTER medley preview will arrive on October 21, and the official music video trailer will land on October 22. Finally, on October 24, LE SSERAFIM will release the full album, along with the title track’s music video and digital version. The physical record hit stores the same day.

Ad

This isn’t their first team-up. Last year, Yunjin featured on I Don’t Know from j-hope's solo album Hope on the Street Vol. 1.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications