"All the times we've been spoiled and no one noticed" - Fans decode spoilers ahead of LE SSERAFIM & BTS’ j-hope collab 'SPAGHETTI' drop

BTS’ j-hope is teaming up with K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM for their upcoming single SPAGHETTI, dropping October 24, 2025, at 1 pm KST. This marks Hobi’s first-ever collaboration with a K-pop girl group. A teaser clip on sextet's Instagram showed the BTS rapper-dancer posing under flashing lights to a fast-paced beat.Fans quickly began decoding hints leading up to the reveal. j-hope's recent Instagram photo holding a green onion turned out to be a spoiler, mirroring Chaewon’s earlier Weird Garlic photo with the same prop. He was also seen wearing a hoodie featuring Pokémon’s Farfetch’d holding a green onion. Since it ties to the Humanmade x Pokémon collection, fans couldn’t tell if it was a real spoiler. During a Weverse live, the Chicken Noodle Soup singer noted that something was coming in October.Cha⁷_민윤기🐱🍊🥢 @cha_yoonginuunaLINK🐿️: October October… I have a feeling something fun is gonna happen October is🐿️: First off, I'm looking forward to October 17th, the one-year mark of my discharge I wonder what emotions I'll have then~ I remember this, hobi are already spoilers 🥹💜Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin shared that she went &quot;insane” after learning she’d be on the same track as j-hope, teasing fans further with the line,&quot;You don’t know, something might be cooking~.” Ai⁷ @ai_jiminilyLINKLast time, yunjin when talking about jhope:&quot;You dont know something might be cooking~&quot; So this was it !!!! 🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠She also asked fans to save her picture where she’s holding her mouth with a finger, one of the teaser images tied to the album.nat ☆彡 🍝 @yunjinrsLINKwhen yunjin told a fan on weverse in june “to save this picture in advance” it was literally a whole spoiler for spaghetti..Fans said the spoilers had been right in front of them all along, but they just hadn’t decoded them.𝜗ৎ harper ✧₊˚⊹༄ @onlythehopelessLINKlike all the times we've been spoiled and no one noticed, i just thought he was being funny and i just liked it 😭Many fans echoed the sentiment that the spoilers were hidden in plain sight and they just hadn’t realized it until now.Viral Buzz @theviral7787LINKthey really had “feat. j-hope” hiding in plain sight and we all missed it — man was cooking the whole time.strawberry lia͛⁷☂︎ @liatamalesLINKboth of them always post random a*s pics we never thought it could be a spoiler 😭😭😭scuzzi @notscuzziLINKi'm blind af especially after knowing that the green onion is part of hobi's fit. i would never figure it out even if they post on the same dayMeanwhile, others expressed excitement over the collab.NOBLE @iamnoblefxLINKBro the K-pop multiverse just glitched 😭 J-Hope x LE SSERAFIM on a track called SPAGHETTI?? This boutta either heal souls or crash Spotify.Snehal Singh @SnehalxmodeLINKJ-Hope x LE SSERAFIM on SPAGHETTI? That’s a flavor combo we didn’t know we needed 🍝🔥Jemm @rare_jemmLINKLE SSERAFIM said you are what you eat and called up J-Hope for “SPAGHETTI.” This is about to feed the whole industryMore about LE SSERAFIM'S SPAGHETTILE SSERAFIM's SPAGHETTI (Image via Instagram/@le_sserafim)LE SSERAFIM is set to drop its first-ever Korean single album SPAGHETTI on October 24, 2025. This release marks the group’s debut standalone single project, not a mini-album, featuring a title track of the same name. Hints of the comeback first surfaced during their concert on September 4, when the group teased a new release for October. The confirmation came later, on September 28, as Source Music officially revealed plans for the single. Pre-orders began the next day, September 29, with multiple physical versions available for fans to collect.At midnight on October 9, the first preview clip, titled EAT IT UP!, went live. Then, on October 13, the first set of concept photos, CHEEKY NEON PEPPER, came out. The second version, KNOCKING BASIL, arrived on October 14, followed by WEIRD GARLIC on October 15. On October 16, COMPACT BITES presented the single-seal concept, and on October 17, fans heard snippets of the track through SAMPLE PLATTER. Another surprise came on October 20, when the group unveiled THE KICK. The HIGHLIGHT PLATTER medley preview will arrive on October 21, and the official music video trailer will land on October 22. Finally, on October 24, LE SSERAFIM will release the full album, along with the title track’s music video and digital version. The physical record hit stores the same day.This isn’t their first team-up. Last year, Yunjin featured on I Don’t Know from j-hope's solo album Hope on the Street Vol. 1.