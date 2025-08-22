  • home icon
  • "Tell it to your company" - Fans divided over LE SSERAFIM Chaewon calling for positive idol media coverage amidst ongoing HYBE controversies

“Tell it to your company” - Fans divided over LE SSERAFIM Chaewon calling for positive idol media coverage amidst ongoing HYBE controversies

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 22, 2025 15:40 GMT
LE SSERAFIM
LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon (Image via X/@le_sserafim)

LE SSERAFIM leader Kim Chaewon has come under fire following her acceptance speech at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards on August 21, 2025. The controversy stemmed from remarks she made while addressing reporters after the K-pop act collected three honors, including Journalist Pick Artist, K-World Class, and Bonsang awards, at the event.

Group member Sakura skipped the night due to health issues. Source Music first confirmed her absence on August 21, asking fans for understanding and prioritizing her recovery. On stage, alongside her bandmates Kazuha, Yunjin, and Eunchae, Chaewon thanked reporters for supporting LE SSERAFIM and added a request that coverage of all idols be written positively.

"Please give lots of love and write many good articles for every K-pop artist," the 25-year-old stated.
The comment soon stirred criticism online. Some criticized the remark, pointing to her agency HYBE and founder Bang Si-hyuk, who have faced repeated claims of steering media play and spreading unfavorable coverage about other acts.

"Tell it to your company," an X user commented.
In October 2024, South Korean lawmakers exposed HYBE’s internal “Weekly Music Industry Report,” a nearly 18,000-page document containing remarks about K-pop idols, including minors, from its affiliated agencies, as per Hankyung.

Comments like “surprisingly ugly” and “none of them are pretty” sparked widespread outrage across the industry. For critics, the statement looked out of place, given HYBE’s history of being accused of shaping narratives in the industry.

Others stepped in to defend her, noting that Chaewon’s words applied to all performers, not just her group. Fans argued that HYBE’s artists are often attacked because of company issues, even when they are not involved.

LE SSERAFIM’s recent activities: What the K-pop act has been up to lately

LE SSERAFIM (Image via X/@le_sserafim)
LE SSERAFIM are currently on their first world tour, The Easy Crazy Hot Tour. The South Korean girl group kicked off their first global concert journey, supporting their latest EPs, Easy (2024), Crazy (2024), and Hot (2025). The tour began in Incheon, South Korea, on April 19, 2025, and wrapped up with their last stop on August 16 in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

On the other front, the five-member band smashed a new record as their song Antifragile hit 600 million streams on Spotify. This marks the group’s first time reaching this milestone.

The single also earned double platinum in Japan after surpassing 200 million streams. This is LE SSERAFIM’s first double platinum streaming certification. The Afro-Latin-inspired pop track itself became the group’s first million-seller and debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200.

Fans can now look forward to LE SSERAFIM's next leg of The Easy Crazy Hot Tour, starting September 3 at Newark’s Prudential Center.

