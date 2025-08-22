“Tell it to your company” - Fans divided over LE SSERAFIM Chaewon calling for positive idol media coverage amidst ongoing HYBE controversies

LE SSERAFIM leader Kim Chaewon has come under fire following her acceptance speech at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards on August 21, 2025. The controversy stemmed from remarks she made while addressing reporters after the K-pop act collected three honors, including Journalist Pick Artist, K-World Class, and Bonsang awards, at the event.Group member Sakura skipped the night due to health issues. Source Music first confirmed her absence on August 21, asking fans for understanding and prioritizing her recovery. On stage, alongside her bandmates Kazuha, Yunjin, and Eunchae, Chaewon thanked reporters for supporting LE SSERAFIM and added a request that coverage of all idols be written positively.&quot;Please give lots of love and write many good articles for every K-pop artist,&quot; the 25-year-old stated.The comment soon stirred criticism online. Some criticized the remark, pointing to her agency HYBE and founder Bang Si-hyuk, who have faced repeated claims of steering media play and spreading unfavorable coverage about other acts.&quot;Tell it to your company,&quot; an X user commented.ærea🦖 @aereadesuLINKTell it to your companyIn October 2024, South Korean lawmakers exposed HYBE’s internal “Weekly Music Industry Report,” a nearly 18,000-page document containing remarks about K-pop idols, including minors, from its affiliated agencies, as per Hankyung.Comments like “surprisingly ugly” and “none of them are pretty” sparked widespread outrage across the industry. For critics, the statement looked out of place, given HYBE’s history of being accused of shaping narratives in the industry.KIM BLINKUE 🖤🩷 @OT4_FOUREVERLINKHYBE bought the notorious TAG PR company to spread negative articles about non-HYBE idols. You better direct that speech at Papa Bongo girlmanuel is waiting for MHDHH and Ready to Jump🏎️🏁 @waitingformhdhhLINKThis is so funny to me cos this is literally what NJZ did and Hybe went on a smear campaign spree to distort their reputation💀so yh she has to speak to her favorite role model bang piggy abt writing good articles for every kpop artists first before saying ts to journalist bffr🙄ੈ✩‧₊ dom⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 @cowboylikedomLINKwhy she shading her own company like this? 😭Others stepped in to defend her, noting that Chaewon’s words applied to all performers, not just her group. Fans argued that HYBE’s artists are often attacked because of company issues, even when they are not involved.Meri @sserapinkareaLINKlesserafim constantly talks about mental health and hatred but they always get more hate in return.when will people actually want to listen to what they're saying and realising what they stand for🍀 @oysterzanaLINKspeaking up for not only her group but also for all kpop artists cause she knows how much damage a single misleading headline can cause le sserafim were a huge target of this last year seeing an idol who speaks for evryone is rare our best leader chaewon:(chaewonpupu017 @chaewonpup017LINKIt takes a special kind of person to still give love and include everyone despite receiving unjustly hate from just about everyone and anyone. I stan the best leader and group fr.𝙻𝚄𝙽𝙰⋆☾⭒.˚ @fimpionaLINKIt makes me so happy to know that I stan a kind soul and a genuine group.. She deserves lots of love and kind words, my sincere leader..LE SSERAFIM’s recent activities: What the K-pop act has been up to latelyLE SSERAFIM (Image via X/@le_sserafim)LE SSERAFIM are currently on their first world tour, The Easy Crazy Hot Tour. The South Korean girl group kicked off their first global concert journey, supporting their latest EPs, Easy (2024), Crazy (2024), and Hot (2025). The tour began in Incheon, South Korea, on April 19, 2025, and wrapped up with their last stop on August 16 in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.On the other front, the five-member band smashed a new record as their song Antifragile hit 600 million streams on Spotify. This marks the group’s first time reaching this milestone.The single also earned double platinum in Japan after surpassing 200 million streams. This is LE SSERAFIM’s first double platinum streaming certification. The Afro-Latin-inspired pop track itself became the group’s first million-seller and debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200.Fans can now look forward to LE SSERAFIM's next leg of The Easy Crazy Hot Tour, starting September 3 at Newark’s Prudential Center.