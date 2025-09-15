On Monday, September 15, HYBE Labels and Geffen Records announced the show cast members of their upcoming girl group audition program, WORLD SCOUT THE FINAL PIECE. The members announced so far are LE SSERAFIM's Sakura and Kazuha, ILLIT's Moka and Iroha, along with the Japanese tarento and singer, Sashihara Rino.When this news landed on the internet, fans of LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT were thrilled for the K-pop idols' new opportunity in the industry. They were also proud of the girl group members for the recognition they garnered for their skills in dance and vocals, to be chosen and showcase members for the upcoming audition program by HYBE and Geffen Records.However, many were unhappy about the choice of the show's cast members. While people loved Sashihara Rino's presence in the lineup, given her history of creating several Japanese girl groups like =Love, =Me, and =Joy, many felt that LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT's experience to mentor and train the next global girl group is not sufficient.This is because both the girl groups have spent only three years or less in the industry to fully understand mentorship to lead other K-pop idols. Additionally, some people also criticized the choice of LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT members since the group has come under backlash for their poor live performances and vocals, especially with lip-syncing allegations.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;so the new girl group will just be lip syncing?&quot;suguma @suguma6767LINK@AboutMusicYT so the new girl group will just be lip syncing?Many fans and netizens expressed their displeasure with HYBE and Geffen Records' choice of mentors for the upcoming audition program.4pjm @4pjm15LINKImagine being mentored by four girls who can’t even perform an encore۟ @cookycodedLINKthey really had to gather the weakest vocalists hybe got huh 😭ً @ACT0RTAEHYUNGLINKnone of these individuals are at a place to be mentoring other trainees tbhDavid33 @SDavid3388LINK@AboutMusicYT Aren't they, you know, too rookies to be there?On the other hand, some people were thrilled about the girl group members' participation in the same and celebrated the news.優木 せつ菜 🇯🇵 | @AnimeNYC| Watanare SZN @NljigakuliveLINK@AboutMusicYT We will be thereaim trader @aim_trader05LINK@AboutMusicYT A powerhouse lineup—this audition project is shaping up to launch the next global girl group!nini ✩ @kkyuhomeLINKwait this cast is lowkey a bangerari | THIS IS FOR LIL FANTASY🏰 @bryantshosie_LINKoh hold on this is cool. I'm excited to see thisAll you need to know about HYBE x Geffen Records' upcoming global girl group audition show, WORLD SCOUT THE FINAL PIECERecently, HYBE x Geffen Records revealed their second and upcoming global girl group audition program, WORLD SCOUT THE FINAL PIECE. Akin to their creation of KATSEYE last year, through the show Dream Academy, the two record labels have collaborated again to release a similar five-piece global girl group.WORLD SCOUT FINAL PIECE (Image via Instagram/@hybe.geffen.audition)However, it was announced that three of the debut members have already been chosen. The members are former Dream Academy contestants who couldn't make it to the debut lineup. They are Emily Kelavos, Lexie Levin, and Samara Siqueira. Therefore, the upcoming audition program is expected to be held to choose the final two members of the global girl group.The applications for the audition program are open and is expected to close on September 22, 2025. The applicants can range from women and non-binary people between the ages of 15 to 24. Following the applications, the contestants will undergo training between October and December of this year, which is expected to take place in Los Angeles.According to the announcements, the first round of auditions will take place in Tokyo, and with the recent show cast members' revelation, LE SSERAFIM's Sakura, Kazuha, ILLIT's Moka, Iroha, and the Japanese singer and producer, Sashihara Rino, will be overseeing the same.Given the current popularity and fame around KATSEYE, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what HYBE x Geffen Records' next global girl group has in store for them.