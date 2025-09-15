  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “So the new girl group will just be lip syncing?”- Internet split as LE SSERAFIM Sakura, Kazuha, ILLIT Moka & Iroha join HYBE’s new audition show cast

“So the new girl group will just be lip syncing?”- Internet split as LE SSERAFIM Sakura, Kazuha, ILLIT Moka & Iroha join HYBE’s new audition show cast

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 15, 2025 13:23 GMT
LE SSERAFIM
LE SSERAFIM's Sakura, Kazuha, ILLIT's Moka, Iroha, and Sashihara Rino (Image via Instagram/@le_sserafim, @illit_official, @345insta)

On Monday, September 15, HYBE Labels and Geffen Records announced the show cast members of their upcoming girl group audition program, WORLD SCOUT THE FINAL PIECE. The members announced so far are LE SSERAFIM's Sakura and Kazuha, ILLIT's Moka and Iroha, along with the Japanese tarento and singer, Sashihara Rino.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When this news landed on the internet, fans of LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT were thrilled for the K-pop idols' new opportunity in the industry. They were also proud of the girl group members for the recognition they garnered for their skills in dance and vocals, to be chosen and showcase members for the upcoming audition program by HYBE and Geffen Records.

However, many were unhappy about the choice of the show's cast members. While people loved Sashihara Rino's presence in the lineup, given her history of creating several Japanese girl groups like =Love, =Me, and =Joy, many felt that LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT's experience to mentor and train the next global girl group is not sufficient.

Ad

This is because both the girl groups have spent only three years or less in the industry to fully understand mentorship to lead other K-pop idols. Additionally, some people also criticized the choice of LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT members since the group has come under backlash for their poor live performances and vocals, especially with lip-syncing allegations.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"so the new girl group will just be lip syncing?"
Ad
Ad

Many fans and netizens expressed their displeasure with HYBE and Geffen Records' choice of mentors for the upcoming audition program.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

On the other hand, some people were thrilled about the girl group members' participation in the same and celebrated the news.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about HYBE x Geffen Records' upcoming global girl group audition show, WORLD SCOUT THE FINAL PIECE

Recently, HYBE x Geffen Records revealed their second and upcoming global girl group audition program, WORLD SCOUT THE FINAL PIECE. Akin to their creation of KATSEYE last year, through the show Dream Academy, the two record labels have collaborated again to release a similar five-piece global girl group.

Ad
WORLD SCOUT FINAL PIECE (Image via Instagram/@hybe.geffen.audition)
WORLD SCOUT FINAL PIECE (Image via Instagram/@hybe.geffen.audition)

However, it was announced that three of the debut members have already been chosen. The members are former Dream Academy contestants who couldn't make it to the debut lineup. They are Emily Kelavos, Lexie Levin, and Samara Siqueira. Therefore, the upcoming audition program is expected to be held to choose the final two members of the global girl group.

Ad

The applications for the audition program are open and is expected to close on September 22, 2025. The applicants can range from women and non-binary people between the ages of 15 to 24. Following the applications, the contestants will undergo training between October and December of this year, which is expected to take place in Los Angeles.

According to the announcements, the first round of auditions will take place in Tokyo, and with the recent show cast members' revelation, LE SSERAFIM's Sakura, Kazuha, ILLIT's Moka, Iroha, and the Japanese singer and producer, Sashihara Rino, will be overseeing the same.

Ad

Given the current popularity and fame around KATSEYE, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what HYBE x Geffen Records' next global girl group has in store for them.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications