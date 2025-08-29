  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Worst case of damage control”- Fans outraged over KATSEYE's supportive X post on HYBE x Geffon Records' upcoming girl group amidst backlash

“Worst case of damage control”- Fans outraged over KATSEYE's supportive X post on HYBE x Geffon Records' upcoming girl group amidst backlash

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 29, 2025 23:12 GMT
KATSEYE members (Image via Instagram/@katseyeworld)
KATSEYE members (Image via Instagram/@katseyeworld)

On Friday, August 29, KATSEYE quote-replied to an X post that revealed the intro film of HYBE X Geffen Records' second global girl group. In the reply, they left a supportive message towards the girls, cheering them on for their participation ahead, and also expressed that they were immensely proud of the contestants for embarking on the journey towards becoming a pop star.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's what the six-member girl group's X post read,

"we are so proud of our girls. this is just the beginning of something amazing"

However, several people felt that the KATSEYE members did not actually make the post, and their agency could've been using the group's social media accounts to promote their second global girl group.

These speculations especially began to rise due to netizens' current attitude towards the creation of the second girl group. From Geffen Records and HYBE's announcements of the members for their upcoming survival show, World Scouts: The Final, which will determine the group's lineup, one group member stood out as a controversial figure amongst netizens.

Ad

Samara, the second revealed member, was also a previous participant of Dream Academy, the show through which KATSEYE debuted. In 2023, she was accused of liking a few TikTok videos that were allegedly racist towards the Indian community. This did not go well with many fans of the show.

Samara Siqueira (Image via X/@preludethefinal)
Samara Siqueira (Image via X/@preludethefinal)

Now, many believe that the recent X post from Katseye could've been a damage control move made by HYBE and Greffen Records to calm the outrage and show cordial relations between both of its girl groups. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad
"this is the worst case of damage control i have seen from hybe and they do it pretty frequently"
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Many netizens also argued that the record labels should replace Samara with Ezrela Abraham, another Dream Academy contestant who was one of the fan favorites on the survival show.

Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about the global girl group, KATSEYE, and their recent activities

KATSEYE is a global girl group that debuted in 2024 through a reality survival show created by HYBE X Geffen Records called Dream Academy. The top six contestants of the show eventually made up the lineup of the global girl group. The members are Lara, Yoonchae, Daniela, Manon, Sophia, and Megan.

Ad

Following their debut, the group also rolled out their Netflix documentary series called Popstar Academy: KATSEYE, which showcased the complete process from their audition, training, and the debut of the group.

The members kick-started their career with their two singles released in June 2024, called Debut and Touch.

They also rolled out a collaborative version of the single Touch with TXT's Yeojun. After the release of their first EP called SIS (Soft Is Strong) later that year, in June 2025, the group came back with another strong release, their second EP called Beautiful Chaos. Two viral songs from the EP, which also stood as pre-release singles for the EP, are Gnarly and Gabriela.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niharika Dabral
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications