“Worst case of damage control”- Fans outraged over KATSEYE's supportive X post on HYBE x Geffon Records' upcoming girl group amidst backlash

On Friday, August 29, KATSEYE quote-replied to an X post that revealed the intro film of HYBE X Geffen Records' second global girl group. In the reply, they left a supportive message towards the girls, cheering them on for their participation ahead, and also expressed that they were immensely proud of the contestants for embarking on the journey towards becoming a pop star.Here's what the six-member girl group's X post read, &quot;we are so proud of our girls. this is just the beginning of something amazing&quot;However, several people felt that the KATSEYE members did not actually make the post, and their agency could've been using the group's social media accounts to promote their second global girl group.These speculations especially began to rise due to netizens' current attitude towards the creation of the second girl group. From Geffen Records and HYBE's announcements of the members for their upcoming survival show, World Scouts: The Final, which will determine the group's lineup, one group member stood out as a controversial figure amongst netizens.Samara, the second revealed member, was also a previous participant of Dream Academy, the show through which KATSEYE debuted. In 2023, she was accused of liking a few TikTok videos that were allegedly racist towards the Indian community. This did not go well with many fans of the show. Samara Siqueira (Image via X/@preludethefinal)Now, many believe that the recent X post from Katseye could've been a damage control move made by HYBE and Greffen Records to calm the outrage and show cordial relations between both of its girl groups. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;this is the worst case of damage control i have seen from hybe and they do it pretty frequently&quot;martı @hafifyagamiLINKthis is the worst case of damage control i have seen from hybe and they do it pretty frequentlycamilla 🫐 @jordanshohLINKWE are NOT sister groups please and thank you୨ৎ @cunttseyeLINKthey saw all the backlash and had to use their joker card (managing katseye accs) to promote “sisterhood” (their new group)a @warmgracesLINKthe girls did NOTTT tweet this bffr𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙖⋆ֶָ֢˚𐙚˚˖ 🧪 @cldplvrLINK@katseyeworld bang pd i know that's you stop associating katseye with that groupMany netizens also argued that the record labels should replace Samara with Ezrela Abraham, another Dream Academy contestant who was one of the fan favorites on the survival show.౨ৎ @marquiseluvrLINKokay but they seriously chose samara over ezrela. add that to the long list of hybe's dumbest decisions everJ2 @MCIVickLINK@katseyeworld its not too late to replace Samara with Ezrela I promise @preludethefinalmaisimps, studying the craft 🧐 @MaiSimpsLINK@katseyeworld girl we dgaf remove samara add ezrelaAll you need to know about the global girl group, KATSEYE, and their recent activitiesKATSEYE is a global girl group that debuted in 2024 through a reality survival show created by HYBE X Geffen Records called Dream Academy. The top six contestants of the show eventually made up the lineup of the global girl group. The members are Lara, Yoonchae, Daniela, Manon, Sophia, and Megan.Following their debut, the group also rolled out their Netflix documentary series called Popstar Academy: KATSEYE, which showcased the complete process from their audition, training, and the debut of the group. The members kick-started their career with their two singles released in June 2024, called Debut and Touch.They also rolled out a collaborative version of the single Touch with TXT's Yeojun. After the release of their first EP called SIS (Soft Is Strong) later that year, in June 2025, the group came back with another strong release, their second EP called Beautiful Chaos. Two viral songs from the EP, which also stood as pre-release singles for the EP, are Gnarly and Gabriela.