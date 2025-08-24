  • home icon
  "This is so concerning"- Fans alarmed as KATSEYE's Manon reveals she fainted at Tokyo airport, Megan shares photos of her in a wheelchair

"This is so concerning"- Fans alarmed as KATSEYE's Manon reveals she fainted at Tokyo airport, Megan shares photos of her in a wheelchair

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 24, 2025 12:01 GMT
KATSEYE
KATSEYE'S Manon and Megan (Image via X/@katseyeworld)

On August 23, 2025, KATSEYE’s Manon and Megan appeared on a Weverse live session, during which Manon recounted an incident at Tokyo Airport. The Swiss-Ghanaian-Italian member shared that she lost consciousness while listening to FKJ’s Ylang Ylang, adding that people nearby splashed water on her to revive her until Megan arrived at her side.

Later in the broadcast, the two decided to prank call Lara, telling her that Manon had collapsed again. Lara initially responded with concern, but her reaction shifted to mild annoyance once she realized it was a prank.

Supporters are now expressing worry over Manon's blackout, describing the episode as "concerning."

"I’m glad that they can laugh about this now that she’s better but this is so concerning 😭," an X user commented.
The performer has been managing persistent health issues. She had already been feeling sick upon reaching Tokyo, which led her to skip the group's planned Summer Sonic Tokyo appearance on August 17, 2025. The band’s agency confirmed that a physician advised her to pause and concentrate on recuperation. Many said that they were "glad" Megan was there by her side.

Meanwhile, others chimed in, saying that the girls are so "funny" to find humor even in serious situations.

KATSEYE performs at Summer Sonic Tokyo without Manon

KATSEYE at Summer Sonic Japan without Manon (Image via their official X account)
KATSEYE at Summer Sonic Japan without Manon (Image via their official X account)

On August 17, KATSEYE performed at Summer Sonic Tokyo with five members, after it was confirmed that Manon would not be able to perform on Sunday due to health issues. The urban music festival shared the update via its official website. Manon’s condition reportedly worsened after arriving in Tokyo, and after consulting with her doctor, she decided to rest to recover quickly.

"We are very sorry to share that Manon will not be able to perform at Summer Sonic Tokyo on Sunday, August 17, as her condition has declined upon landing in Tokyo. She has since made the decision after consulting her doctor to rest in order to recover as soon as possible," the statement reads.

Previously, the six-member girl group canceled the Osaka performance after two members reported being unwell.

"KATSEYE, who was scheduled to perform at Osaka MOUNTAIN STAGE on Saturday, August 16, has unfortunately had to cancel their appearance due to a change in travel plans caused by a member's illness," the Summer Sonic website noted.

The global act later performed in Tokyo without Manon while prioritizing her recovery. However, she joined the rest of the group for a performance the following day, on August 18, 2025.

On the other front, KATSEYE set a new milestone at Lollapalooza 2025 in Chicago earlier this month, drawing an estimated 85,000 attendees to their Saturday afternoon set at Grant Park from 2 pm to 4 pm. This marks the biggest daytime audience in the festival’s history.

