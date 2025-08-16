"Good to know they're prioritizing their health": Fans react as KATSEYE cancels Summer Sonic Osaka performance after 2 members fall ill

On August 15, 2025, the girl group KATSEYE confirmed the cancellation of their upcoming performance at Summer Sonic Osaka. Notably, KATSEYE’s management issued a statement through Weverse while the members jointly posted an update via social media.The group was scheduled to perform on August 16 but will no longer be doing so due to health concerns. According to a statement from their management, two members were reported unwell, leading to changes in the group’s travel schedule and ultimately the cancellation of the performance.Following the news of the HYBE girl group’s show cancellation, fans took to social media to share their thoughts and well-wishes. Many emphasized that the artists’ health should come first, with one comment noting:“Good to know they’re prioritizing their health, that’s the best thing they could do.”Many expressed relief that the group chose to prioritize health over schedules, while others voiced their concerns for the members, wishing for a speedy recovery. Supportive messages poured in across platforms for the HYBE girl group.alyssa⁷🝮 OUR NOW OUT 8/31 @IREHSPIXYLINKi’m just glad they’re prioritizing the girls health and that they feel better nowmarzini💛💚🩵 BTS 💜💜 excited for KATPALOOZA🔥🔥 @Adriane1118LINKOMG I hope they will be fine and take good care of them 🥹sal⁷⁺⁸⁺¹² 🪽 @chuminhobiLINKHappy they’re resting but omg these girls need to start taking like probiotics and meds or somethingThe cancellation also sparked a wider range of discussions among fans. Several netizens were saddened as they would now be unable to watch the group’s performance.But the conversation quickly expanded to concerns about scheduling, management practices, and the physical toll on idols. They pointed out larger issues within the industry, with many emphasizing the importance of prioritizing artist health.aami 𝜗ৎ misses enha in osaka :( @jakeyunie_LINKIM ACTUALLY GONNA CRASH OUT WHAT THE FAWKK KATSEYE PLEASEEE 😭😭😭😭😭 they were the main ones i wanted to see too…i hope they feel better tho 😕‏ً @soojindilfLINKi find it really disappointing that people have somehow turned this into a fanwar when kpop fans should actually be pleased to see a company not overworking their unwell artists… put your pathetic fanwars aside and be happy that the industry is changingericeffiorg⁶ @ericeffiorgLINKso when are we going to address that clearly the schedule is too gruelling for these young women and that maybe something needs to be done to stop this?Babylon6 @J46A48M9LINKI remember that one comment on TT saying the girls are either always injured or sick. 🥲 I noticed that when i was having a marathon and in some of their interviews and performances, i noticed one member is missing .KATSEYE and management address Summer Sonic Osaka cancellation, assure fans of Tokyo performanceOn August 15, the girl group’s management addressed fans through a post on Weverse. They confirmed that two members were unwell, which led to delays in travel plans and the decision to withdraw from the Osaka stage. &quot;KATSEYE will not be able to perform at Summer Sonic Osaka on Saturday, August 16, due to two members feeling unwell which has led to delays in their travel plans to ensure they can properly rest. We know many EYEKONS were looking forward to seeing KATSEYE at Summer Sonic Osaka and we sincerely apologize for the sudden change,&quot; the post read.The statement further emphasized that the health and safety of both the members and fans remained the highest priority. It also reassured supporters that the group would be present for Summer Sonic Tokyo.&quot;Your health and safety, as well as that of KATSEYE members, is always our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding. Both members have fully recovered and have been cleared to fly to Tokyo. KATSEYE looks forward to seeing EYEKONS at Summer Sonic Tokyo. Thank you for your continued support for KATSEYE,&quot; the statement further said.kei ✩ @manonstiaraLINKKatseye won’t be performing in Osaka due to 2 members being sick but will all be performing in Tokyo :( I hope the girls feel better soon and have a full recovery ❤️‍🩹Alongside the official notice, the girl group shared a handwritten letter to their fandom, EYEKONs. In the note, the group expressed regret over missing the Osaka performance and thanked fans for their continued support. &quot;Dear Eyekons, We are so sad to miss Summersonic Osaka, we wish so deeply we caild be there :(,&quot; the letter read.&quot;Thank you so much to all of our amazing Eyekons who are supporting us, we promise we will find a way to make it up to you! We are taking care of our health and will see you in Tokyo! We LOVE YO SO SO MUCH EYEKONS are the best. See you so so soon -KATSEYE,&quot; it added.For those unfamiliar, Summer Sonic is Japan's biggest annual music festival. It is held over two days with events happening at the same time in both Tokyo and Osaka. The 2025 event features a multicultural roster of international and local artists.Performers on August 16 include Fall Out Boy, Official HIGE DANDism, Gesaffelstein, Yungblud, Beabadoobee, Babymetal, Bloc Party, Domi &amp; JD Beck, Hot Milk, Porter Robinson, The Rampage, and more.On the next day, August 17, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Be:First, Chanmina, J Balvin, Elijah Woods, Fruits Zipper, Infinity Song, Jorja Smith, Katseye, Lana, Lee Youngji, Tinashe, and more, will perform.The HYBE girl group is set to go ahead with their planned stage on August 17 at Summer Sonic Tokyo.