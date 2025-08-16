  • home icon
  • "Good to know they're prioritizing their health": Fans react as KATSEYE cancels Summer Sonic Osaka performance after 2 members fall ill

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 16, 2025 10:37 GMT
KATSEYE (Image via Instagram/@katseyeworld)
On August 15, 2025, the girl group KATSEYE confirmed the cancellation of their upcoming performance at Summer Sonic Osaka. Notably, KATSEYE’s management issued a statement through Weverse while the members jointly posted an update via social media.

The group was scheduled to perform on August 16 but will no longer be doing so due to health concerns. According to a statement from their management, two members were reported unwell, leading to changes in the group’s travel schedule and ultimately the cancellation of the performance.

Following the news of the HYBE girl group’s show cancellation, fans took to social media to share their thoughts and well-wishes. Many emphasized that the artists’ health should come first, with one comment noting:

“Good to know they’re prioritizing their health, that’s the best thing they could do.”
Many expressed relief that the group chose to prioritize health over schedules, while others voiced their concerns for the members, wishing for a speedy recovery. Supportive messages poured in across platforms for the HYBE girl group.

The cancellation also sparked a wider range of discussions among fans. Several netizens were saddened as they would now be unable to watch the group’s performance.

But the conversation quickly expanded to concerns about scheduling, management practices, and the physical toll on idols. They pointed out larger issues within the industry, with many emphasizing the importance of prioritizing artist health.

KATSEYE and management address Summer Sonic Osaka cancellation, assure fans of Tokyo performance

On August 15, the girl group’s management addressed fans through a post on Weverse. They confirmed that two members were unwell, which led to delays in travel plans and the decision to withdraw from the Osaka stage.

"KATSEYE will not be able to perform at Summer Sonic Osaka on Saturday, August 16, due to two members feeling unwell which has led to delays in their travel plans to ensure they can properly rest. We know many EYEKONS were looking forward to seeing KATSEYE at Summer Sonic Osaka and we sincerely apologize for the sudden change," the post read.
The statement further emphasized that the health and safety of both the members and fans remained the highest priority. It also reassured supporters that the group would be present for Summer Sonic Tokyo.

"Your health and safety, as well as that of KATSEYE members, is always our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding. Both members have fully recovered and have been cleared to fly to Tokyo. KATSEYE looks forward to seeing EYEKONS at Summer Sonic Tokyo. Thank you for your continued support for KATSEYE," the statement further said.
Alongside the official notice, the girl group shared a handwritten letter to their fandom, EYEKONs. In the note, the group expressed regret over missing the Osaka performance and thanked fans for their continued support.

"Dear Eyekons, We are so sad to miss Summersonic Osaka, we wish so deeply we caild be there :(," the letter read.
"Thank you so much to all of our amazing Eyekons who are supporting us, we promise we will find a way to make it up to you! We are taking care of our health and will see you in Tokyo! We LOVE YO SO SO MUCH EYEKONS are the best. See you so so soon -KATSEYE," it added.
For those unfamiliar, Summer Sonic is Japan's biggest annual music festival. It is held over two days with events happening at the same time in both Tokyo and Osaka. The 2025 event features a multicultural roster of international and local artists.

Performers on August 16 include Fall Out Boy, Official HIGE DANDism, Gesaffelstein, Yungblud, Beabadoobee, Babymetal, Bloc Party, Domi & JD Beck, Hot Milk, Porter Robinson, The Rampage, and more.

On the next day, August 17, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Be:First, Chanmina, J Balvin, Elijah Woods, Fruits Zipper, Infinity Song, Jorja Smith, Katseye, Lana, Lee Youngji, Tinashe, and more, will perform.

The HYBE girl group is set to go ahead with their planned stage on August 17 at Summer Sonic Tokyo.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
