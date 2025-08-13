“She’s a BLINK herself”- Internet reacts as Katseye’s Sophia receives backlash for liking Sofia Wylie’s alleged shady comment on BLACKPINK

On Wednesday, August 13, KATSEYE's Sophia was criticized for liking a video of Sofia Wylie allegedly shading BLACKPINK. Recently, following the release of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the lead actress of the same, Sophia Wylie, attended an MTV red carpet event that was held in promotion of the series. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring a red carpet interview, Wylie said that she's been a fan of KATSEYE recently. She continued to add that she also loves BLACKPINK despite the group &quot;giving us nothing&quot;. &quot;KATSEYE is my bae. I love KATS EYE. I watch every single one of their videos. They just performed at “Lollapalooza,” my girls are going crazy. And BLACKPINK, I love you. Even though you’re giving us nothing right now, I love you still. Always,&quot; Sophia Wylie said. Many people criticized Sofia Wylie for her alleged shade towards the K-pop girl group. People stated that she was supposedly putting down or criticizing BLACKPINK for their supposed low activity in the industry while simultaneously praising KATSEYE for their growing popularity.As these reactions continued to fill the internet, many fans of BLACKPINK were further angered to see that KAYSEYE's Sophia Laforteza had liked the above-mentioned MTV video. Many criticized the girl-group member for her Instagram like, while her fans soon came to her defense and stated that Laforteza has already mentioned her love for BLACKPINK and also refers to herself as a BLINK.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Sophia likes everything about katseye and she is a blink herself&quot;ddyulda @ddyuldaLINK@pinksviral sophia likes everything about katseye and she is a blink herself😭Many fans and netizens also backed Sophia Laforteza by stating that she must've liked it because the actress praised the group at the beginning of the video.cunteye🐅 ⁶ @lovelyessenceeLINK@pinksviral Yall so jobless Sophia likes any post that mentions KATSEYE ….man’s best friend #1 stan 💋☕️ @brinasrreneeLINKa katseye member liked an instagram post where an actress says she loves katseye, someone call the copssincerely, s - READ PINNED @kalitomyuchisLINK@pinksviral well if someone says they love her group obvi shes gonna like it𝙯𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝜗𝜚 @bleedingmedryyLINK@pinksviral she’s literally friends with her and also she’s literally praising katseye in the clip so why wouldn’t sheOthers also expressed their thoughts on the ongoing criticism towards Sophia Laforteza. 🇵🇸 @boobiesuckaLINKyall are so fckin stupid, she liked it cause katseye was mentioned and mind you katseye love bpkaia @bambimanzLINKhas it occurred to u tht she liked the post bc her group was being praised idk just a crazy thought 😱Reha⁷* @shadowjeonLINKlord… leave Sophia alone she liked a post where katseye was tagged it’s not that deepAll you need to know about KATSEYE and their recent activitiesKATSEYE is a global girl group that is collaboratively held under HYBE Labels America and Geffen Records. The group consists of six members: Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae. The group debuted through the reality competition show, Dream Academy, which was conducted by HYBE and Geffen Records.KATSEYE members. (Image via Instagram/@katseyeworld)Following the six members' win through the series, they made their official debut in June 2024 with their first single, Debut, and followed it up with another single, Touch. The song also had a collaborative remix with TXT's Yeonjun. Soon, they rolled out their first EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong). This year, in April, the group released two singles, Gnarly and Gabriela, as part of their second EP, Beautiful Chaos.Currently, the members are preparing for their Beautiful Chaos Tour. The group is expected to make stops in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and more.