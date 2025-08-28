"A group of katseye rejects"- Fans divided after HYBE x Geffen Records introduces Lexie Levin as the 3rd contestant for 'The Final Piece'

On August 28, 2025, HYBE and Geffen Records officially revealed Lexie Levin as the third contestant for their new survival project, The Final Piece. Lexie was born in 2004 in Sweden. She previously participated in The Debut: Dream Academy but left the competition after the second mission.Despite her early exit, she remained a familiar name among fans. They had hoped she might eventually debut under HYBE’s global ventures. Lexie’s reappearance immediately sparked debate. Supporters expressed excitement that she was given another chance. They called her talented and fit for the spotlight.While one side celebrated Lexie Levin’s fresh start, the other side dismissed the reveal as repetitive. They claimed that the company was disregarding the original fan-voted outcome of KATSEYE.Some went as far as to call the lineup “Katseye rejects.&quot; They argued that the new show was shaping up to be a second version of Katseye, but with the trainees the company originally wanted instead of those chosen by fans. An X user, @lukashmny, wrote,&quot;a group of katseye rejects so boring.&quot;luka 💕#rdc25 @lukashmnyLINK@preludethefinal @faebeIina a group of katseye rejects so boringNot everyone was pleased. Netizens accused HYBE of simply recycling former Katseye trainees. They pointed out that Lexie and Samara, introduced a day earlier, were once linked to the first project.Tired💫 @leighsfishLINKThe fact that this group is gonna have the title of katseye rejects stuck to them foreverNATH ྀི @n4th_bunLINKidc but what’s the point of making a survival if you’re just going to make a group with all the other candidatesMustafe ✨ @axewxoxoLINKThe same girl that left because the company compromised her morals…..is now back under that same company? Okayyychai ୨ৎ is seeing katseye! @xomeretLINKso she came back to the same environment she said she wasn't happy in....The divide quickly became apparent online. Many said Lexie Levin's return felt like redemption after leaving Dream Academy. They also highlighted that she left the previous show voluntarily.ally ₊˚⊹♡ @lcverletterLINKnoooo lexie i wanna stan you so bad dont be in a group with s*maracece @forlucyroszLINK@manzgatto katseye rejects huh, u might be kidding this is sooo humiliating for the girls yk if they actually made it to the finals it’s for some reason and calling someone a rejects is kinda so so where ur morals at🐈‍⬛ @16mleuxLINK@lukashmny @preludethefinal @faebeIina lexie left the competition of her OWN free will, and if she had continued, you can be sure she would have debuted in katseye.More about Lexie Levin starring in The Final Piece and the earlier contestant revealsThe Final Piece is the second multinational girl group project co-produced by HYBE and Geffen Records. It follows the debut of the label’s first global girl group KATSEYE in 2023. The new project is scheduled to air in spring 2026.Throughout the survival show, contestants will follow others as they undergo months of K-pop training in the US before competing in a survival-style broadcast.Pop Core @TheePopCoreLINKHYBE x GEFFEN Records have started a new project for their next global girl group, 'PRELUDE: The Final Piece' — Emily Kelavos and Samara Siqueira have already been selected as members, both were previously members of the survival show, 'The Debut: Dream Academy.'So far, three contestants have been introduced: Emily Kelavos, Samara Siqueira, and Lexie Levin. Emily’s announcement on August 25 was met with overwhelming support. She had been a fan-favorite during Dream Academy but didn’t make the Katseye lineup.Samara’s reveal on August 26, however, was far more controversial. Netizens dug up her past social media activity. This allegedly included her liked content that many considered offensive.This resurfaced controversy led to backlash and demands that she be removed from the project. Some fans defended her by claiming the screenshots were taken out of context.The project, however, continues to draw buzz as more contestants are expected to be introduced in the coming weeks.