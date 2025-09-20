  • home icon
  "Couldn't ask Junho himself to do that?"- Fans disappointed as tvN uses AI to create promotional content for Lee Junho's coming drama 'Typhoon family'

“Couldn’t ask Junho himself to do that?”- Fans disappointed as tvN uses AI to create promotional content for Lee Junho’s coming drama ‘Typhoon family’

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Sep 20, 2025 15:18 GMT
Fans disappointed with Lee Junho
Fans disappointed with Lee Junho's AI teaser video (Image via X/tvN)

Media firm tvN is facing backlash for the apparent excessive use of artificial intelligence in promotional content featuring actor Lee Junho. His drama Typhoon Family is scheduled to release on October 11, 2025. A promotional teaser for the show was posted by tvN on their social media handles on September 20, 2025.

The teaser featured Junho simultaneously transitioning between multiple settings. However, it was created using AI, which was clearly noticeable due to its quality. This disappointed fans, who felt a real-time shoot with the actor himself would have been far more authentic.

Expressing this sentiment, one fan commented:

“Couldn’t ask Junho himself to do that?”
Some viewers appreciated the teaser's setting but still expressed mild dissatisfaction with the use of AI. Many were disappointed that a prominent firm like tvN was making improper use of AI and compromising on the show’s quality. Here’s how fans expressed their opinions about this:

Meanwhile, some fans noted that, since the drama is set in the 1990s, the use of AI felt even more unnecessary.

More about Lee Junho and Kim Min-ha's upcoming drama, Typhoon Family

Typhoon Family is an upcoming K-drama set to premiere on October 11, 2025, on tvN, airing on weekends (Saturday & Sunday) at 9:20 PM KST. Its international streaming platform will be Netflix. The series will consist of 16 episodes, each about 60 minutes long.

The drama is set in 1997, during South Korea's severe economic crisis (often called the IMF crisis). The main character, Kang Tae-poong (played by Lee Jun-ho), inherits the family business, Typhoon Company, when it’s in dire straits with no capital, struggling finances, and no employees or products left to sell.

Tae-poong’s goal is to save the company and preserve his father’s legacy while navigating personal growth, responsibility, and the heavy burden of leading during a crisis.

The lead actress, Kim Min-ha, plays Oh Mi-seon, the bookkeeper. She works as an employee at Kang Tae-poong’s company. She is hardworking and responsible, supports her family, and dreams of becoming a full-fledged businesswoman.

Details about the relationship between the two lead characters haven’t been explicitly released yet. However, the idea of their pairing has made fans excited. tvN has been regularly sharing high-quality stills from the drama to keep anticipation high. This marks Lee Junho's first drama since his 2023 hit, King the Land. Fans are excited to see how this drama will turn out.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Edited by Shubham Soni
