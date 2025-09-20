“Couldn’t ask Junho himself to do that?”- Fans disappointed as tvN uses AI to create promotional content for Lee Junho’s coming drama ‘Typhoon family’

Media firm tvN is facing backlash for the apparent excessive use of artificial intelligence in promotional content featuring actor Lee Junho. His drama Typhoon Family is scheduled to release on October 11, 2025. A promotional teaser for the show was posted by tvN on their social media handles on September 20, 2025.The teaser featured Junho simultaneously transitioning between multiple settings. However, it was created using AI, which was clearly noticeable due to its quality. This disappointed fans, who felt a real-time shoot with the actor himself would have been far more authentic.Expressing this sentiment, one fan commented:“Couldn’t ask Junho himself to do that?”div @etsuzanerLINKYou couldn't ask junho himself to do that?Some viewers appreciated the teaser's setting but still expressed mild dissatisfaction with the use of AI. Many were disappointed that a prominent firm like tvN was making improper use of AI and compromising on the show’s quality. Here’s how fans expressed their opinions about this:SHIVIKA🦅❤️ @Vik4888LINKWe're living in a modern era... You can use AI to make videos. But is it really necessary to use AI to promote a drama? 🤔 I think the actors themselves can do it..😊kim minha updates @minhaupdatesLINKWhy is a big channel like tvN promoting a drama with AI? If they just asked Junho or even Minha to show up, I’m sure they would’ve done it. Really disappointing @CJnDrama.carambsk | 99.9% @CarambsKLINKLove your posters and the content you’ve been posting but using AI is a bit disappointing.𝕁𝕠𝕙𝕟𝕟𝕪 &amp;amp; ℝ𝕒𝕖𝕆’𝕤 𝕙𝕒𝕝𝕞𝕖𝕠𝕟𝕚 🦌🐧 @LeeLim25013005LINK@CJnDrama I love Junho &amp; really look forward to watching Typhoon Family. But to be honest, i don’t like this AI teaser.Meanwhile, some fans noted that, since the drama is set in the 1990s, the use of AI felt even more unnecessary.KARMA ☯︎ @sioranzLINKYou could’ve easily had junho, the human, do this…AND he’d make it much better.kay @kaydramaaddictLINKUsing ai generation to promote the drama when you have such capable actors is really patheticlia댕 @junholeeciousLINKI’ve loved every other teaser and promotion by tvN for TF because they seem well thought out and aligned with the drama’s theme. But this AI generated poster is a bit disappointing. Not only does it fail to reflect the 1997 setting of the drama, but it also feels unnecessaryMore about Lee Junho and Kim Min-ha's upcoming drama, Typhoon FamilyTyphoon Family is an upcoming K-drama set to premiere on October 11, 2025, on tvN, airing on weekends (Saturday &amp; Sunday) at 9:20 PM KST. Its international streaming platform will be Netflix. The series will consist of 16 episodes, each about 60 minutes long.The drama is set in 1997, during South Korea's severe economic crisis (often called the IMF crisis). The main character, Kang Tae-poong (played by Lee Jun-ho), inherits the family business, Typhoon Company, when it’s in dire straits with no capital, struggling finances, and no employees or products left to sell.Tae-poong’s goal is to save the company and preserve his father’s legacy while navigating personal growth, responsibility, and the heavy burden of leading during a crisis.The lead actress, Kim Min-ha, plays Oh Mi-seon, the bookkeeper. She works as an employee at Kang Tae-poong’s company. She is hardworking and responsible, supports her family, and dreams of becoming a full-fledged businesswoman.Details about the relationship between the two lead characters haven’t been explicitly released yet. However, the idea of their pairing has made fans excited. tvN has been regularly sharing high-quality stills from the drama to keep anticipation high. This marks Lee Junho's first drama since his 2023 hit, King the Land. Fans are excited to see how this drama will turn out.