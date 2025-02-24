"CUTEST SIBLINGS": Fans react as BTS' j-hope makes an appearance on his elder sister, Ji-woo's Lunar New Year YouTube vlog

BTS' j-hope's elder sister Ji-woo posted a YouTube vlog on Sunday, February 23, 2025, showing Lunar New Year celebrations with her family. The video showed glimpses of the K-pop idol and while j-hope's entire face wasn't seen in the video, one particular shot showed his back and part of his side profile.

Ad

Ji-woo's vlog also showed the BTS member making preparations for the Lunar New Year rituals. A different video showed the idol and sister singer the birthday song for their father

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As soon as these clips made their way to social media, fans expressed excitement at seeing the idol spending time with his family. They took to X to praise the singer and his relationship with his sister, Ji-woo. Many claimed that the bond the siblings shared was "sweet," with one fan even calling them the "cutest siblings and family."

"THEY ARE THE CUTEST SIBLINGS AND FAMILY"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"me watching 38 minutes of Jiwoo's vlog just to hear Hoseok's voice and see him from behind doing the Seollal ritual for the first time," said a fan on X

"This is so sweet," added another fan

"it makes me feel so good that he can spend time with his family," commented a netizen

Fans and social media users also discussed how they were happy to see the idol interacting with his family during the Lunar New Year celebrations. They noted that the video was "such a subtle treasure."

Ad

"aww this makes me smile hard, I'm so happy he had a wonderful holiday and got to spend it with his family" stated a fan

"Our busy superstar! I'm glad to see he spent time with his family. Thanks to Jiwoo who shared" added an X user

"Hobi's family is so cute. They are so close and affectionate with each other ,,, beautiful to see" said a netizen

Ad

"this was such a subtle treasure. i'm so glad jiwoo let us see this, and hobi agreed too." commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope and his recent solo activities

The K-pop idol, j-hope is a rapper and singer-songwriter, who debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now HYBE Labels with the band BTS in 2013. He currently stands as a member of the group's Rap Line, which also includes RM and SUGA.

Ad

The idol made his official solo debut, Jack In The Box, in July 2022, and soon after, he started his mandatory enlistment in the South Korean military in April 2023. He served as an assistant training instructor and was discharged in October 2024 following the completion of his service. After his discharge, the idol has been reentering the industry.

Ad

In October and November, he was spotted at multiple events. One of these was the second game of the KIA Tigers vs. Samsung Lions match in the 2024 Korean Series where he threw the first pitch.

He was also seen at the Audemars Piguet AP House Seoul Flagship grand opening in Seoul. Following the same, j-hope performed at the charity event, Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris.

In February 2025, j-hope is expected to roll out his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, where he will be making stops across fifteen cities. The first show is scheduled on February 28 and March 1 and 2 at the KSPO Dome.

Ad

Here are all the dates and venues, as announced so far, for j-hope's upcoming solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE:

Seoul, South Korea : February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome

: February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome Brooklyn, New York, USA : March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center

: March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center Chicago, Illinois, USA : March 17 — 18, 2025, at United Center

: March 17 — 18, 2025, at United Center Mexico City, Mexico : March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes

: March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes San Antonio, Texas, USA : March 26 — 27, 2025, at Allstate Center

: March 26 — 27, 2025, at Allstate Center Oakland, California, USA : March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena

: March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena Los Angeles, California, USA : April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium

: April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium Manila, Philippines : April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena

: April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena Saitama, Japan : April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena

: April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena Singapore : April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium

: April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium Jakarta, Indonesia : May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena

: May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena Bangkok, Thailand : May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena

: May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena Macau : May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena

: May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena Taipei, Taiwan : April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

: April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) Osaka, Japan: May 31 – June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome

Ad

BigHit Music also released a statement announcing that new music from j-hope can be expected in March 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback