"Deserves this so much"- Fans enthusiastic as 2025 MAMA Awards Early Predictions seats BTS' JIN for the Best Male Artist category

On Thursday, January 30, BTS' Jin was speculated to be seated on the 2025 MAMA Awards early predictions list for the category of Best Male Artist. This prediction was made by the renowned and fan-trusted X user @KoWatermelon.

The user has been a consistent source of early predictions for several K-pop and South Korean award shows.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Following the same, fans and netizens have been thrilled about the same. Given that the idol rolled out his solo debut album, Happy, in November 2024, ARMYs are excited about the album and Jin's solo career to get its well-deserved recognition through award shows.

Therefore, fans have also been upping their streams on many music platforms to make the prediction come true.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Seokjin deserves this so much"

Expand Tweet

"gosh pls pls let's get him nominated," said a fan on X

"It’s the end of January. We have months to secure that nomination," added another fan

More fans and netizens encouraged each other to work hard on streaming and buying Jin's album and other songs for him to secure the 2025 MAMA Awards prediction.

"LETS KEEP STREAMING AND BUYING FOR JIN" commented a netizen

"Please keep on streaming and buying the songs and album if you are able to. We got this" stated a fan

"this should help us stay motivated in streaming and buying happy, everyone!! it may be very early in 2025, but let’s do our best to get him a nomination!" added an X user

"if we want seokjin to win better come up with a strategy early on" said a netizen"

"STREAM HAPPY WITH YOUR LIFE OMFG" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his solo activities

BTS' Jin or Kim Seok-jin is a 31-year-old singer-songwriter who debuted under BigHit Entertainment (now rebranded as HYBE Labels) in 2013. He debuted with his fellow BTS members and sits as a vocalist under the K-pop boy group.

Through BTS' albums, the idol has rolled out several solo songs like Epiphany, Awake, etc. However, he's also ventured outside of BTS and has released many independent tracks through SoundCloud like Tonight, Abyss, etc. However, it wasn't until October 2022 that the idol rolled out his solo debut.

He kickstarted his solo career with the release of his first single, The Astronaut. In December of the same year, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory enlistment.

He started off as an assistant drill instructor and was later promoted to the Corporal rank. Following the completion of his enlistment, he was discharged in June 2024.

Soon after his discharge, the idol has been active in the industry. He rolled out his own variety show, RUN JIN, a spin-off series of BTS' RUN BTS, and has been releasing a new episode every Tuesday.

Additionally, in November 2024, he put out his solo debut album, Happy, which held the track, Running Wild, as its lead.

The album also held a collaborative track with Red Velvet's Wendy, Heart on the Window, and the idol was also said to have participated in the composition, writing, and lyrics of four out of six on the album.

With constant content and releases from the K-pop idol, fans have been looking forward to what else Jin has in store for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback