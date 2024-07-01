Did Compose Coffee open new franchise in London amid soaring demand after BTS' V collaboration? Brand to launch legal action

Compose Coffee, a South Korean coffee brand, allegedly opened a store in London following the surging demand from fans of BTS’ V. On June 27, Bizwatch reported that a similar franchise of Compose Coffee had emerged in London, garnering attention from netizens. According to the reports, the store in London, known as Compose Coffee London, was confirmed to be copied.

From the logo and interior of the store to the menu, there were major similarities reportedly found between the two. The coffee store in London reportedly stole the trademark of the original South Korean franchise to operate their business overseas to allegedly attract fans of BTS.

The BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, was announced to be the face of Compose Coffee last year.

An official from Compose Coffee's headquarters in South Korea released an official statement, stating that they recently found out about the London store. They also revealed the steps they would be taking against the alleged trademark infringement.

They stated:

“The Compose Coffee store in London, England is a store that has copied our trademark. Accordingly, the franchise headquarters is considering sanctions through appropriate legal action.”

More about the alleged copied Compose Coffee store in London following collaboration with BTS’ V

Compose Coffee has garnered attention from BTS fans following their endorsement deal with V. Recently, in April 2024, the brand made double-digit profits in sales, recording 36.7 billion KRW revenues due to the singer's enormous popularity.

On June 27, 2024, several South Korean media agencies reported about the Compose Coffee store that opened a few months ago in London, United Kingdom. According to the report by Bizwatch, a Compose Coffee store in London has been confirmed to have replicated the original Korean brand.

The coffee store in London had reportedly established a website and social media pages for promotions. They seemingly shared posts to gain attention from fans and netizens who enjoy Korean content. They have reportedly posted pictures of BTS from their fan club events, since V has been promoting Compose Coffee.

This store is run by a Korean local, and as per the social media page @compose_coffee_london, this is allegedly the first Korean cafe in Central London. Reportedly, the London store menu includes Americano, Dalgona Latte, and Brown Sugar Cafe Latte.

The store also sells 1 pound of bread (10 KRW bread), shaved ice cream, egg drop toast, and ramen. Moreover, the prices of the products are in the same range as those of Compose Korea, but it is allegedly cheaper than the local rate in Central London.

Compose Coffee entered the overseas market in Singapore in September 2023, and it is the only country that is operating with the official trademark of Compose Coffee.

Compose Coffee's ad campaigns with V

BTS’ V first appeared in advertisement videos which were released in January 2024, promoting the local franchise. V was also confirmed to have contributed ideas for the ad campaign which was acknowledged by the director and was incorporated into the commercial.

Compose Coffee was announced to be one of the sponsors of the 2024 BTS’ FESTA event held on June 13 at Jamsil Arena in celebration of the group's debut anniversary. Moreover, the brand handed out special gifts to attendees.

