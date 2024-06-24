“We talked a lot about the jazz music we both love”— Laufey shares her experience interacting with BTS' Kim Taehyung through social media

Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter Laufey shared her experience of interacting with K-pop artists like BTS’ Kim Taehyung, garnering attention from netizens. On June 24, Laufey sat with W Korea for an interview and revealed talking to the BTS vocalist through social media.

The Promise singer is widely known for her music, which is inspired by the jazz and pop genres. She shared that in the past two years, she interacted with many Korean artists through social media and V was among the first to show interest in her music due to his love for Jazz.

She stated,

“Over the past two years, I've had many opportunities to communicate with K-pop artists through social media. Among all those people, I think the one who was the first to take an interest in me was BTS's V. I really love jazz, and we talked a lot about the jazz music we both love."

BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Laufey's previous interaction went viral on the internet

The BTS member Kim Taehyung has showcased his love for jazz music, and has also released his rendered version of classic songs for the live video Le Jazz de V on the group's official YouTube channel. He covered It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Bing Crosby and Cheek To Cheek (I’m In Heaven) by Fred Astaire

Back in 2022, Kim Taehyung shared a Jazz song with his fans on Weverse that he had been continuously listening to. The song was Like The Movies by Laufey.

He wrote,

“Like the movies-laufey. I've been listening to this song lately. I hope you like it.”

That year he had also featured the song Like The Movies on one of his Instagram stories. Although this was not a direct conversation, Laufey was thanked for appreciating her music and also started following him on Instagram.

In 2022, The Valentine singer also made a TikTok video about receiving a DM from the Slow Dancing singer which went viral over social media, with fans unable to stop talking about it.

The video was subtitled:

"that one time V from BTS found my music and posted it on his Instagram and DM-ed me”

Many netizens also expressed their wish to see the two artists collaborate on a song.

Besides V, Laufey also revealed meeting Huh Yun-jin from LE SSERAFIM during the W Korea interview. She opened up about immediately clicking it with Oh Yunjin given their similar musical background which is deeply influenced by classical music. She also shared that the two discussed different cultures, music trends, and more.

She said,

“Yesterday, I met Heo Yun-jin of Le Seraphim at the festival site. We both had a background in classical music and had something in common: we moved across cultures, so we had a lot of fun talking.”

BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Laufey’s recent releases

On September 8, Laufey dropped her album Bewitched featuring 14 tracks. On the same day, the BTS member also released his first solo album Layover with the title track Slow Dancing. Following this, Kim Taehyung, who has been serving in the military to fulfill his national duties since December 2023, released his English single FRI(END)S in March 2024, which was recorded before he was enlisted.

On the other hand, Laufey dropped the single album Bewitched (Reworked), a revised version of the song Bewitch, featuring Vikingur Ólafsson on June 7, 2024.

Meanwhile, V is expected to be discharged in 2025 and reunite with his group members.