Distribution agencies reportedly face concerns over the late Lee Sun-kyun's unreleased works 

Film distribution houses are reportedly in a dilemma over the unreleased works of actor Lee Sun-kyun, who died in December 2023. Distribution companies are facing difficulties in deciding whether to delay the release of the Parasite actor’s work or confirm the release date.

According to 10 Asia, a South Korean media agency, his unreleased works, including Project Silence (distribution house: CJ ENM) and The Land of Happiness (distribution house: NEW), were slated for release this summer. Concerning Project Silence, CJ ENM released a statement saying,

“The release date has not yet been decided. Discussions are ongoing.”

Similarly, NEW made an official statement about the release of The Land of Happiness without specifying the date.

"We are considering the second half of the year for release, possibly in August."

It is reported that NEW is delaying the release of The Land of Happiness because the distribution house has many film releases confirmed for this summer.

More about Lee Sun-kyun’s unreleased works: Project Silence and The Land of Happiness

Renowned actor Lee Sun-kyun was under a drug use allegations case when he died last year. Following three interrogations with the police, the results of his drug test were confirmed to be negative in both a preliminary drug test and an additional test by the National Forensic Service, which required hair and armpit hair samples.

After the Killing Romance actor died, the police investigation was closed due to a lack of prosecutable evidence. Project Silence is a film directed by Kim Tae-gon. The movie was invited to the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.

The film follows an incident in an airport where people get stuck on a collapsing bridge covered in thick fog from both sides, and everyone strives to survive unexpected threats. Lee Sun-kyun plays the character of Cha Jung-won, a presidential assistant who gets trapped on a bridge while seeing off his little daughter.

The film reportedly received mixed opinions at the Cannes screening. It was evaluated as having no proper structure as a typical disaster film and was allegedly called boring. Moreover, CJ ENM is facing a reported slump in the industry following the “Lee Sun-kyun risk.”

Meanwhile, The Land of Happiness, directed by Choo Chang-min, tells the tale of an incident involving a soldier who shakes modern history. The soldier is helped by a lawyer who does his utmost to defend him. Lee Sun-kyun plays the role of soldier Park Tae-joo in this film.

The My Mister actor opened up about his experience working on The Land of Happiness before his death and said:

“It was a challenging project in many ways. I want to present a memorable work to the audience for a long time to come. I had a joyful and grateful time working with the director, excellent actors, and staff."

Lee Sun-kyun had been under investigation for suspicion of using drugs since October. The actor died on December 27, 2023, at the age of 48. His funeral was held at Seoul National University Hospital in Jongno-gu, Seoul, at noon on December 29, 2023.

Lee Sun-kyun's wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, and the actor's two elder brothers were named the chief mourner. Actors Cho Jin-woong, Yoo Yeon-seok, Go Kyung-pyo, Park Seo-joon, Lee Jung-jae, Kim Yoo-jung, and many more attended the funeral.