"Doubters need to observe" - Fans react as Celine Head of Director seemingly confirms BTS’ Taehyung’s active global brand ambassadorship

On November 21, 2024, Peter Utz, the Head Director of Couture and Events at CELINE, confirmed via his personal Instagram account that BTS’ Taehyung, aka V, remains an active ambassador for the luxury fashion brand. This announcement subtly addressed rumors suggesting that V might have ended his association with CELINE, possibly due to his ongoing military service.

Peter Utz's confirmation came in a post introducing Bae Suzy as the brand's newest ambassador. In his caption, he tagged existing Korean ambassadors, including V, thereby reaffirming his ongoing relationship with the brand. This clarification reassured fans who had speculated about a potential end to V’s role with CELINE.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Doubters need to observe." One fan proudly said.

Fans celebrated the announcement, expressing relief and excitement over his continued representation of the brand.

"They never gonna leave him," a fan stated.

"Celine cannot leave their lucky charm," a fan said.

"The way you can tell celine are already slowly changing in terms of communication regarding their brand because this is the first time peter posts something like this and mention all the ambassadors," a fan wrote.

Some fans wrote shorter comments, stating how Peter would never let the K-pop idol go.

"Peter is never letting him go if he can help it," another fan said.

"Of course he is," a fan expressed.

BTS' Taehyung still serves as the global brand ambassador for Celine

BTS' Taehyung has made significant strides as a global ambassador for CELINE. He has reportedly elevated the brand’s presence since his official association with CELINE in early 2023,

One of his first major contributions was his viral appearance at CELINE's Men's Paris Fashion Week show in 2022, even before he was officially announced as an ambassador. His style and global fame helped generate massive buzz for the brand.

Following this, he graced the covers of major magazines like ELLE Korea, with multiple photoshoots. V's collaboration with CELINE went beyond traditional ambassador duties, as he also played a role in boosting the brand's sales and visibility. Reports indicated that CELINE experienced a 591% increase in operating profit during his tenure as ambassador in 2023.

After completing several high-profile campaigns with CELINE, Taehyung enlisted in the South Korean military at the end of 2023. During his military service, fans naturally noticed the absence of new collaborations between V and the brand.

Furthermore, speculation grew regarding his contract's status when BLACKPINK’s Lisa, another former CELINE ambassador, stepped down from her role earlier in 2024. Many fans wondered whether V’s tenure with CELINE had also concluded.

Expand Tweet

However, reassurance about his ongoing association with CELINE came directly from the brand's director, Peter Utz. Known for his close ties with V, having been photographed together on multiple occasions at events and campaigns, Utz reconfirmed Taehyung's connection to CELINE. This indicates that even though V is currently fulfilling his military duties, his role as an ambassador will likely continue upon his discharge in 2025.

In a recent Instagram post by Peter Utz, he tagged Taehyung alongside other Korean CELINE ambassadors, including NewJeans (since Danielle does not own a personal Instagram account) and actor Park Bogum, to welcome CELINE’s newest ambassador, Bae Suzy.

This announcement was met with excitement from fans, who view V as integral to CELINE's identity in Korea and globally.

Fans are now optimistic about the potential for future campaigns and collaborations between V and CELINE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback