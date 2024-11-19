"He's made for high fashion"- Fans swoon over Stray Kids' Hyunjin's latest pictorial for Elle Korea

On November 19, 2024, the media outlet Elle Korea shared the latest interview and pictorial featuring Stray Kids' Hyunjin, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The male artist has been featured in the forthcoming December issue of the publication. He donned multiple exquisite outfits from the Italian luxury fashion brand Versace.

Subsequently, the K-pop idol's latest pictorial circulated on social media, and the fandom could not get enough of his latest looks. They commented that he was made for high fashion appearances, and an X user tweeted:

"He's made for high fashion. My Hyunjin."

The fandom showered praises on Stray Kids' Hyunjin's visuals for the latest pictorial. They mentioned that they could not get enough of the latest shoot. Many also noted that he had an in-built talent for modeling.

"HYUNJIN THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING,"- a fan shared.

"this diva absolutely serving amidst all this chaos,"- a fan reacted.

"Every shoot of hyunjin’s is unique. Every pose is something new and interesting. He models so naturally in a way that never feels forced or curated. Anyone can look nice in a photo but that is TRUE talent,"- a fan commented.

Many fans also observed that Stray Kids' Hyunjin perfectly embodied the values of Versace and stated that his looks almost made them "explode."

"Versace prince !! He perfectly embodies the values of the brand and rocked this pictorial,"- a user reacted.

"This man has so many magazine covers at this point. Can’t keep up,"- a user shared.

"he looks so good omfg im abt to explode,"- a user commented.

The South Korean dancer, rapper, and singer Hyunjin was born on March 20, 2000, in Seoul, South Korea. He is also known by the name Hwang Hyun-jin. The rapper and dancer has been active in the entertainment industry since 2017 and is managed by JYP Entertainment. The male artist has undergone intensive training for two years to learn skills, including singing and dancing, to become a K-pop idol.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin officially debuted on March 25, 2018, with the extended play I Am Not. The record featured eight tracks, including NOT!, District 9, Mirror, Awaken, Rock, Grow Up, 3rd Eye, and Mixtape #1. Subsequently, he ventured out into the hosting field after becoming a presenter at the weekly chart program Show! Music Core alongside SF9's Chani and Gugudan's Mina.

The male artist was featured on Troye Sivan's Rush remixed version in August 2023 alongside Pink Pantheress. He gave his voice to the pre-chorus and hook portion of the track. He also renewed his exclusive group contract with JYP Entertainment in July 2024.

Stray Kids is slated to release their much-anticipated album SKZHOP HIPTAPE on December 13, 2024, at 2 pm Korean Standard Time.

