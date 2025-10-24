“Face of the Asian economy”- Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Lisa sends Teenieping stock soaring after Instagram post, cementing her Labubus-era influence

BLACKPINK member Lisa's recent social media activity drove the stock price of Catch! Teenieping's company SAMG Entertainment sharply higher. As per South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun this hike was triggered by a simple mirror selfie posted by Lisa.In the picture posted on October 23, 2025, her smartphone is seen adorned with a pop-socket featuring Heartsping. Hachuping also known as Heartsping is a character from Catch! Teenieping a South Korean animated children's television series produced by SAMG Entertainment.Following the Instagram post, on the October 24, shares of SAMG Entertainment, listed on the KOSDAQ market, experienced a significant jump. By 9:39 am on the day, SAMG Entertainment shares were trading at 64,500 won on the KOSDAQ market according to the outlet.The Catch! Teenieping’s company's stock was up by 24.52% from the previous day. During the same trading session, the stock briefly rose to 66,100 won, representing an increase of over 25%.This sharp rise followed a period of stagnant performance after the company reported its second-quarter earnings. Sports Chosun reoorted that Lisa’s post generated a significant interest in Catch! Teenieping related toys and merchandise, particularly among Lisa’s fanbase.The outlet pointed out that with over 100 million followers on Instagram, her social media activity consistently demonstrated commercial influence. Her single post quickly drove fans to buy the products.A similar instance occurred when Lisa shared a photo featuring a Labubu keychain from the Chinese toy brand Pop Mart. It caused searches for the product to surge and resale prices to increase by up to 30 times as per another South Korean media outlet Donga Ilbo.Catch! Teenieping’s company's’s stock had been relatively sluggish prior to this event. For the a weak Q2, the company posted an operating profit of 5.4 billion won, a 15% decrease from the previous quarter. However, the &quot;Lisa effect&quot; as called by some fans, helped reverse negative sentiment around the stock as per the outlet.As the news broke in to social media, fans of the rapper flooded the platforms with messages of awe and admiration. One fan commented,&quot;No one moves markets like #LISA. Her influence goes beyond music it sends stocks soaring and reshapes industries across Asia &amp; globally. No artist in this decade or even this century holds the kind of power she does. She’s not just a superstar she’s the face of the Asian economy.&quot;Fans were quick to react highlighting the rapper's influence and the tangible effects it had on brands. Many expressed amazement at how a single photo from her can drive products and companies into the spotlight. Others emphasized her overwhelming impact.Dj Raaj @TheDjRaajLINKThe #LISA effect is real! 🔥 Incredible to see creativity and collaboration making waves like this. 👏💥 #Innovation #LLOUD💗 @veronica19203LINKHer impact is insaneLsm.s.h_ @LALALALSBSHLINKLisa posts one photo = brands enter their golden era Labubu? = Now worth over 1 billion dollars The drink brand? = Sold out in minutes Lisa? - She just smiled Lisa alone is a whole PR agency.🔥Fans continue to marvel at the Rockstar rapper's influence, particularly her ability to make even small products gain massive attention. Many highlighted how her personal taste and choices can turn items into viral successes. Some noted the effect of her endorsements compared to past trends.Real Me | W.i.S.H. &amp;amp; X:IN @RealMeForXINLINKatleast it's better than labubus😭 but look at her impact tho‧₊˚❀༉‧₊˚. 𐦍༘⋆ JOY ‧₊˚❀༉‧₊˚. 𐦍༘⋆ @akababelasLINKEverything she touches turns goldbaepink_blink🏳️‍🌈🇭🇹/DCU @pinkdemonxxLINKOh WTF everything she touches turns into goldNina @lalilaloudLINKshe has taste with cute dolls and characters her power for popularizing them must be studiedLisa’s Instagram post reverses Catch! Teenieping’s company's sluggish trend, triggering 25% stock surge and renewed market optimismPrior to Lisa's post, SAMG Entertainment’s stock had been facing stock sluggishness, due to a lackluster second-quarter performance.The company’s Q2 operating profit fell short of market expectations, and the stock had been affected by a &quot;significant overhang&quot;. It was also affected by slow progress on new business initiatives, including collaborations with SM Entertainment and global expansion efforts.Kim A-ram, a researcher at Shinhan Investment &amp; Securities, noted to outlet Hankyung Korea Market that SAMG Entertainment’s Q3 performance was also expected to remain modest. It was due to the traditional slow season for toy sales and heightened fixed costs, a rebound was anticipated in the fourth quarter.This recovery was expected to be supported by the release of Season 6 of Catch! Teenieping, which would feature a princess theme and was projected to boost toy sales in December. Additional merchandise from the series, along with idol collaborations with SM Entertainment, were also expected to further support sales.The rapper’s post with the pop socket (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)However, the company saw an early-day spike to the sales and a 25.3% gain, which the analysts directly linked to Lisa’s Instagram post featuring the Heartsping griptok. The real-time impact was noted by ordinary shareholders.They flooded online community sites with posts expressing their amusement as the stock price initially climbed by 10% shortly after the photo was shared. The market interpretation was that buying pressure was fueled by the anticipated promotional and brand-awareness effect of the idol’s endorsement. It led fans and general buyers to show increased interest in the Catch! Teenieping related toys and merchandise.Analysts such as Kim A-ram expect that the fourth quarter, with Lisa’s social media influence the brand will continue to see improved sales. With the upcoming launch of new Catch! Teenieping products and SM Entertainment collaboration merchandise, will also bring positive brand impact.At her music career front, Lisa has reunited with her BLACKPINK bandmates for the Asia leg of their Deadline World Tour. The group begins this segment of the tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18, following their performances across Europe and the United States. The Asia schedule includes upcoming stops in Bangkok, Jakarta, Bocaue, and Singapore.