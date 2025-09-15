“She never disappoints!”-Internet raves over BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s 2025 Emmys look, sweeps best dressed crown from VOGUE to USA Today

On September 15, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa attended the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards and drew widespread attention for her red carpet appearance. Lisa attended the ceremony as part of the celebrated cast of The White Lotus season 3 that earned 23 Emmy nominations this year.The global K-pop star wore a cotton-candy pink gown by Lever Couture. The dress was made with cascading ribbon details and a thigh-high slit. It featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with sculpted detailing around the shoulders and bodice, a fitted waist, and an asymmetrical drape. The skirt extended into a layered train at the back, enhanced by ribbon-like details that added both volume and length.Lisa paired the gown with pink glittery pointed-toe heels, simple makeup and glossy pink lips. She accessorized the look with Bvlgari’s Serpenti High Jewellery collection, including a necklace, matching bracelets, and rings. The pieces, crafted in yellow gold, were set with a mandarin garnet, sapphires, and orange garnets.Her appearance was quickly recognized by major fashion and media outlets. Media outlets like Vogue, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Los Angeles Times, Marie Claire, People Magazine, USA Today, Business Insider, InStyle, and Betches Style named her among the best-dressed stars at the Emmys.As the pictures of her red carpet appearance circulated on line, fans flooded social media sharing their excitement, praising the Thai-born rapper for her standout fashion moment. The hashtag &quot;#LISAx77thEmmyAwards&quot; started trending online. They celebrated not only her look but also the recognition she received from so many leading fashion and media outlets. One fan commented,&quot;LISA’s red carpet looks are the most beautiful and iconic, she never disappoints! VICTORIA, OSCARS, VMAS, EMMY&quot;Social media platforms quickly filled with posts celebrating her style and presence at the ceremony. Fans praised her consistency in providing unforgettable red carpet fashion.Z @Malik_ManobanLINKShe just knows how to carry an outfit and slay the red carpet 💅 LISA AT EMMYS 2025 #LISAx77thEmmyAwardslala_LISA_lalala0327 @camo_kitchenLINKLisa Always Served 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻May Avoid @may_avoid_LINKDeserved. Lisa looks classy and etherealLisa's Emmys look became one of the most discussed moments of the evening, with fans unloading their adoration on social media. Many complimented her beauty, her styling, and her presence on the red carpet. Some gushed over pure excitement for seeing her shine at the glamorous ceremony while others paid attention to the details of her gown, jewelry.Girish Menon Photography @wildlifegiriLINKI’m so proud of LISA’s amazing style and gracebbb @ALTEG0SLINKFACE GORGEOUS DRESS GORGEOUS BVLGARI JEWELRY LOOK SICKENING LALISA YOU’RE STUNNING! LISA AT EMMYS 2025 #LISAx77thEmmyAwardsLiNi 🌸 @Lilibtch_27LINKOH MY GODDDD?!!?? SHE LOOKS LIKE A PRINCESS AT EMMYS 😭💓 LISA AT EMMYS 2025 #LISAx77thEmmyAwardsalter ego @idatelalisaLINKHer looks have never disappointed LISA AT EMMYS 2025 #LISAx77thEmmyAwardsLisa shines with acting debut in The White Lotus and wins Best K-pop at 2025 VMAs with Born AgainLisa made her acting debut earlier this year in the American black comedy drama The White Lotus season 3, which premiered on HBO on February 16, 2025. She was credited in the series as Lalisa Manoban and portrayed Mook, a wellness instructor who guides guests at a Thailand beach resort. Away from her professional duties, Mook becomes involved in a romantic friendship with Gaitok, a security guard played by Tayme Thapthimthong.As the season concluded, Lisa shared her thoughts on Instagram. She expressed gratitude to creator Mike White for entrusting her with the role and described the experience as an honor for her first acting project. She noted,&quot;What a ride. Thank you Mike White for trusting in me to fulfill the role of Mook and bring her character to life. It was the greatest honor to be part of this show as my first acting gig alongside such incredible actors. And I’m so proud to be able to share my culture and show the beauty of Thailand to the world. Mook has changed my life in a way where I am learning more about myself and my capabilities. My Sunday nights may feel a lot emptier but closing out The White Lotus with a full heart&quot;Lisa also achieved recognition in music this month. Her song Born Again with Doja Cat and Raye was named the Best K-pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 8, 2025.Additionally, on the music side of her life, BLACKPINK her group, will be returning to their Deadline world tour after a one-month hiatus. The group will resume performances with two dates in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18 and 19, 2025. The tour will then travel to Bangkok, Jakarta, and Bocaue, before the final stop in Singapore.