"Favouritism to a whole new level"— Single's Inferno 4 panelists face viewers' backlash for alleged bias toward Lee Si-an over Jung You-jin

Netflix's Single's Inferno 4 has stirred up heated debates among fans after the January 28, 2025 release of episodes 7 and 8. What started as an exploration of romantic connections and competitive dynamics, has now sparked a backlash over allegations of favoritism from the panelists, particularly in their commentary regarding contestants Lee Si-an and Jung You-jin.

Many viewers expressed frustration, claiming that the panelists unfairly favored Si-an, while subjecting You-jin to harsh and dismissive remarks. Viewers criticized the inconsistency in how the panelists praised Si-an for navigating complex emotions while deriding You-jin for showing courage in voicing her feelings to Dong-ho.

The panel of Single's Inferno 4, consisting of Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Hanhae, Kyuhyun, and Kim Jin-young (Dex), faced backlash for their reactions to You-jin’s conversation with Dong-ho, which many viewers found unfair.

Fans took to social media to show their support for You-jin, praising her sincerity in her discussions with Dong-ho. They disregarded the panel’s reactions, arguing that she was merely expressing her feelings.

"Panelist: admiring Sian for saying she’s into 3 men and can’t decide and keeps entertaining em all. Also Panelists: sighing cuz Youjin finally musters up the courage to have a chat with Dongho. I mean taking favouritism to a whole new level there," an X user wrote.

Many argued that her behavior was relatable and natural— particularly in moments where she sought advice from Jang Theo and confidently expressed her feelings to Dong-ho— even though it left her vulnerable. They flocked to social media to call out the panel of Single's Inferno 4.

"The panelist comments towards youjin are always (?), Leave the girl alone and do your job well, it's so unprofessional ...," a fan wrote.

"The panelist are so fucinnnn weired like what is yall problem with youJin ?!! Why were they so annoyed when she was telling dongho hello," another netizen commented.

"The panelist are so biased. I want them gone by next season, its becoming insufferable. The production obviously tries to paint some candidates in a certain light, but this is way too obvious this season. Especially sian/yunseo...," an X user added.

"I acc hate this panel. All Youjin did was walk towards Dongho and say “oh here you are” or something along those lines and someone in the panel goes “Oh Gosh” like are you serious what is this vendetta against the poor girl? Her date with Junsu was cut too," another person remarked.

Others also questioned whether the panelists had a bias against her, pointing out how they made it obvious by criticizing her for simple actions, such as expressing her feelings or even enjoying a swing in previous episodes, which they had laughed at.

"i hate when the panelists are so bias towards one of the contestants.. cause wdym sian got on the swing alone but when youjin did it she was suddenly called “crazy” and seeking attention???," a fan mentioned.

"the panelists dislike youjin so bad and it’s quite obvious… get rid of their segments asap im tired of it," another user added.

"nobody in the last three seasons get this amount of acid comments coming from the panelists like . this one sided beef with youjin are just so weird and are pissing me off so much," an X user commented.

Jung You-jin and the ongoing allegations of her unfair portrayal in Single's Inferno 4

You-jin, a 28-year-old dancer and graduate of Ewha Womans University, has allegedly faced scrutiny throughout this season of Single's Inferno. Fans noted that her playful actions were labeled “creepy” by the panel, and her attempts to express her feelings to Kook Dong-ho were met with audible sighs and dismissive comments.

Single's Inferno's panel's leniency for Si-an stood in stark contrast to their criticism of You-jin’s behavior in earlier episodes, such as her carefree moment on a swing. In one of the previous episodes, after enjoying drinks with the other contestants at night, You-jin went to enjoy a swing. One of the Single's Inferno's panelists, Hanhae said,

"It's a little creepy."

The backlash also extended to the production team of Single's Inferno, with viewers accusing them of intentionally portraying certain contestants in a negative light. While Si-an's storyline has been given significant screen time, You-jin’s moments were often cut short, leaving fans to speculate on potential bias.

This selective editing, paired with the panelists’ commentary in Single's Inferno, has led to accusations of an uneven playing field that undermines the spirit of the show. As the season progresses, the debate over panelist bias and contestant portrayals continues to overshadow the show's romantic intrigue.

With episodes 9 and 10 of Single's Inferno set to release on February 2, 2025, fans are eager to see how the narrative unfolds, and whether You-jin will receive the recognition and respect many believe she deserves.

