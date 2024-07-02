"First meeting after his discharge"— Lee Yeon-bok shares reunion photo with BTS' Jin following military service

Renowned South Korean chef Lee Yeon-bok dropped a reunion photo with BTS’ Jin, garnering attention from netizens. On Tuesday, July 2, Lee Yeon-bok took to his social media page to share his first meeting with Jin following his military discharge.

Jin joined in December 2022 and was discharged from his duties in June 2024. The Astronaut singer reunited with his longtime close friend Lee Yeon-bok, whom he first met on the variety show Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, also known as Chef & My Fridge. According to the Instagram photos shared by Chef Lee, they stood alongside each other, making a thumbs-up pose.

The South Korean culinary expert praised the singer for his mannerisms and visuals in the caption. He wrote (as translated by Google Translate),

Trending

“BTS Seokjin, our first meeting after being discharged from the military. He's really handsome. He's polite, funny, and always exciting to see. It looks like you have a lot of activities after being discharged, so take care of your health.”

BTS’ Jin gifts handmade alcohol to Chef Lee Yeon-bok named ‘Honey Jar of Butterfly’ before enlistment

Expand Tweet

On January 11, Chef Lee Yeon-bok shared his experience of enjoying alcohol gifted to him by BTS’ Jin. The BTS vocalist started preparing this alcohol before his enlistment on December 12, 2022.

The Super Tuna singer filmed a YouTube show called The Drunken Truth with Chef Baek Jong-won, which was aired on BANGTAN TV. He learned how to make the popular Korean rice wine, Makgeolli, in this show.

Although the amount of liquor was not a lot, he decided to share it with his close acquaintances and friends, including the star chef Lee Yeon-bok.

On January 11, Lee Yeon-bok made a post about the alcohol sent by Jin and shared that he was deeply moved by the K-pop idol's gesture. He also shared the alcohol with other people at a special gathering, and everyone enjoyed it. He wrote,

“BTS Jin made this alcohol when he had time. Despite having a limited number of bottles, he’s gifted them to special people around him..and even to me. He’s busy, but he still thought about me too. I am deeply moved..I shared sips of this liquor with people at a special gathering, and they said the liquor tastes deep with apparent slight high alcohol content, everyone really loved it.”

He further wrote that he wished there was more of it and expressed his gratitude towards the BTS member for this gift.

“Everyone would like to say ‘thank you’ to SeokJin. Thank you, SeokJin ~~ The name is so pretty, too. Honey Jar of Butterfly.”

Jin's upcoming variety show appearance

On July 1, Star News reported that The Moon singer will be joining the variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island as a guest worker, creating excitement among fans. Since the show airs on MBC, an official from the show confirmed that Jin has completed the filming of the show.

They stated,

“Jin has finished filming, and the broadcast date has not been set yet.”

This show is about people going on a vacation to a deserted island where Ahn Jung-hwan has a guesthouse. The show features celebrities who wish to escape their everyday lives in the city to experience nature. Ahn Jung-hwan and his workers do their utmost to provide the best services at their hotel on the uninhabited island.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback