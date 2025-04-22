"For a while, no one will be able to make a space drama"- Gong Hyo-jin opens about the difficulties while filming for Netflix's When the Stars Gossip

When the Stars Gossip actress Gong Hyo-jin recently opened up about the difficulties she faced while filming for the Netflix series. When the Stars Gossip is a space romance drama starring Lee Min-ho, Oh Jung-se, Han Ji-eun, Lee El, Heo Nam-jun, and more.

On April 20, 2025, Gong Hyo-jin released a new video on her YouTube channel, where she was seen cutting vegetables while also talking about the drama.

Gong Hyo-jin shared that they had to film most parts of the show with the characters hanging by the wire to depict zero gravity. She revealed that the same filming pattern often went on for over 15 hours per day for almost a year.

According to Gong Hyo-jin, each episode took over two months to film. She even shared that due to harsh filming conditions, her blood circulation worsened. As reported by Insight Korea on April 21, she said,

“My blood circulation was so bad that I had to come down, saying, 'Oh, please let me down now!' It's true that we filmed this for a year.”

Regardless of all the hurdles, the actress stated that it was an invaluable experience to be a part of When the Stars Gossip, adding,

"I think the actors, as well as the staff, really worked hard. Now that it's all over, I feel like I really worked hard too."

She then joked,

"I think for a while, no one will be able to make a space drama.”

Gong Hyo-jin shares concerns about When the Stars Gossip's complex structure and viewers' response

In When the Stars Gossip, Gong Hyo-jin played the role of Eve Kim, who recently became the chief of a space station and is known for her meticulous personality. Eve Kim does not entertain any mistakes until an uninvited guest, Gong Ryong (played by Lee Min-ho), joins them in space as a tourist.

Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN surgeon, became a space tourist with a secret mission; however, he kept getting in trouble. The story shows the progress of Eve Kim and Gong Ryong’s love story on the space station.

Notably, this was Gong Hyo-jin’s first time filming a space drama, and given the complex structure of When the Stars Gossip, she was concerned whether the viewers would understand and enjoy watching.

In her YouTube video, she said,

“Every process of filming the drama was new. I wondered if they really did this much pre-production. There were parts that required two years of post-production. The content is also very difficult, and I thought it would be difficult for viewers to understand.”

Furthermore, she opened up about the ending of the drama, which left the internet divided over the death of Eve Kim after childbirth. The actress revealed that even her mother had a hard time accepting this ending.

As reported by MSN Korea on April 21, she said,

“There are always different opinions when the main character dies in the ending. My mother also had a hard time with it, and I thought it would be difficult for adults to digest.”

The Netflix and tvN drama When the Stars Gossip was revealed to have a high budget of about 50 billion KRW, and it was one of the most anticipated shows of 2025 due to its stellar cast. Fans looked forward to the drama, given that Gong Hyo-jin and Lee Min-ho were pairing together on screen for the first time.

However, as per Insight, the storyline failed to captivate viewers because of its puzzling structural flow. Furthermore, it gained criticism from viewers for its depiction of explicit scenes right from the beginning of the drama.

One may catch up on When the Stars Gossip on Netflix.

