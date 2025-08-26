Former ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin receives partial victory in lawsuit against malicious commenters, court orders limited compensation

On August 26, 2025, MBiz Herald reported that the former CEO of ADOR, Min Hee-jin, received a mixed ruling in her damages lawsuit against malicious commenters. The Seoul Western District Court decided that only one out of three defendants was liable. The verdict grants her 300,000 KRW (approximately 220 USD) in compensation.

Notably, it is far less than the three million won she had initially sought from each. The other two defendants were cleared of liability. According to MBiz Herald, the court stated:

"Considering the intent, method, context, and the status of the parties, it is difficult to see that they amount to an illegal infringement of personal rights."

Regarding the one defendant who was liable for the compensation, the court further stated:

"Even considering that it was an opinion on the article, it was an insulting and contemptuous personal attack. It goes beyond a simple expression of opinion and is an expression of contempt, so the person is liable for damages."

Min Hee-jin won 1 out of 3 lawsuits (Images via X/@Snper22)

The dispute traces back to April 2024, when Min Hee-jin was in the middle of a management conflict with HYBE. Her press conferences at the time were marked by candid remarks and an emotional tone. It drew wide coverage and online backlash. Some commenters allegedly posted harsh insults under related news articles. It prompted Min Hee-jin to file lawsuits.

Originally, she pursued 11 individuals, later narrowing the case to three. She argued that the remarks caused her psychological distress and demanded financial compensation. According to MBiz Herald, Min Hee-jin said:

"I have suffered mental damage due to the insults and defamation of those who commented maliciously. I should be paid 3 million won per person in compensation."

The court concluded that two of the disputed remarks did not exceed the boundary of opinion. On this basis, the judge ordered the individual behind the remark to pay damages.

More about Min Hee-jin’s past lawsuits and continuing legal battles

This is not Min Hee-jin's first partial victory. Earlier this year, she won small sums in another lawsuit against about ten online users. In that case, the court awarded between 50,000 and 100,000 KRW for insults, including derogatory slurs. However, some remarks were dismissed as not unlawful.

ADOR's former CEO holds press conference to address major K-Pop dispute (Image via Getty)

Min Hee-jin has faced a series of legal and corporate disputes since her removal from ADOR in August 2024.

Lee Do-kyung was appointed as the label’s new CEO after HYBE dismissed her amid growing tensions. Following that, MinHee-jin became involved in multiple lawsuits. One is with Belift Lab, which accused her of defamation in relation to the girl group ILLIT.

Another lawsuit involves Source Music, which is seeking 500 million won for alleged damaging statements. She was also investigated for breach of trust last year but was cleared of criminal wrongdoing by police in July 2025.

KiritoHamilton4️⃣🎸 @KiritoHamilton @illiterateBeach @MinotaurKard The only thing I heard out of that court is allow source/hybe use min heejin’s kakao message as evidence but we know they have edit her text.

However, she remains entangled in civil cases, including the ongoing damages suit with Source Music, where her KakaoTalk records have recently been admitted as evidence.

Alongside these legal proceedings, disputes over NewJeans’ exclusive contracts with ADOR have added further complications.

Although Min continues to be linked with the group’s early production and success, her role at ADOR ended after her dismissal and subsequent resignation from the board in late 2024.

