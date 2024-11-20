Former BIGHIT MUSIC team lead faces suspension following a 576 million KRW BTS merchandise scam

A former BIGHIT MUSIC team leader was indicted on the charges of committing fraud by scamming a fan to invest in a fake merchandise production of a BTS member. On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Yonhap News, a South Korean media agency reported that the ex-BIGHIT MUSIC employee, Mr. A received a suspended sentence for embezzling 576 million KRW in the name of a merchandise creation scam.

The Gwangju District Court’s 12th Criminal Division presiding Judge Park Jae-Seong confirmed that Mr. A, 40 years old was charged with fraudulent crimes in violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. He was sentenced to 2 years in jail, and 3 years on probation. Additionally, he was ordered to take 120 hours of community service as a punishment.

As per the court, Mr. A received a suspension sentence which allows the offender to legally not serve their sentence in jail immediately. This is because they returned more than the principal amount to the victim which was around 600 million KRW. The court stated,

“Although the crime of embezzling a large sum of money under the pretext of business investment by using the title of team leader of a famous entertainment company is serious, a suspended sentence is given based on the fact that the victim was paid more than the principal amount of damages, including approximately 600 million won.”

How did the former BIGHIT MUSIC team lead use the company and BTS’ name to commit fraudulent crimes?

On November 20, 2024, a Gwangju District Court announced the sentencing of the former BIGHIT MUSIC team leader. Mr. A was a team leader in one of BIGHIT MUSIC's departments and conned several fans of BTS, to invest in a fake solo merchandise project to gain money.

An alleged BTS fan who fell victim to Mr. A’s scam came forward to Yonhap News and informed them of the crime committed by the ex-team leader in detail.

“BTS members are doing solo activities before they enlist in the military, and I am receiving investments for goods to be distributed to fans. I will pay back the principal and profits if you lend me the money.”- Mr. A said.

In June 2023, Mr. A reportedly deceived the fans, stating they were planning to make new merchandise for a BTS member's solo music project at BIGHIT MUSIC headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul. He embezzled around 576 million KRW over 17 different events from the fans to pay off his debt.

BTS members’ solo activities before enlistment in 2023

BTS rapper Suga completed his solo world tour D-DAY in Seoul on August 6, 2023. He began his military duties in an alternative position on September 22, 2023. Notably, the maknae line members Kim Tae-hyung and Jungkook dropped their debut solo albums: Layover and GOLDEN respectively in the second half of 2023.

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hyung enlisted in the military along with leader RM on December 11, 2023, while Jungkook and Jimin started their military conscription together through the buddy system on December 12, 2023.

Currently, Jin and j-hope are the only two members in the group who have concluded their services this year in June and October, respectively. Jin also dropped his first solo album titled Happy on November 15, 2024.

