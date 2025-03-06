Friendly Rivalry: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

Based on a popular webtoon, Friendly Rivalry takes place at Chaehwa Girls' High School, an elite institution reserved for South Korea's top one percent. The intense academic pressure pushes students to their limits.

Chung Su-bin stars as Woo Seul-ki, an orphan from a rural town who transfers to Chaehwa High but struggles to adapt to its cutthroat environment. Opposing her is Lee Hye-ri as Yoo Jae-yi, the school’s most influential student, admired for her wealth, intelligence, and cunning nature. Je-yi develops an unusual obsession with Seul-ki, sparking a tense psychological showdown.

In episode 15-16 of Friendly Rivalry, Seul-ki and Je-yi go after Tae-jun and succeed, but Je-yi goes missing, only to be found by Seul-ki. The production has not yet announced a second season of Friendly Rivalry.

Friendly Rivalry episode 15-16 recap: Je-yi jumps into water with Je-na

In episode 15 of Friendly Rivalry, Seul-gi drops down to the 20th rank and Choi-kyung secures the first place, followed by Jae-i. Jae-i asks Tae-jun for the devilish questions to prepare for the college entrance exams.

Seeing that Do-hyuk's wife agreed to the settlement, Seul-gi gets enraged. Byeong-jin finds that Choi-kyung is ranked first and decides to sell her drugs as well. Meanwhile, Ye-ri is asked by the woman she sells drugs to start working as a prostitute.

Seul-gi finds Je-na's ashes and takes them with her, only to be stopped by the security. Tae-jun asks her to give it to him in return for the devilish questions, and Seul-gi agrees. Unable to reach Jae-i, Seul-gi uses A-ra to find her.

She finds her at the swimming pool, and when Jae-i refuses to talk to her, she goes ahead and climbs the steps to dive into the water. After coming home, Jae-i suggests that Tae-jun ask Seul-gi to steal the questions, and Tae-jun agrees. He gives information about a teacher who could fetch them the questions. As planned, Seul-ki visits him and subtly reveals that she is aware of his weakness.

Ye-ri finds out that Choi-kyung has been buying the drugs, and she refuses to give them to her. Seul-gi sees dog fur on Choi-kyung's socks and visits her to find Jae-i's dog at her place. She runs to Jae-i and finds her standing on the springboard, ready to dive. She calls out to her, and Jae-i smiles.

In episode 16 of Friendly Rivalry, viewers are shown a flashback to when Seul-gi was on the springboard. Not knowing how to swim, she threatens to jump into the pool, unless Jae-i speaks to her. Since Jae-i remains silent, she jumps, only to be saved by her. Seul-gi, now sure about Jae-i suggested using her to get Tae-jun caught. Following the plan, Jae-i had asked Tae-jun to get Seul-gi to bring the devilish questions.

In the present, when Seul-gi sees Jae-i standing on the springboard, she calls out to her. Jae-i asks her to follow plan B since she suspects foul play on her father's part.

Next day in school, Jae-i asks her to let her handle the rest and just focus on her upcoming entrance exam. She also reveals that the drugs that she had sold to her earlier were just vitamins.

Seul-gi convinces Byeong-jin to sell entrance exam questions for profit, and he agrees. A teacher hiding the questions in pills visits J Medical Centre, where a staff member secretly slips the pills into Tae-jun’s pocket during a patient transfer.

Tae-jun, in an ambulance, realizes Byeong-jin is driving with Seul-gi. They take him to a secluded spot to threaten him, but Jae-i arrives. Byeong-jin stops Seul-gi from handing over the questions, so she swallows the pills instead. Needing surgery, Tae-jun refuses, and Jae-i steps in to operate.

She retrieves the pills, and Byeong-jin takes them all and sells them to the parents of the students. However, Tae-jun saves one for Jae-i. Seul-gi is unable to attend the exam since she is hospitalized. The questions are not the same as the ones which were leaked.

When the results are out, Jae-i tops the exams with a full score and Seul-gi drops out of college. As Byeong-jin is holding an interview, Je-yi livestreams herself jumping off their mansion and into the water along with Je-na. The search party is able to find Je-na, but Jae-i is still missing. Tae-jun is caught for having faked Je-na's death and all his other wrongdoings.

After 6 months, Ye-ri starts working as a waitress and Choi-kyung decides to pursue law. Tae-jun is released after a few months in jail and constantly visits Seul-ki's home, much to her step-mother's annoyance. One day, after having a dream about Jae-i, Seul-gi finds a gift packet outside the house with shoes in it, her father's keychain and a picture of a location.

Seul-gi is shown skating at the location and smiles, looking at the camera as Friendly Rivalry comes to an end.

Will there be a second season?

While the production of Friendly Rivalry has not talked about a second season, there is still a possibility of one. Since the series ends with Seul-gi finding Jae-i's location, the story can be built on that premise.

Every other character gets a happy ending, finding what they truly need. Tae-jun is an exception, still looking for Jae-i, unwilling to believe that she is dead. If the production decides to have another season, they could bring this into play.

Friendly Rivalry is available to watch on U+ Mobile TV and Viki.

