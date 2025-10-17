From 500-carat wedding ring to Ningning's attendance: A look into former EXO member Tao and Yi Yang's luxurious wedding ceremony

On October 16, 2025, former EXO member Huang Zitao officially married former SM Entertainment trainee Xu Yiyang reportedly at Sanya, Hainan Province, China. Although the couple secretly registered their marriage last December, they celebrated their long-awaited ceremony with a lavish purple-themed celestial décor this year. The groom arrived in a tailored black suit. Meanwhile, Yiyang dazzled in several designer gowns - from a crystal-studded ball gown to a mermaid dress. Their romantic outdoor vow exchange was followed by a ballroom reception featuring a castle-shaped wedding cake.Among the celebrity guests were aespa’s Ningning, Liu Yuning, Liu Xiening, Yan Haoxing, Ding Zhen, Wuxun (Wacko), YK2, Babykush, and Ning Ge. Even their dogs made special appearances as “special guests.” No EXO members were reported to have attended. The function was also streamed online, attracting over 16.85 million viewers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne moment that went viral was Ningning being caught on camera admiring Yiyang as she walked down the aisle. The two go way back to their SM Rookies days, having trained together nearly a decade ago.The couple’s luxury wedding gift set for attendees included Manito eye masks, Guerlain serum, Venchi chocolates, Byredo perfume, Givenchy loose powder, and a Mumoon Star bracelet from Yiyang’s own brand. Tao famously gifted Yiyang a 500-carat “wedding ring”, which she humorously revealed was actually made of glass, and wore it as a bracelet.During the reception, Yiyang delivered a heartfelt speech, recalling her first encounter with Tao in 2015 when she was 18. The Chinese singer described remembering every detail from that day, calling it destiny. She ended by wishing continued happiness for themselves and everyone in attendance.Huang Zitao &amp; Xu Yiyang's relationship timeline Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang (Image via Instagram/@lt_xuyiyang)Tao and Yiyang's romance first made headlines in 2020. They publicly confirmed their relationship in 2023 after four years of quiet rumors. The pair were later subject to rumors concerning pregnancy and childbirth.Back in August 2024, Yiyang was reportedly seen at an OB-GYN clinic in the U.S. A few months later, she was allegedly spotted buying baby items. The Road singer accidentally stirred more curiosity after mentioning a child during a livestream before quickly switching topics.In June 2025, paparazzi footage showed Xu’s mother with a nanny carrying a baby. Despite the constant talk, none of them has commented. Outside the rumors, the rapper grabbed attention in April 2025 for launching his sanitary pad label, Duowei. The idea reportedly came after he discovered a local company reselling used pads at discounted prices. His response is to start his own ethical brand. To introduce Duowei, he hosted a livestream sale that pulled in staggering numbers, which were around 22.5 million yuan (₩4.35 billion / $35 million) in half an hour. Tao debuted with EXO in 2012 but exited in 2015 after suing SM Entertainment to end his exclusive contract. The court later ruled in SM’s favor. Since then, he’s built his career in the Chinese entertainment industry. Xu Yiyang, introduced as an SM Rookie in 2016, is now active in China as both a singer and actress.