  • “It’s called camera work and backup dancers” - aespa’s ‘Rich Man’ stage divides viewers despite positive reviews post-GMA backlash

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 25, 2025 07:46 GMT
aespa on The Jennifer Hudson Show (Image via X/@JHudShow)
On September 25, 2025, South Korean girl group aespa performed at The Jennifer Hudson Show stage. Fans instantly caught the contrast in their live vocals and cleaner choreography. Clips went viral as viewers applauded the girls’ effort, signaling a clear shift from the backlash they faced on Good Morning America earlier this month.

Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning performed their new single Rich Man and chatted about the track with Hudson. The track centers on self-confidence and celebrating oneself. Giselle told Jennifer Hudson,

“‘Rich Man’ actually has a quote from Cher herself, which says, ‘My mom said to me, “Marry a rich man,” and I said, “I am a rich man.”’ Yeah, the song was inspired by her quote.”
Fans shared clips and reactions online, recognizing the group’s vocals and stage presence. However, some netizens have slammed the performance, with one X user saying,

"Its called camera work and backup dancers lmao."
Many are attributing much of its impact to the backup dancers rather than the group itself.

Despite the backlash, others noted that the girls' recent performance showed improvement compared to previous stages. Some pointed out that the group addressed earlier criticism through a more refined delivery.

aespa’s GMA performance previously sparked mixed reactions online

aespa at Good Morning America (Image via X/@aespa_official/)
aespa grabbed attention with their latest track, Rich Man, during a performance on Good Morning America on September 12. However, viewers' reactions were split. While some fans felt proud seeing a K-pop girl group on a major U.S. stage, others felt that the performance was "discordinated."

Criticism focused on several points. Netizens pointed out the live vocals, the group’s stage presence, and the lack of backup dancers. The girl group has made two appearances on Good Morning America prior to the most recent one. Their first was in July 2022, when they performed Girls and Life’s Too Short as part of the show’s Summer Concert Series.

They returned in September 2023 with a performance of Better Things and participated in a short interview segment. On the other hand, Rich Man released on September 5 with an EP of the same name. It follows their previous EP Whiplash, which dropped last October.

Next, aespa is set to embark on a large-scale arena tour across Asia, beginning in Fukuoka from October 4 to 5. The tour will then continue in Tokyo from October 11 to 12, followed by Aichi on October 18 to 19. They will return to Tokyo for additional shows on November 8 and 9, before heading to Bangkok from November 15 to 16. It will conclude in Osaka from November 26 to 27.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

