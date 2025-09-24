  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "This is so weird"- Fans slam HYBE for ILLIT's Crypto event performance allegedly surrounded by older men amid Bang Si-hyuk's IPO controversy

"This is so weird"- Fans slam HYBE for ILLIT's Crypto event performance allegedly surrounded by older men amid Bang Si-hyuk's IPO controversy

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 24, 2025 13:11 GMT
ILLIT (Image via Instagram/@illit_official and X/@HYBEOFFICIALtwt)
ILLIT (Image via Instagram/@illit_official and X/@HYBEOFFICIALtwt)

On September 23, 2025, HYBE girl group ILLIT performed at the Origin Summit. Later in the day, South Korean entrepreneur Seung Yoon Lee, also known as S.Y. Lee, posted a video clip of the said performance at the event.

Ad

The clip shows the members performing on stagr at the event while men around the stage can be seen cheering and recording. The clip soon circulates within the K-pop fan community. Fans quickly take to X to voice concern and criticized the situation, saying it appears uncomfortable for the group.

This comes during an ongoing controversy involving the girl group's agency HYBE. Chairman Bang Si-hyuk has been summoned by police for a second round of questioning over alleged IPO fraud recently.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans online link the timing of the performance and the company's legal troubles, further questioning the group's participation in such events. They voiced strong criticism of the circumstances surrounding ILLIT's performance. One fan comments,

"And as always they dressed like they were 5 years old... This is so weird"
Ad

Many questioned the decision to place a rookie girl group, known for its young members, in front of an audience composed largely of older men at a crypto-related event. Social media discussions centered discomfort over the environment. They also noted the broader concerns about ethics, appropriateness, and the protection of idols in such situations.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

As the debate around the video continued, more fans voiced their frustration online. Many questioned HYBE's decision to send ILLIT to perform at such an event while award shows and music programs were taking place elsewhere. Others raised concerns about the group's young members being placed in an adult-dominated environment.

Ad
Ad
Ad

HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk faces second police questioning over alleged 2019 IPO misleading of investors

For those unfamiliar, HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk is under investigation over allegations tied to the company’s 2019 IPO. Authorities claim Bang misled investors by saying no listing has been planned, prompting them to sell shares to a private equity fund linked to company executives.

Ad

However, records indicate pre-IPO steps were already underway. When HYBE went public in October 2020, the fund reportedly sold the shares for large profits. Bang allegedly rreceived bout 190 billion KRW, including 30% of resale gains through a nondisclosure agreement.

Under South Korea’s Capital Market Act, misleading investors or using fraudulent methods in unlisted stock trades carries heavy penalties, including life imprisonment for profits over 5 billion KRW. In response, Bang has denied wrongdoing.

Ad
Ad

His representatives argue that the IPO follows proper procedures and that contracts with the private equity fund were transparent. Some industry voices also note that certain iinvestors have made profits from the sales, complicating the case.

Police previously has raided HYBE’s Yongsan headquarters and the Korea Exchange for related documents. The investigation has widened in recent months, with further questioning sessions and additional summons anticipated.

Investigators have questioned Bang twice, with follow-up sessions expected. Authorities are also reviewing seized evidence and considering measures such as a travel ban to ensure cooperation. The Financial Services Commission has filed a criminal complaint, and the Financial Supervisory Service is conducting a parallel review.

Ad

Reports suggest Bang's profit was linked to a confidential earn-out agreement that was not disclosed during the IPO review. While Bang has apologized for concerns caused, he insists the listing itself complied with regulations.

On September 22, 2025, Bang has been called at the Mapo office of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Financial Crimes Investigation Unit for a second questioning session. This is a week after his first summons. Officials disclose further questioning may still be required as the investigation continues.

The probe centers on discrepancies between Bang’s 2019 assurances to investors and the actual IPO process, and authorities are expected to issue additional summonses in the coming weeks. With multiple summons expected, the outcome of the investigation will determine whether Bang Si-hyuk stands trial under the Capital Market Act.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adrija Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications