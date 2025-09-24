  • home icon
  "Richest member for a reason"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung purchases luxury penthouse in Cheongdam-dong reportedly worth $10 Million in cash

"Richest member for a reason"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung purchases luxury penthouse in Cheongdam-dong reportedly worth $10 Million in cash

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Sep 24, 2025 09:49 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

On September 24, South Korean outlet News 1 reported that BTS Kim Taehyung has purchased a luxury residence in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The home is reportedly worth 14.2 billion won, approximately $10 million.

According to the report, V aka Kim Taehyung purchased his new luxury home at the residential complex PH129 on September 17. The complex is also known as The Penthouse Cheongdam. There is reportedly no separate mortgage registered which suggests that the singer paid the full amount in cash without a collateral loan.

The sales contract has been signed in early May and ownership is transferred to Taehyung on September 17 after the full payment. The report state that, the unit Taehyung has purchased, has an exclusive area of 273.96㎡ and consists of five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

News of BTS V’s new luxury home has sparked a wave of excitement among fans across social media platforms. Fans are quick to celebrate the BTS member’s financial success and highlight the magnitude of his purchase. One fan comments,

"Richest member for a reason."
Fans express admiration not only for the scale of the investment but also for the fact that he reportedly bought the property entirely in cash. Their comments celebrate the singer's growing wealth, with some fans contrasting his success with his critics.

Social media buzzes with the idol's fans' reactions celebrating his wealth and the scale of his investment. Many express amazement at the the scale of the property. They share their admiration with humor, excitement, and playful exaggeration while marveling at the size, view, and value of the apartment.

BTS’ Taehyung becomes wealthiest member with $40 million net worth

For those unaware, Cheongdam-dong is one of South Korea’s most affluent neighborhoods. It is known for being home to high-income individuals and some of the country’s most expensive real estate.

The building Taehyung has bought his home at, is also home to several well-known figures. Among them are actors Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young, golfer Park In-bee, and star instructor Hyun Woo-jin.

PH129 is a luxury residential complex completed in August 2020. It consists of 29 units, with 6 basement levels to 20 floors above ground. Each unit is built in a duplex structure. The property has been originally named The Penthouse Cheongdam and later renamed PH129.

Notably, on June 26, 2025, Instagram page @seoul.southkorea reported that BTS member V, is the wealthiest among the group’s 7 members. His net worth is estimated to surpass $40 million, making him the BTS' highest-earning member.

V’s fortune comes from multiple sources. These include his music career, social media presence, and brand endorsements. He is the face of several major brands, including CELINE, Cartier, Compose Coffee, Coca-Cola, Snow Peak, and SimInvest.

On Instagram, V has over 67 million followers, one of the highest counts among K-pop idols. This large following translates into significant earnings, with reports suggesting he can earn up to $800,000 per sponsored post, depending on the campaign.

Meanwhile Taehyung with BTS is gearing up for a comeback scheduled for spring 2026.

Edited by Adrija Chakraborty
