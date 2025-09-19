"His Impact is untouchable": Fans react as BTS' Taehyung drives Brown Eyed Soul to #1 on Melon chart following Weverse live recommendation

On September 18, 2025, BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, hosted a livestream on Weverse to interact with fans. The broadcast highlighted his admiration for the South Korean R&amp;B group Brown Eyed Soul, a band preparing for their upcoming comeback.During the live session, Taehyung played several of Brown Eyed Soul’s songs, sang along, and recommended their music to his audience. He also shared his personal connection to the group, noting that he had been a fan since his younger years.Explaining his choice of music during the livestream, Taehyung said:&quot;Well, this might be kind of a TMI but also not? It’s not like someone asked me to promote their songs or something, or that I have a friend or any sort of connections with the group, it’s just I am a fan of the group Brown Eyed Soul and have been for a very long time. So I turned on the live to express and share with you their songs as a long time fan. I’m doing it for the first time.&quot;He shared that he had been a fan of the group for many years and often listened to their songs whenever he wanted to feel good.&quot;Ever since I have been a kid I have grown up listening to their songs and at one point they were my source of happiness growing up. So when I heard they are releasing a song, like the fan I am naturally I got excited and wanted to publicly share this feeling with you Armys. You know how there are many fans of Brown eyed soul? I am one of them too.oToday I turned on the live for this reason. I want you to listen to their songs with me”Following his livestream, Brown Eyed Soul quickly began trending on Melon, South Korea’s largest music streaming platform. The R&amp;B group's recent comeback single climbed to the top position on the real-time chart.This incident underscored the significant impact of Taehyung’s endorsement on the fans. They quickly took to social media to celebrate while reflecting on how one livestream from the BTS member propelled Brown Eyed Soul back into the spotlight, giving the band a new audience. One fan commented,“His Impact is untouchable, really no one can be compared to him,this is sooooo fast”🌿𝑌𝑜𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑘𝑡ℎ𝑣🌹 @tootam101LINKHis Impact is untouchable, really no one can be compared to him,this is sooooo fast🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Many highlighted how one broadcast from a BTS member not only showcased his personal music taste but also amplified the visibility of a group he has admired since his youth. Fans celebrated both his impact and his thoughtful effort to introduce new music to listeners worldwide, as well as supporting other artists.BTS V Girl 💜 @KTHDreamerGirlLINKTaehyung’s influence is truly incredible! Thanks to him, Brown Eyed Soul is topping Melon’s real-time charts at #1 proof of the power of his love for music and fans! 💜🔥 #Taehyung #BrownEyedSoul #MelonTrending #KimTaehyung #BTSV #VBoraTae💜 @Vantannie_tynLINKI'm listening to them right now, the songs are so good, thank you Taehyungaah for introducing them 💜 Tae's song recommendations are so good𝓶𝓾𝓼𝓮 𑁍 𝓫𝓮 𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 @alonebyjiminnLINKin case anyone is wondering about his impactListeners credited Taehyung for amplifying their visibility ahead of their comeback. Social media platforms were filled with posts praising the way his gestures often translate into meaningful results within the music industry. Fans also expressed gratitude for his efforts to introduce Brown Eyed Soul to a wider audience and for his ability to spread positivity through music.Music Map ⓥ @musicmapvLINKThe fact that Brown Eyed Soul reached #1 on Melon in real time demonstrates the direct power of an artist's voice over an audience, and how they can transform a simple gesture — singing or recommending — into a tangible impact on the industry. This is an incredible example ofTaehyung India FB | •◡• @Taehyung_india_LINKTaehyung in today's live mentioned he was a fan of Brown Eyed Soul and since they would be having they're comeback soon, he played their songs so we could get to know about them too. Which also led to the group trending #1 in real time on Melon. Taehyung's power✊ Playlist ofʙᴏʀᴀᴛᴀᴇ ʲᵏ ∞ @bngtnborahaetkLINKHE'S SO PRECIOUS WHILE HELPING THEM TO GET MORE RECONNAISSANCE SINCE THEY'LL BE BACK AFTER A LONG TIME 😭😭😭😭😭 KIM TAEHYUNG YOU'RE BEYOND BEAUTY OF THIS WORLD I LOVE YOU SO MUCHAlphaShark 🇺🇸 @_alphashark_LINKExactly, sharing your love for music is always a vibe! Brown Eyed Soul has that magic to lift spirits. Keep spreading the good energy!BTS’ Taehyung spotlights Brown Eyed Soul during Weverse live as member Youngjun responds with an Instagram storyDuring his September 18 Weverse livestream, Taehyung interacted with fans and shared his deep admiration for the South Korean R&amp;B group Brown Eyed Soul. The now 3-member R&amp;B group is set to release their new album Soul Tricycle on September 23, 2025.Throughout his live session, V played a selection of their tracks, highlighting his long-standing appreciation for their music.The playlist included:Promise You바람인가요My Story정말 사랑했을까Love BalladThe Lord In the Storm (feat. Heritage)If It's The SameAfter Taehyung shared Brown Eyed Soul’s music during his livestream, group member Youngjun and leader Jungyup acknowledged the moment on social media. Youngjun reposted twice a clip of Taehyung speaking about the band on his Instagram (@yjhkewdh) story, adding red and purple heart emojis. Jungyup (@jungyup_e) shared 3 Instagram stories featuring clips of him listening to the group’s songs.Instagram stories of Youngjun and Jungyup (Image via Instagram/@jungyup_e and @yjhkewdh)In addition to Brown Eyed Soul’s songs, Taehyung broadened the playlist with other artists. He introduced fans to a mix of Korean classics and international favorites. These tracks were:연극이 끝난 후 by 샤프Feeling of Alone by Seo Yunhyeok &amp; So Soo BinEnd of the Road by Boyz II MenI’ll Make Love to You by Boyz II MenOpen Arms by Boyz II MenWhat Was Good Enough for You by Jeremy Jordan &amp; Laura Osnes아침은 오지 않으리 by Park Eun Tae &amp; Cho Jeong EunThat’s All I Have (with Ok Joo Hyun) by Hong Kwang HoBoyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman also reacted to Taehyung’s rendition of End of the Road from the same livestream. He also shared his excitement on social media with a story and a gratitude post on Instagram.