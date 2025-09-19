  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  "His Impact is untouchable": Fans react as BTS' Taehyung drives Brown Eyed Soul to #1 on Melon chart following Weverse live recommendation

"His Impact is untouchable": Fans react as BTS' Taehyung drives Brown Eyed Soul to #1 on Melon chart following Weverse live recommendation

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 19, 2025 15:23 GMT
BTS
BTS' V and Brown Eyed Soul (Image via Instagram/@long_play_music and Weverse/BTS)

On September 18, 2025, BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, hosted a livestream on Weverse to interact with fans. The broadcast highlighted his admiration for the South Korean R&B group Brown Eyed Soul, a band preparing for their upcoming comeback.

During the live session, Taehyung played several of Brown Eyed Soul’s songs, sang along, and recommended their music to his audience. He also shared his personal connection to the group, noting that he had been a fan since his younger years.

Explaining his choice of music during the livestream, Taehyung said:

"Well, this might be kind of a TMI but also not? It’s not like someone asked me to promote their songs or something, or that I have a friend or any sort of connections with the group, it’s just I am a fan of the group Brown Eyed Soul and have been for a very long time. So I turned on the live to express and share with you their songs as a long time fan. I’m doing it for the first time."
He shared that he had been a fan of the group for many years and often listened to their songs whenever he wanted to feel good.

"Ever since I have been a kid I have grown up listening to their songs and at one point they were my source of happiness growing up. So when I heard they are releasing a song, like the fan I am naturally I got excited and wanted to publicly share this feeling with you Armys. You know how there are many fans of Brown eyed soul? I am one of them too.oToday I turned on the live for this reason. I want you to listen to their songs with me”
Following his livestream, Brown Eyed Soul quickly began trending on Melon, South Korea’s largest music streaming platform. The R&B group's recent comeback single climbed to the top position on the real-time chart.

This incident underscored the significant impact of Taehyung’s endorsement on the fans. They quickly took to social media to celebrate while reflecting on how one livestream from the BTS member propelled Brown Eyed Soul back into the spotlight, giving the band a new audience. One fan commented,

“His Impact is untouchable, really no one can be compared to him,this is sooooo fast”
Many highlighted how one broadcast from a BTS member not only showcased his personal music taste but also amplified the visibility of a group he has admired since his youth. Fans celebrated both his impact and his thoughtful effort to introduce new music to listeners worldwide, as well as supporting other artists.

Listeners credited Taehyung for amplifying their visibility ahead of their comeback. Social media platforms were filled with posts praising the way his gestures often translate into meaningful results within the music industry. Fans also expressed gratitude for his efforts to introduce Brown Eyed Soul to a wider audience and for his ability to spread positivity through music.

BTS’ Taehyung spotlights Brown Eyed Soul during Weverse live as member Youngjun responds with an Instagram story

During his September 18 Weverse livestream, Taehyung interacted with fans and shared his deep admiration for the South Korean R&B group Brown Eyed Soul. The now 3-member R&B group is set to release their new album Soul Tricycle on September 23, 2025.

Throughout his live session, V played a selection of their tracks, highlighting his long-standing appreciation for their music.

The playlist included:

  • Promise You
  • 바람인가요
  • My Story
  • 정말 사랑했을까
  • Love Ballad
  • The Lord In the Storm (feat. Heritage)
  • If It's The Same

After Taehyung shared Brown Eyed Soul’s music during his livestream, group member Youngjun and leader Jungyup acknowledged the moment on social media. Youngjun reposted twice a clip of Taehyung speaking about the band on his Instagram (@yjhkewdh) story, adding red and purple heart emojis. Jungyup (@jungyup_e) shared 3 Instagram stories featuring clips of him listening to the group’s songs.

Instagram stories of Youngjun and Jungyup (Image via Instagram/@jungyup_e and @yjhkewdh)
Instagram stories of Youngjun and Jungyup (Image via Instagram/@jungyup_e and @yjhkewdh)

In addition to Brown Eyed Soul’s songs, Taehyung broadened the playlist with other artists. He introduced fans to a mix of Korean classics and international favorites. These tracks were:

  • 연극이 끝난 후 by 샤프
  • Feeling of Alone by Seo Yunhyeok & So Soo Bin
  • End of the Road by Boyz II Men
  • I’ll Make Love to You by Boyz II Men
  • Open Arms by Boyz II Men
  • What Was Good Enough for You by Jeremy Jordan & Laura Osnes
  • 아침은 오지 않으리 by Park Eun Tae & Cho Jeong Eun
  • That’s All I Have (with Ok Joo Hyun) by Hong Kwang Ho

Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman also reacted to Taehyung’s rendition of End of the Road from the same livestream. He also shared his excitement on social media with a story and a gratitude post on Instagram.

