"Don't shade somebody to ruin a good friendship" - Fans slam Podcasters for praising BTS' Jin's stable live vocals while undermining Chris Martin

On September 19, 2025, a video surfaced on X featuring vocalist Richard Fink IV and songwriter Johnny Cummings reacting to BTS' Jin’s live vocals. In the clip, the duo listened to Jin performing Astronaut alongside Coldplay’s Chris Martin and remarked:“We just listened to Jin singing live with Chris Martin. Do you know who was off-key? It was Chris. Chris went off-key about fifty times in the first song, while Jin remained completely steady without any vocal effects. Jin can truly sing!”While many appreciated the recognition of Jin’s stable live vocals, they expressed disapproval of the way Chris Martin was belittled. A large portion of the netizens felt that the comments unfairly downplayed Chris Martin's vocal skills, who had long been admired by both Jin and fans alike.Comments highlighted that Jin often spoke about his admiration for the British vocalist and Coldplay as a band. Similarly, Chris Martin previously referred to BTS members as his brothers.Fans highlighted that BTS' Jin's solo debut single, The Astronaut, was a collaboration with Coldplay. He also made a special appearance during Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour concert in Seoul in April of 2025. During this concert, the two vocalists were seen sharing friendly and lighthearted interactions between songs, further emphasizing their strong bond.This close friendship between the two vocalists further amplified fans’ concerns. Comment sections on X quickly filled with reactions urging respect, emphasizing that undermining Chris Martin was unnecessary. They expressed that such implications could tarnish the goodwill between the artists, with one fan commenting:“There could have been other ways to get views for these podcasters,don't shade somebody to ruin a good friendship :) (although creators like you try this every other day and they couldn't care less).”Alizeh ⁷ @alizeh7LINKThere could have been other ways to get views for these podcasters,don't shade somebody to ruin a good friendship :) (although creators like you try this every other day and they couldn't care less)Emphasizing respect for both artists, fans made it clear that praising Jin should not come at the expense of undermining Chris Martin. Many fans criticized saying that the claims about Chris being “off-key” multiple times was an exaggeration.🥢𝙇𝙖𝙧𝙖⁷ 🐱🐻 ~ 𝔹𝕋𝕊 𝕪𝕖𝕒𝕣 ˢᵖʳᶦⁿᵍ ‘²⁶ 🌷💜 @LaraLovesBTSLINKI mean it’s nice they compliment Jin but the disrespect towards Chris doesn’t sit right with me. Idk which performance they were talking about but, in all the joint performances I’ve seen, Chris was not off key like 50 times. They’re exaggerating and I don’t like the attitudeAPFC @APFC13LINKPlease don’t… even if it’s praising Jin. ✌️ᴎiꞁʞoɘꙄ ʜƚiw YꟼꟼAH💜💜💜 @Aryanne51944806LINKOff key or not COLDPLAY will always be COLDPLAY one of the best and so grateful they are friends with BTS💜💜💜Fans were also quick to react to the podcasters’ praises, which they saw as unnecessary or backhanded compliments. Many expressed frustration at the surprised tone used in acknowledging BTS' Jin’s vocal abilities.They pointed out that the vocalist consistently showcased his singing talent throughout his 12-year career with BTS. Observers also defended Chris Martin, noting that even BTS members themselves mentioned occasionally the challenges of hitting Jin’s high notes.•◡•⁷ BTS YEAR ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ | ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ🔍⍤⃝🔎 @ot7_JinssiLINK&quot;Jin can truly sing&quot; no sh*t, what do you think he's been doing for the past 12yrs? ofc that man can sing! what a backhanded compliment.Susan Lee @SusanLee13512LINKI don't like this kind of &quot;compliment&quot; &quot;He really can sing&quot; They ALWAYS seem shocked about that fact wich makes me wonder what they think he was doing all these years? 🤨Gundae7💜 @SigntikiZLINKI don't blame Chris. Even BTS themselves complain about Jin's high notes.Camaraderie between BTS' Jin and Coldplay's Chris MartinBTS' Jin and Coldplay’s Chris Martin share a decade-long camaraderie rooted in mutual admiration and musical collaboration. Their first official project, My Universe, released on September 24, 2021.The track featured both English and Korean lyrics and debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Behind the scenes, BTS praised Chris's stage performance, while he praised the group’s teamwork and vocals. Reflecting on the experience, Chris Martin told Rolling Stone:&quot;It turned out to be the most uplifting, natural collaboration. I would do anything for those guys at any time. They were so good. They made the song so great.&quot;Following BTS’ group hiatus in 2022, Jin began his solo career with the release of his debut single, The Astronaut, co-written with Coldplay and released on October 28, 2022. On the same day, BTS' Jin performed the song live for the first time during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour concert at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina.Jin and Chris Martin at Coldplay concert (Image via Instagram/@jin)Coldplay was seen consistently expressed admiration for BTS, with Chris Martin highlighting the band’s impact on fellow artists. Even after Jin began his military service, Chris was seen honoring him and BTS on stage, performing their collective songs and keeping Woottae, a character created by Jin, with him.Both artists publicly expressed admiration for each other. In the concert film Coldplay – Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate, Martin praised Jin’s approach to life and work, stating:&quot;I really love that guy, the way he moves forward without hesitation when he thinks it's right. It's inspiring in my life. I love that man.&quot;In November of 2024, BTS' Jin discussed his admiration for Coldplay during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Talking about them, he said:&quot;I really, really love Coldplay. I had a chance to work with Coldplay before. A few years ago-before this album Chris Martin gave me a song he wrote. We worked on it together, and it was an honor for me.&quot;The idol shared how Chris had personally given him a guitar from his tour after Jin had jokingly asked for it. Jin called the gift a “family heirloom” that he plans to pass down.The collaboration and camaraderie between BTS' Jin and Chris Martin highlights a bond developed between artists across genres and cultures that the fans are seen cherishing.