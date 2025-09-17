"The most in demand artist"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin adds Lucido L to his growing list of brand ambassadorships

On September 16, Japanese haircare brand Lucido-L officially announced BTS' Jin aka Kim Seok-jin as the new ambassador for their new Re: (R.E.) series. The brand introduced its latest line of products with Kim serving as the face of the campaign. To commemorate the collaboration, Lucido-L released an advertisement film and accompanying posters featuring the BTS idol.

The announcement follows a teaser released on September 12, when the brand shared a blurred poster hinting at the partnership. Alongside the formal campaign launch with 2 posters, Lucido-L shared a 30-second advertisement starring the BTS member.

With this they shared a 1-minute 31-second behind-the-scenes video across their social media platforms. Additionally, a 30-second personal message from the idol was uploaded to the brand’s official YouTube channel (@mandomlucido-l1804).

This collaboration further expanded Kim’s extensive portfolio of brand partnerships. With Lucido-L joining his roster, the BTS member was now endorsing a total of 11 brands, including Gucci, Fred jewellery, Ottogi, LANEIGE and more.

Following the official announcement of the collaboration took to social media to celebrate the news, praising the singer's growing influence in the fashion and beauty industry. The new brand deal reinforced his position as one of the most sought-after celebrities in the industry for fans. One of them commented,

"Jin is the most in demand artist in the whole industry.His influence & impact extends beyond music & beyond borders. Luxury,food, beauty etc representing both domestic &foreign/international brands JIN LUCIDOL GLOBAL AMBASSADOR"

Cut1e p1e Se0kj1nn1e⁷ @DivyaSeokjinnie Jin is the most in demand artist in the whole industry.His influence &amp; impact extends beyond music &amp; beyond borders. Luxury,food, beauty etc representing both domestic &amp;foreign/international brands JIN LUCIDOL GLOBAL AMBASSADOR #JINxLUCIDOL #LUCIDOL #ルシードエル_JIN @lucidol_jp

Fans expressed amazement at the idol's ability to maintain dominance in multiple fields simultaneously from high-end fashion houses to domestic and international endorsements. The fans pointed that the idol did so while continuing to achieve remarkable milestones in his music career.

MOM of RJ and Wootteo ᴴᴬᴾᴾʸ ᵕ̈_🅔︎🅒︎🅗︎🅞︎❣🔍⍤⃝🔎 @marj_marj_KSJ1 I KNOW I TRULY STAN THE RIGHT PERSON .. OH KIM SEOKJIN, THE MAN THAT YOU ARE!!! 🧎‍♀️🧎‍♀️🧎‍♀️

💜 pan 🩵🩷💛 @track4falling but seokjin’s brand power is actually insane — high end fashion houses, household/domestic brands selecting him to bring their names to a global market, and now even japanese brands partnering with THEE KIM SEOKJIN

Afrin @jasyy123 Other bts members are back from military nd kim Seokjin was nd stil remains the most,booked,busy,indemand member/Idol nd his song stable on charts,triple million seller nd first Asian soloist to gross 30m fr his tour that is on jin impact Most Successful on every Field💫💥

Fans also shared humorous takes on the vocalist’s new ambassadorship, joking about his constant involvement in new projects and brand partnerships. Others praised his nonstop work ethic, global popularity, appearance and marketability noting him impact and popularity in Japan.

𝒷𝓇𝒾🎀⁷ @hearts4tae__ jin is the definition of employed

ʙᴏᴍ is here ✿ @thecomingbom you ever had that one friend who gets a different job every week? 😭 this man is preparing to fund a GA for the bts world tour in 2026 and will probably be giving away tickets at every stop cos why does he have a new side hustle every 10 business days? 😭 lmao

MASU / Waiting for KSJ3 😌 @TodaslasMASUS Seokjin is perfect from head to toe. No wonder his gorgeous hair is sending us into a sales frenzy now. Well played, Lucido, well played JIN LUCIDOL GLOBAL AMBASSADOR #JINxLUCIDOL #LUCIDOL #ルシードエル_JIN @lucidol_jp

MASU / Waiting for KSJ3 😌 @TodaslasMASUS I've confirmed Seokjin's popularity in Japan several times (his songs played in stores, lots of merchandise, I even had to almost fight with another fan over a fanmade calendar of him😂). And now this: Japan is Seokjinland #JINxLUCIDOL #LUCIDOL #ルシードエル_JIN @lucidol_jp

In the promotional message released by Lucido-L, Kim greeted fans and spoke about his experience filming the commercial for the Re: Series. He said,

"Good morning. This is Jin from BTS. The CF (commercial film) for the Lucido-L Re: Series, for which I serve as ambassador, has been completed. During the CF shoot, I photographed my hair in various cut poses, imagining the hair that was taught in the Re: Series. Keep an eye out for my gray hair. Look forward to it."

While announcing the idol as the new ambassador, Lucido-L praised his global influence and personal charm. The announcement stated,

"As a global star, JIN has influenced the world with his expressive performances, while always demonstrating his own unique charm with his approachable humor and warm personality. His positive attitude of letting his individuality shine through coincides with Lucido-L's philosophy of "enjoying your own unique hairstyle freely."

The BTS member in the CF (Image via YouTube/@mandomlucido-l1804)

Since completing his military service in June 2024, the eldest BTS member has remained highly active in the commercial and branding space. The singer has collaborated with a wide range of brands across multiple industries, spanning food, beauty, luxury fashion, high-end jewelry, and more. He has even launched his own liquor brand IGIN, further expanding his business ventures.

Here is the complete list of Kim's solo brand collaborations:

IGIN Gucci Fred Jewelry Alo Yoga LANEIGE OTOKI Jin Ramen DONGWON Tuna Dolby Atmos GelatoPique Visit Seoul Lucido-L

The new Lucido-L Re: series commercial starring the Idol, will premiere online on September 17 as per a the website of Lucido-L. It will begin airing nationwide on terrestrial television starting October 14. In addition to the commercials, Lucido-L will run a special campaign from October 14 to November 30, titled “Win Original Lucido-L Jin Items! Receipt Entry Campaign.”

Customers can enter by purchasing two or more eligible products and uploading their receipts on the campaign website as per Lucido-L. Prizes include limited-edition items such as a shampoo brush with a Lucido-L Jin postcard book, a Jin sticker and an assortment from the Re: series.

Lucido-L shares that the Re: series is designed to promote “re-styling beauty,” focusing on repairing hair from both inside and out, reducing frizz and damage, and shaping hair at its core. The product line includes shampoo, treatment, hair mask, hair oil, and hair milk, featuring a fresh and luxurious scent combining sweet osmanthus and grapefruit.

