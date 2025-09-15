  • home icon
  • "Battle of Kims" - Fans is snitches over BTS' Taehyung, Jin, and Namjoon 's Princess-crown banter, sparks comeback album spoiler theory

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 15, 2025 14:21 GMT
Posts of V, RM and Jin (Image via Instagram/@thv, @rkive and Weverse/BTS)
On September 15, 2025, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shared a picture on Instagram wearing a silver tiara adorned with pink gemstones. Shortly after, a fan posted the image on Weverse, playfully calling RM a “princess.” In response, fellow member Jin aka Kim Seokjin commented,

“Don't take it away, Namjoon." And "I'm the princess.”

A few hours later, V aka Kim Taehyung joined in the playful exchange by creating a Weverse moment with a picture of the same looking tiara with the caption,

“Owner?”

Moments later, he uploaded another photo of himself with the tiara on Instagram. Tagging RM and Jin, he playfully challenged them with the caption,

“@rkive vs jin Fight and take it.”
The lighthearted interaction quickly circulated on X, drawing amusement from fans. Some speculated the playful posts could hint at BTS’ highly anticipated 2026 comeback. They interpreted the tiara exchange as a potential spoiler for the group’s upcoming album. One fan commented,

"Battle of the kims today lol"
The tiara banter quickly spread across platforms, and fans wasted no time joining the fun. Their comments reflected amusement at the lighthearted exchange between the three members. Some shared their endearment seeing the BTS members joking around in such a casual way, while others turned the moment into a wave of creative commentary and memes.

While many fans took the interaction between the 3 BTS members playfully, others began connecting it to possible hints about the group’s upcoming comeback. During his September 12, 2025 live broadcast, RM had reflected on BTS’s upcoming comeback album and their return as a group following military service. He admitted that the process carries both weight and anticipation, adding,

"Yeah lots of burdens heavy is the crown, do you wanna be the king?"
The recurring mention of 'crowns' and royalty sparked speculation that the exchange might carry a deeper meaning tied to future music themes. Social media quickly filled with theories about potential album concepts, with fans drawing links between the posts of September 15 and RM's live.

RM reveals BTS "Chapter 2" vision during birthday live, confirms new album and concert plans for 2026

On September 12, 2025, BTS leader RM celebrated his birthday with a Weverse live session, where he spoke candidly about the group’s future and upcoming projects. Referring to this new phase as “chapter 2” or “BTS 2.0,” he explained that the members were channeling their energy into building a fresh direction for the group.

Rather than tailoring their music to meet everyone’s expectations, RM stressed that they are following their own creative instincts. RM explained that while not every release may resonate with all listeners, the group is committed to creating work they believe in.

"We don't know if all of you will like everything but we believe that there's something ahead and we will work towards it [...] What do we wanna do, what do we want to show, we are focusing on our inner voice and we want to show you the process of our preparation. We've been preparing a lot. We can only ask you to wait. We can only say please just wait a bit! please!!!"
The rapper also confirmed that both a new album and concerts are in the works. He revealed that discussions and planning sessions are already underway, covering everything from the musical style to the overall concept.

RM further explained that they were still in the middle of recording and working on lyrics. They were experimenting with a completely new process for the album something that brings both challenges and excitement.

RM underlined that group activities are his main priority at present. He concluded by saying that now that military service is behind them, the members are devoting themselves fully to production and preparing for the future.

BTS is preparing for their return with a new album scheduled for release in spring 2026. The members recently completed part of their production activities in the United States and have since made a short stop in South Korea. They are expected to head out again soon to resume recording sessions and film music videos.

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

