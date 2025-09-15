"Battle of Kims" - Fans is snitches over BTS' Taehyung, Jin, and Namjoon 's Princess-crown banter, sparks comeback album spoiler theory

On September 15, 2025, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shared a picture on Instagram wearing a silver tiara adorned with pink gemstones. Shortly after, a fan posted the image on Weverse, playfully calling RM a “princess.” In response, fellow member Jin aka Kim Seokjin commented,“Don't take it away, Namjoon.&quot; And &quot;I'm the princess.”A few hours later, V aka Kim Taehyung joined in the playful exchange by creating a Weverse moment with a picture of the same looking tiara with the caption,“Owner?”Moments later, he uploaded another photo of himself with the tiara on Instagram. Tagging RM and Jin, he playfully challenged them with the caption,“@rkive vs jin Fight and take it.”The lighthearted interaction quickly circulated on X, drawing amusement from fans. Some speculated the playful posts could hint at BTS’ highly anticipated 2026 comeback. They interpreted the tiara exchange as a potential spoiler for the group's upcoming album. One fan commented,"Battle of the kims today lol"The tiara banter quickly spread across platforms, and fans wasted no time joining the fun. Their comments reflected amusement at the lighthearted exchange between the three members. Some shared their endearment seeing the BTS members joking around in such a casual way, while others turned the moment into a wave of creative commentary and memes. Fans commented: "BTS rlly do be forgetting they're millionaires and could get actual diamond crowns" and "There should be a bts pageant for being the real princess lmao" and "They are so chaotic lmao 😭😭 classic Kim line 😭😭 I missed them :((((( While many fans took the interaction between the 3 BTS members playfully, others began connecting it to possible hints about the group's upcoming comeback. During his September 12, 2025 live broadcast, RM had reflected on BTS's upcoming comeback album and their return as a group following military service. He admitted that the process carries both weight and anticipation, adding,"Yeah lots of burdens heavy is the crown, do you wanna be the king?" The recurring mention of 'crowns' and royalty sparked speculation that the exchange might carry a deeper meaning tied to future music themes. Social media quickly filled with theories about potential album concepts, with fans drawing links between the posts of September 15 and RM's live. Fans speculated: "they keep talking about heavy is the head that wears the crown….what if….new song about crown or legacy or being kings…thinking thoughts…." and "absolutely new album spoiler, namjoon was on live talm bout the burden of holding the crown/being the best 🙂‍↕️" and "namjoon saying 'heavy is the crown' the other day too?? ITS ALL CONNECTED RM reveals BTS "Chapter 2" vision during birthday live, confirms new album and concert plans for 2026 On September 12, 2025, BTS leader RM celebrated his birthday with a Weverse live session, where he spoke candidly about the group's future and upcoming projects. Referring to this new phase as "chapter 2" or "BTS 2.0," he explained that the members were channeling their energy into building a fresh direction for the group. Rather than tailoring their music to meet everyone's expectations, RM stressed that they are following their own creative instincts. RM explained that while not every release may resonate with all listeners, the group is committed to creating work they believe in. "We don't know if all of you will like everything but we believe that there's something ahead and we will work towards it [...] What do we wanna do, what do we want to show, we are focusing on our inner voice and we want to show you the process of our preparation. We've been preparing a lot. We can only ask you to wait. We can only say please just wait a bit! please!!!" One fan speculated: "CROWN IS THE SPOILER RIGHT ????????????????? is it going to be something related to people asking fir ' next BTS ' but it can't happen cuz the kings are still alive and nobody's powerful enough to snatch that throne from them. The CROWN knows who's it's owner . ??? AM I RIGHT ? The rapper also confirmed that both a new album and concerts are in the works. He revealed that discussions and planning sessions are already underway, covering everything from the musical style to the overall concept.RM further explained that they were still in the middle of recording and working on lyrics. They were experimenting with a completely new process for the album something that brings both challenges and excitement.RM underlined that group activities are his main priority at present. He concluded by saying that now that military service is behind them, the members are devoting themselves fully to production and preparing for the future.BTS is preparing for their return with a new album scheduled for release in spring 2026. The members recently completed part of their production activities in the United States and have since made a short stop in South Korea. They are expected to head out again soon to resume recording sessions and film music videos.