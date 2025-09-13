"We are sooo back"- Fans celebrate as Jungkook hints at BTS preparing their 'best album' yet

On September 12, 2025, BTS member Jungkook attended Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase at New York Fashion Week. During the event, he spoke to Elle Japan and was asked about his goals for the upcoming year.To answer that, the youngest member of BTS shared an update on the group’s musical plans. He responded,“Rather than a goal, we are preparing an album, so I think we should try our best to make the best album possible, and we should also make sure that we are in the best condition possible.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe statement quickly drew attention online, with fans sharing their excitement over the group's comeback. The enthusiasm grew further as earlier that same day, leader RM also mentioned the album during his birthday livestream on Weverse. One fan highlighted the connection, commenting,&quot;2 members mentioning the album in the same day,we are sooo back&quot;Shiom⁷ᵦₜₛ ᵧₑₐᵣ ⭒ @21ShiomLINK2 members mentioning the album in the same day,we are sooo backThe hype for BTS's highly anticipated comeback grew stronger with the double mention by Jungkook and RM. Most interpreted it as a strong indication of BTS's comeback, which led to social media being filled with celebratory posts packed with excitement and emotion.Tikisoka 💜HBD RM 🎉 mVp 🐻🐯 💜 BTS IS COOKING 💜 @tikisokaLINKHearing this from him right after Namjoon's live... Really makes me confident and wxcited for that comeback next springRIYA⁷ 🐻 TAE HAS A BIGGER BOOTY SO STFU @Tata_smiles07LINKBOTH NAMJOON AND JUNGKOOK TALKING ABOUT THE COMEBACK ALBUM ON THE SAME DAY SKSKKSKSS AM GOING NUTSSS OMFG #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN #JungkookForCalvinKlein #JUNGKOOK☁️userjhope⁷ saw suga, hobi &amp;amp; jin @userjhope_LINKJOON AND KOOKIE TALKING ABOYG THE UPCOMING ALBUM OH IK THIS ALBUM IS GOING TO BE INSANE😩💜 it will be their stories a new version of bts it will be our bts it will be a synergy of bangtan’s experience and growth🥹💜 JUNGKOOK AT FASHION WEEK #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN #JUNGKOOKxNYFWIn addition to the buzz for BTS's return, fans also centered their attention on the message behind the two BTS members' statements. Both artists made it a point to highlight being in top shape during the preparation of the album, which resonated with listeners. Fans pointed out how the group's focus on health and wellness made them even more sure about the forthcoming release.maia⁷ 🍂 @sopeniverseLINKim so glad both him and joon talked about prioritizing their wellbeings while preparing for the album todayAkh⁷🪷 @myyoonyLINKI love how they’re taking care of themselves during this journey not just focusing on making a successful album that represents them but also their condition, that’s the real success and health goals praying for a healthy journey to my babies ❤️‍🩹K⁷ in sus era @gucci_vcut_LINKi am so glad that they are taking care of themselves as well while preparing for the comeback. their well being is so important to us armysJa❣️✨ @bracemanmessiLINKAlbum of the year on the wayyJungkook stuns at New York Fashion Week as BTS readies spring 2026 comeback albumBTS is preparing to return with a new album scheduled for release in spring 2026. The members recently completed part of the production work in the United States before heading back to South Korea for a brief stay. They are expected to travel again soon to resume recording and filming music videos.Meanwhile, BTS’ youngest member turned heads at New York Fashion Week as he attended the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2026 show. His attendance at the event marks his first-ever appearance at a fashion runway event.The global ambassador for the brand drew significant attention both at the venue and across social media. For the occasion, the singer wore a layered monochromatic four-piece ensemble in taupe-grey tone. The outfit had a baggy, oversized silhouette.The look was completed with subtle silver accessories, including a pendant necklace, playfully described by him in an Elle Korea interview as “taco looking”. In addition to the necklace, Jungkook showed off his signature ear and lip piercings, giving the look a touch of his signature edge. Following the performance, the singer attended the Calvin Klein after-party, wearing an all-black ensemble capped with a black trench coat.Frenzy broke online as soon as Jungkook arrived at the venue. Fans wasted no time flooding X with posts, leading the hashtag #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN to trend. Photos, videos, and reactions to his appearance went viral on social media platforms, generating more than a million posts.Jungkook was officially introduced as Calvin Klein's global ambassador on March 28, 2023.