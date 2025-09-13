  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "We are sooo back"- Fans celebrate as Jungkook hints at BTS preparing their 'best album' yet

"We are sooo back"- Fans celebrate as Jungkook hints at BTS preparing their 'best album' yet

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 13, 2025 14:18 GMT
Jungkook at the fashion show (Image via YouTube/@calvinklein)
Jungkook at the fashion show (Image via YouTube/@calvinklein)

On September 12, 2025, BTS member Jungkook attended Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase at New York Fashion Week. During the event, he spoke to Elle Japan and was asked about his goals for the upcoming year.

Ad

To answer that, the youngest member of BTS shared an update on the group’s musical plans. He responded,

“Rather than a goal, we are preparing an album, so I think we should try our best to make the best album possible, and we should also make sure that we are in the best condition possible.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The statement quickly drew attention online, with fans sharing their excitement over the group's comeback. The enthusiasm grew further as earlier that same day, leader RM also mentioned the album during his birthday livestream on Weverse. One fan highlighted the connection, commenting,

"2 members mentioning the album in the same day,we are sooo back"
Ad

The hype for BTS's highly anticipated comeback grew stronger with the double mention by Jungkook and RM. Most interpreted it as a strong indication of BTS's comeback, which led to social media being filled with celebratory posts packed with excitement and emotion.

Ad
Ad
Ad

In addition to the buzz for BTS's return, fans also centered their attention on the message behind the two BTS members' statements. Both artists made it a point to highlight being in top shape during the preparation of the album, which resonated with listeners. Fans pointed out how the group's focus on health and wellness made them even more sure about the forthcoming release.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Jungkook stuns at New York Fashion Week as BTS readies spring 2026 comeback album

BTS is preparing to return with a new album scheduled for release in spring 2026. The members recently completed part of the production work in the United States before heading back to South Korea for a brief stay. They are expected to travel again soon to resume recording and filming music videos.

Ad

Meanwhile, BTS’ youngest member turned heads at New York Fashion Week as he attended the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2026 show. His attendance at the event marks his first-ever appearance at a fashion runway event.

The global ambassador for the brand drew significant attention both at the venue and across social media. For the occasion, the singer wore a layered monochromatic four-piece ensemble in taupe-grey tone. The outfit had a baggy, oversized silhouette.

Ad

The look was completed with subtle silver accessories, including a pendant necklace, playfully described by him in an Elle Korea interview as “taco looking”. In addition to the necklace, Jungkook showed off his signature ear and lip piercings, giving the look a touch of his signature edge. Following the performance, the singer attended the Calvin Klein after-party, wearing an all-black ensemble capped with a black trench coat.

Frenzy broke online as soon as Jungkook arrived at the venue. Fans wasted no time flooding X with posts, leading the hashtag #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN to trend. Photos, videos, and reactions to his appearance went viral on social media platforms, generating more than a million posts.

Ad

Jungkook was officially introduced as Calvin Klein's global ambassador on March 28, 2023.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adrija Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications