“Our humble king” - BTS’ Jungkook pulls a massive crowd during his NYFW debut at Calvin Klein SS26 show, gracious bow wins fans’ hearts

On September 12, 2025, BTS' Jungkook marked his entry at New York Fashion Week, attending Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase. The South Korean artist attracted a heavy turnout, with admirers standing outside the hall well ahead of his arrival.When his vehicle pulled in, the crowd volume spiked. The K-pop idol stepped out and lowered into a bow toward the waiting audience. That brief gesture quickly spread online, with clips circulating across platforms within minutes.&quot;Media is praising Jungkook as “personality shines so bright” Our humble king always bowing down to fans and reporters 🥹,&quot; an X user commented.Daily JK Praise  @_dailyjkpraise_LINKMedia is praising Jungkook as “personality shines so bright” Our humble king always bowing down to fans and reporters 🥹It was his first time joining as an invited guest at an international runway event. Already fronting Calvin Klein as its global representative, his presence was expected, yet the overwhelming response highlighted his pull beyond the music scene. Jungkook wore a taupe-grey loose blazer. It matched with his shirt, high-waist, wide trousers, and a fitted vest. The 28-year-old styled the look with a silver pendant chain. He completed the look with tousled hair, piercings on both ears and his lip, and heeled black leather boots.N @sawnatahLINKhe's so polite and humble😭⁷mars | #정국 misser🐰🍉 @sweettvcnomLINKmy humble boy 😭🫳🏻n @jungkooksshineLINKHe's always so sweet, gentle and kindOthers online are calling him the “Bowing Fairy.” However, Jungkook had already earned the nickname long ago, due to his frequent habit of bowing.💜Still With You ⁷💜IA @GoogieKiHATLINKJungkook : The Bowing Fairy 😭Dani💋@InASubBubble @InASubBubbleLINKJungkook our eternal bowing fairy💜😭JUNGKOOK×CALVIN KLEIN#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN #JUNGKOOKxNYFW #NYFW👑JEON MARVELOUS ³ᴰ 👑(FAN ACCOUNT) 🎊 @ChdryDelhiLINKJungkook leaving the venue after attending the ck nyc fashion show look at my &quot;bowing fairy&quot; he literally waited for the fans to click the pics and constantly bowing to show the respect aww 🥹😍😭🤧More about BTS Jungkook’s recent activitiesJungkook (Image via X/@BTS_jp_official)Jungkook of BTS wrapped up his year-and-a-half service on June 11, 2025, in Yeoncheon, leaving alongside fellow member Jimin. Both came before supporters waiting outside the camp and expressed thanks for the backing they received during their time in uniform.Just two days later, the GOLDEN maknae showed up in Seoul at the final show of bandmate j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. His sudden entry marked the first stage with all BTS members since their pause for service. Viewers also spotted fresh body art (a swallow tattoo on his chest), which quickly spread across online platforms. Later in July, his tattoo was finally revealed when his LA gym trainer, Ma Sun-ho, shared a selfie with the singer. The band has lined up its comeback, confirming an album for spring 2026 followed by a worldwide run of shows. It will be their first major project since every member completed enlistment.Meanwhile, Calvin Klein named BTS' Jungkook its global ambassador for Jeans and Underwear on March 28, 2023. His debut campaign, shot by Park Jong-ha, featured Spring 2023 staples like denim jackets, relaxed shirts, logo tees, and ’90s Straight jeans. Over the ambassadorship, Jungkook shared he has admired Calvin Klein for years, calling the partnership meaningful and a new way to connect with fans beyond music.