  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Our humble king” - BTS’ Jungkook pulls a massive crowd during his NYFW debut at Calvin Klein SS26 show, gracious bow wins fans’ hearts

“Our humble king” - BTS’ Jungkook pulls a massive crowd during his NYFW debut at Calvin Klein SS26 show, gracious bow wins fans’ hearts

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 12, 2025 18:15 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook at New York Fashion Week for the Calvin Klein Collection showcase (Image via YouTube/Calvin Klein)

On September 12, 2025, BTS' Jungkook marked his entry at New York Fashion Week, attending Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase. The South Korean artist attracted a heavy turnout, with admirers standing outside the hall well ahead of his arrival.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When his vehicle pulled in, the crowd volume spiked. The K-pop idol stepped out and lowered into a bow toward the waiting audience. That brief gesture quickly spread online, with clips circulating across platforms within minutes.

"Media is praising Jungkook as “personality shines so bright” Our humble king always bowing down to fans and reporters 🥹," an X user commented.
Ad

It was his first time joining as an invited guest at an international runway event. Already fronting Calvin Klein as its global representative, his presence was expected, yet the overwhelming response highlighted his pull beyond the music scene.

Jungkook wore a taupe-grey loose blazer. It matched with his shirt, high-waist, wide trousers, and a fitted vest. The 28-year-old styled the look with a silver pendant chain. He completed the look with tousled hair, piercings on both ears and his lip, and heeled black leather boots.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others online are calling him the “Bowing Fairy.” However, Jungkook had already earned the nickname long ago, due to his frequent habit of bowing.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More about BTS Jungkook’s recent activities

Jungkook (Image via X/@BTS_jp_official)
Jungkook (Image via X/@BTS_jp_official)

Jungkook of BTS wrapped up his year-and-a-half service on June 11, 2025, in Yeoncheon, leaving alongside fellow member Jimin. Both came before supporters waiting outside the camp and expressed thanks for the backing they received during their time in uniform.

Ad

Just two days later, the GOLDEN maknae showed up in Seoul at the final show of bandmate j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. His sudden entry marked the first stage with all BTS members since their pause for service. Viewers also spotted fresh body art (a swallow tattoo on his chest), which quickly spread across online platforms.

Later in July, his tattoo was finally revealed when his LA gym trainer, Ma Sun-ho, shared a selfie with the singer. The band has lined up its comeback, confirming an album for spring 2026 followed by a worldwide run of shows. It will be their first major project since every member completed enlistment.

Ad

Meanwhile, Calvin Klein named BTS' Jungkook its global ambassador for Jeans and Underwear on March 28, 2023. His debut campaign, shot by Park Jong-ha, featured Spring 2023 staples like denim jackets, relaxed shirts, logo tees, and ’90s Straight jeans. Over the ambassadorship, Jungkook shared he has admired Calvin Klein for years, calling the partnership meaningful and a new way to connect with fans beyond music.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications