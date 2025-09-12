BTS' Jungkook set to attend Calvin Klein show, marking his debut at the New York Fashion Week: Where to watch, global timings, & all you need to know

BTS vocalist Jungkook is slated to join Calvin Klein’s Collection showcase at New York Fashion Week, marking his debut visit to a premier runway gathering as an invitee. The Fall 2025/2026 lineup streams live through cfda.com on CFDA NYFW Live and via Calvin Klein’s YouTube. World Music Awards @WORLDMUSICAWARDLINK#Jungkook will make a Superstar appearance at the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week on Friday, September 12 at 12PM ET! It's his first fashion week event! 💪🕺🏻🌟🤩✨🚶 📸 🍎🚕🇺🇸💥1⃣2⃣🕛🗽🔥👑🖤💜For admirers who can’t glimpse it live, the full replay will be accessible after the livestream on both platforms. Below are the worldwide schedules for supporters who can catch the show at the correct hour.Global timings for BTS Jungkook's Calvin Klein showThe affair takes place on September 12, 2025, at noon in New York, USA. This corresponds to 1 am on September 13 in Seoul. Here is the worldwide schedule. Time ZoneTiming/DateCentral European Summer Time (CEST)6:00 pm (September 12)Eastern Standard Time (EST) / Central Time (CT)11 am (September 12)Indian Standard Time (IST)9:30 pm (September 12)British Summer Time (BST)5:00 pm (September 12)Yesterday, Jungkook appeared at Incheon International Airport, clad head-to-toe in Calvin Klein. In 2023, the SEVEN singer was anointed the Global Face for Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear. His debut project as representative was the Spring 2023 launch. The rollout marked the start of his tie-up with the label. When the news dropped, Jungkook also shared that esteem for CK. &quot;My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand,&quot; the Golden maknae stated (Phil Star reported). BTS takes over fashion weeks with luxury brands' ambassadorships Bangtan Sonyeondan (Image via X/@BTS_jp_official)BTS members keep appearing at top-tier fashion weeks, representing the brands they endorse. j-hope, named Louis Vuitton’s ambassador in 2023, made his debut at their Fall 2023 menswear show in Paris.The rapper later returned for LV's Fall/Winter 2025 showcase. Meanwhile, leader RM joined Bottega Veneta’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear event in Milan. Jimin, affiliated with Dior and Tiffany &amp; Co., appeared at Dior Homme’s Fall-Winter 2023-2024 showcase in Paris, joined by Hobi. SUGA, partnered with Valentino through the DI.VAs initiative, took part in the Haute Couture Spring 2023 show in Paris. Jin made his official debut as Gucci’s global ambassador at Milan Fashion Week, appearing at the Spring/Summer 2025 event. Most recently, Taehyung was at Celine’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris this July.As for Jungkook, he celebrated his 28th birthday on the 1st of this month. Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for a group comeback planned for Spring 2026!