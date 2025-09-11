  • home icon
  "He is perfect the way he is right now"- Fans outraged over reporter's inappropriate weight question to BTS' Jungkook during U.S departure

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 11, 2025 17:39 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook departing for his overseas schedule (Images via YouTube/@koreadispatch)

On September 11, 2025, BTS members Jungkook and j-hope arrived at Incheon International Airport as they made their way to the United States for overseas schedules. Jungkook appeared in a complete Calvin Klein outfit, from cap and hoodie to jeans, backpack, and sneakers.

Meanwhile, j-hope carried Louis Vuitton tote paired with a Human Made flannel and denim hat. Their airport fashion immediately set off speculation that both idols were traveling for New York Fashion Week. Notably, Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2026 show is scheduled for September 12.

Amidst the excitement, one media reporter’s question drew sharp criticism. As Jungkook entered the terminal, he was asked if he had lost a lot of weight. The idol politely gestured an “X” with his hands to indicate "no." However, the reporter pressed further by asking if he really had not lost any. The reporter said:

also-read-trending Trending
"Did you lose a lot of weight? No, you didn't lose any?"
The Golden singer shrugged and brushed off the comment, yet fans online reacted strongly. Many felt it was invasive and unprofessional for a reporter to make such remarks about his body in a public setting.

Some said he was “perfect" the way he is and is well known for taking care of his physique. An X user, @kooknovae, wrote:

"He doesn’t need to he is perfect the way he is right now."
Fans quickly took to social media to defend Jungkook. They pointed out his dedication to fitness and emphasized that the artist’s physique is a result of years of discipline. They added that that is not something to be trivialized by such questions.

Meanwhile, others criticized Korea’s "toxic beauty standards" in the context of weight. They called the reporter’s behavior disrespectful. On the other hand, many praised Jungkook for remaining calm and composed.

More on Jungkook, j-hope, and BTS’ recent activities

Jungkook’s role as Calvin Klein’s global ambassador was announced in 2023. Since then, he has fronted multiple viral campaigns that boosted the brand’s sales and global visibility. His Spring 2024 campaign was filmed at New York’s Grand Central Station.

Jung Kook Visits &quot;Elvis Duran And The Morning Show&quot; - (Image via Getty)
Jung Kook Visits "Elvis Duran And The Morning Show" - (Image via Getty)

This week, his attendance at the Calvin Klein Collection show at New York Fashion Week was officially confirmed by fashion news outlet Men's Folio on Instagram. The upcoming event will mark his first-ever appearance at the event. Men's Folio wrote on their Instagram post:

"Party party yeah! The myth, the legend, the #GoldenMaknae of @bts.bighitofficial is confirmed to make his grand return to his @calvinklein throne this #NYFW - here's an official airport fit pic to prove it. Stay tuned to this space for more international playboy @mnijungkook content coming soon."
J-hope, meanwhile, is established as a Louis Vuitton solo ambassador. He has become a standout figure at Paris Fashion Week, known for several appearances and high-profile collaborations. His arrival in New York has sparked curiosity about whether he may also appear at other brand events connected to his fashion history. Together, the two idols are highly anticipated figures at this year’s fashion week.

Beyond fashion, BTS as a group is preparing for their long-awaited reunion. After completing military service, the seven members gathered in Los Angeles to begin working on a comeback.

They have confirmed a new full-group album for spring 2026. It will be followed by a world tour. The project marks the group’s official return after years of solo activities and military duties, raising anticipation worldwide.

