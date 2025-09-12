  • home icon
  "MOST HANDSOME MAN EVER" - Fans react as BTS' Jungkook makes a show-stopping New York Fashion Week debut at Calvin Klein SS26 show

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 12, 2025 17:20 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook at New York Fashion Week for the Calvin Klein Collection showcase (Image via YouTube/Calvin Klein)

On September 12, 2025, BTS Jungkook arrived for the Calvin Klein Collection show at New York Fashion Week. The affair marked his debut as an invitee at a high-profile runway. The K-pop sported a relaxed-fit jacket, paired with a shirt in the same taupe-grey shade.

Coordinated wide-leg pants, pulled high at the waist, carried the look. A fitted grey vest was worn underneath. Around his neck, a fine chain with a silver pendant, while black leather boots completed the set. The singer's hair was lightly ruffled, with piercings on both ears and his lip. Videos of his arrival spread widely on X, with fans hailing his visuals.

"MOST HANDSOME MAN EVER," an X user commented.
One day earlier, on September 11, Jungkook departed from Incheon Airport dressed fully in Calvin Klein.

At the forefront, his piercings have caught the attention of many.

More about BTS Jungkook’s ambassadorship with Calvin Klein

Jungkook (Image via X/@CalvinKlein)
Calvin Klein announced BTS’ Jungkook as the worldwide ambassador for their Jeans and Underwear ranges on March 28, 2023. His opening campaign, captured by Park Jong-ha, showed him in Spring 2023 essentials, including denim jackets, loose-fitting shirts, logo tees, and retro 90s Straight jeans.

“We pride ourselves on identifying globally relevant talent whose cultural impact and values align with our own. Jung Kook is one of the world’s most popular artists; he possesses a rare ability to connect with international audiences through both his music and his style. We’re fortunate and excited to have him join the Calvin Klein team," Jonathan Bottomley, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Calvin Klein, stated (via Phil Star).
The 28-year-old also emphasized his long-standing admiration for the label and shared his excitement about joining it.

"I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador. This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me," the artist asserted.
He continued:

"My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand."

By August 2023, the GOLDEN maknae led CK's Fall 2023 global campaign. Later, in February, the Spring 2024 Jeans campaign launched with him at the forefront. Photographed by Mert Alas, the shots featured him in New York streets and studio settings. He wore oversized monogram tees, leather jackets, and denim basics.

The New York Fashion Week appearance also marks Jungkook's first official solo event since his military discharge on June 11, 2025.

