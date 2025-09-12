  • home icon
  "We don't know if all of you will like everything" - RM shares vision for BTS 2.0, promising album led by group's inner voice over expectations

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 12, 2025 13:28 GMT
RM in Weverse live (Image via Weverse/BTS)
On September 12, 2025, BTS leader RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, celebrated his birthday with a live session on Weverse. During the session, RM opened up about BTS’s upcoming projects and their approach to the group’s future direction.

The rapper described this new phase as “chapter 2” or BTS 2.0, reflecting a renewed focus on the group’s work and energy. He emphasized that the group is focused on following their own creative vision rather than trying to meet everyone’s expectations. As per the translation by X id @odetonamu, the leader shared,

"We don't know if all of you will like everything but we believe that there's something ahead and we will work towards it. We want to head in the direction where the least amount of people will feel disappointed."
He explained that they are focusing on their own artistic instincts and want to share their preparation process with fans.

"What do we wanna do, what do we want to show, we are focusing on our inner voice and we want to show you the process of our preparation. we've been preparing a lot. we can only ask you to wait. we can only say please just wait a bit! please!!!" he said.
Namjoon also confirmed plans for a new album and concerts. He noted that discussions and meetings about the project have already begun, covering everything from music style to overall direction. The rapper admitted,

"We'll definitely have a concert. We've already been in discussion for concerts. Our project next year will be everything to us, so we can't not start preparing. We've been in meetings preparing for our music, our album, the style for our music etc."
BTS’ RM outlines “chapter 2” vision, reflects on growth, unity, and the group’s unique identity

During the live session on September 12, RM spoke about BTS’s plans for the upcoming year, calling it a significant period for the group. He expressed hope that fans stay healthy until the band can resume touring.

The leader mentioned that it has been six years since their last tour, and much has changed in that time. Reflecting on BTS’s return after completing military service, he acknowledged the pressure and responsibility that came with the comeback, describing it as both exciting and demanding.

Namjoon explained that the group is still working on recording and arranging lyrics for the new album. He added that they have developed a completely new process for this project, embracing fresh challenges and concepts.

Kim acknowledged that as the members grew older, it became harder to create together. However, he emphasized that after finishing their military service, the group shared a strong sense of unity and responsibility to protect what they had built.

"Since we're older now, there's not a lot of things they can gather and create something together. Coming out of the military, we all share the same mind and feelings that we have to do something together, and protect the things we can protect," he explained.
The BTS leader then discussed the possibilities of solo activities for the members. He noted that while he had released several solo albums and watched the concerts of fellow members j-hope, Jin, and Suga, the group’s current focus remained on BTS projects.

He confirmed that solo tours are still in the plans for the future, but emphasized that team activities take priority for him at the moment. He added that after being discharged from military service, the group is concentrating on production and preparing for upcoming projects.

Reflecting on performing again, the rapper admitted he felt a bit nervous, recalling his recent performance at Suga’s concert. He expressed eagerness to return to the stage but also acknowledged that many preparations are needed before that can happen.

Towards the end of the live, the leader of BTS also emphasized what sets the group apart from other K-pop acts. He stated that while he cannot claim BTS is “better,” there is a unique quality to the group that defines their identity and the bond with their fans, ARMY.

"The one thing that still didn't change is that I still believe that BTS has something different. I can't say it's better, but there's something different, when it comes to a team called BTS. And that's, I think what made us, us, and that's what made ARMYs, ARMYs, like, at the same time. [...] K-pop and like this BTS thing is always about like charging each other's disparities. And that word, I won't take it back," he explained.
On September 12, 2025, Kim Namjoon turned 31.

Adrija Chakraborty

