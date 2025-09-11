"TAEKOOK SUBUNIT WHEN": Fans go wild as Taehyung sings along to Jungkook's EUPHORIA on Weverse live

On September 10, 2025, BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known as V, went live on Weverse. During the stream, the idol was seen interacting with fans while playing a selection of BTS songs in the background. Amid the broadcast, a notable moment caught fans' attention when Taehyung was seen singing along to Euphoria. Originally released on August 24, 2018, as part of the compilation album Love Yourself: Answer, Euphoria was performed solo by fellow member Jungkook. Clips of BTS's V humming along to the song quickly circulated across social media platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok, sparking widespread excitement. The livestream reignited fan discussions about a potential &quot;Taekook&quot; subunit. &quot;Taekook&quot; is a portmanteau of Taehyung and Jungkook, used to describe the dynamic between the two BTS members. Fans are now eagerly sharing their anticipation for any future collaborations. One fan has commented,&quot;TAEKOOK SUBUNIT WHEN FYCKKK /---&quot;Several fans expressed how the moment has made them wish for a 'Taekook' subunit right away. Some questioned how the strong vocal chemistry between the two members is being overlooked by producers. Many fans flooded social media with urgent calls for action, tagging BigHit and HYBE and demanding a 'Taekook' subunit.𝚃𝚔 @TaekoomaniaLINKTaehyung is singing along Jungkook's EUPHORIA It's a shame that we don't have their Collab 😭😭🍂; nia | rwrb enjoyer @hsyraccLINKThe one million dollar question that will never have sense to me is HOW ON EARTH PRODUCERS HEAR THIS AND DECIDE TO NOT MAKING THEM A DUO?????⟬⟭SupriYoYoYoYoYo🍃(Partially Active) @SupIsTrusfratedLINK@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit Give us the freakin' Taekook subunit right now!Fans were quick to gush over the vocal chemistry between V and Jungkook, expressing amazement at how well their voices complemented each other during the live. Many noted the striking similarity and harmony between the two vocalists.Kara 2016 @Kara_neosLINKSo beautiful their voices togetherjunggukie😝 @p98197394LINKTheir voice beld so well that i didn't notice the change 😭👋moonchild⁷ @kkkvoooLINKWait they sounds so much alike or is it just me?Bruhh⛓️ @v_lovekuLINKsounds like honey 🍯BTS' Taehyung revisits BTS hits and interacts with fans during Weverse liveOn September 10, Taehyung hosted a 24-minute and 36-second live broadcast on Weverse, revisiting the group’s extensive catalog while engaging with fans. The livestream featured a playful match between the classic BTS songs, where Taehyung ranked various tracks against each other. The complete list of his selections included:Moving On (2015, from The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.1) over Butter (2021, single)Save Me (2016, from The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever) over Mic Drop (2017, from Love Yourself: Her)Zero O’Clock (2020, from Map of the Soul: 7) over Airplane Pt.2 (2018, from Love Yourself: Tear)Mikrokosmos (2019, from Map of the Soul: Persona) as his personal top pick.Savage Love (2020, BTS remix single) over One Day (2014, from Dark &amp; Wild)Not Today (2017, from You Never Walk Alone) over 2nd Grade (2013, from O!RUL8,2?)Dope (2015, from The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever) over Home (2019, from Map of the Soul: Persona)I Need U (2015, from The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.1) over Like (2020, from Map of the Soul: 7)Permission to Dance (2021, single) over Magic Shop (2018, from Love Yourself: Tear)In addition to ranking tracks, Taehyung sang along to the group's classics like Mikrokosmos, Home, and more besides Euphoria. While seated, he even followed parts of the choreography for Save Me, adding a dynamic element to the broadcast.The livestream also sparked discussion about Taehyung’s outfit. He wore a patterned red, brown, white, and gray long-sleeve shirt by Alfred Dunner, a piece fans have associated with him since 2017. The shirt brought back memories of past moments with BTS. This includes a 2019 livestream of BTS leader RM, where V and Jimin surprised him, giving fans a nostalgic throwback.In the meantime, BTS is preparing for a highly anticipated return, with a new album scheduled for release in spring 2026. After completing album preparations in the United States, they have returned to South Korea but are expected to head back soon to continue recording and begin filming music videos.